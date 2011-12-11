Who is the Park Girl? Details emerge as former beauty queen faces charges [Valley Morning Star, Harlingen, Texas]

|By Emma Perez-Trevino, Valley Morning Star, Harlingen, Texas
|McClatchy-Tribune Information Services
Former beauty queen
"The Park Girl" -- as she calls herself -- is now known as
The tall blonde 36-year-old woman also has lived in the
Her mother lived in
She has been living in
Ares has been doing business as the Park Girl in the
Now, some of her customers allege she has wreaked havoc on their lives.
TRLA alleges that many of the clients never received their home, were never given the title to the property, or were provided with property that was in dire need of repairs, and carried previous debts, including taxes and mortgage liens.
State District Judge
TRLA alleges that some residents have been left homeless or in fear of foreclosure, and that there could be more than 65 families who might have been victimized. TRLA estimates that Park Girl has received, at a minimum, approximately
TRLA attorney
LATE OCTOBER
Customers began to complain to the
On
Police officers were not able to recover the slugs. Ares said that some of the car's wiring had been damaged and that she would take it to a shop.
Garcia said the gunshots had come from a handgun.
This was the first time that police had ever been called to her residence. No other incident reports are on file.
Garcia recalled that she said that the bullet holes had not been there at
She didn't appear nervous, but claimed that she felt threatened because she had a legal dispute with her father.
Neither she, her ex-husband nor neighbors heard gunshots. No one reported hearing gunshots or anything out of the ordinary.
Given her increasing legal troubles, Garcia said Thursday that, "we haven't been able to follow up. Hopefully she sticks around. We would like to talk to her."
"There are some questions," Garcia said of the gunshot incident.
She left town two days after reporting the gunshot incident.
On
About four other reports also were filed with the
At least four warrants were initially issued for her arrest on theft charges. There could be as many as nine warrants already, Sgt.
It was Delgado who learned that Ares had flown to
Talking on the phone with Ares in early November when arrest warrants already had been issued against her, Delgado asked her if she was going to turn herself in or if he had to go get her.
He also heard some words in the background, indicating to Delgado that she was planning to take another flight.
The suspected destination was
The air marshal took the flight with an unsuspecting Ares from
It would not be until about a month later that she turned herself in to the
"She thought that she would be able to continue on the fugitive bond," Delgado suspects.
She was arraigned
The cases against her have not been presented to a
Her attorney,
Another attorney,
THE GUN
Delgado, the Constable's Office investigator, told
Delgado said that after the shooting incident with the car he called Ares' ex-husband
Delgado said that Ares' ex-husband told him that on
According to Delgado, Ares' ex-husband told him they went to a pawnshop in the
Delgado said he asked Ares' ex-husband if he had shot at the Mercedes.
According to Delgado, Ares' ex-husband laughed a bit and said "'I didn't do it. That is all I can tell you'."
Delgado suspects that Ares used the shooting incident as an excuse to leave town.
"I really can't comment. Her case is pending," he told the Herald when asked about the gun and Ares' situation. He added that when he comments, it tends to get him in trouble.
The Herald has not been able to contact Ares.
LEGAL TROUBLES ON THE RISE
Ares also is involved in numerous other cases in courts in
Ares filed two civil cases in
The state of
Several parties also have filed lawsuits against her and her business.
And in May this year, the
The court found that the insurance company had no duty to defend or indemnify Ares for claims and damages arising from the death of
The court record reflects that Ares subcontracted a transportation company to transport, install and level mobile homes.
The transportation company in turn subcontracted a third party to set up and level a mobile home. Montero was employed by the third party and he died when a mobile home he was setting up fell off of a jack.
In other lawsuits,
Matt's
THE PARK GIRL
"Si Se Puede!"
This translates to, "It can be done!"
And for people with no credit or bad credit or no
"Bad Credit? It's Ok! No SS# It's Ok!" the firm's website notes.
"Nowhere does it say that the rough spots in life should keep you from having the home of your dreams," The Park Girl Mobile Home Sales website states.
"We make it easy!" it adds.
The website boasts that as of
"Come see us today . . . and let us take you home. . . Si Se Puede!"
The Park Girl touted the full package: financing, new or used mobile homes, remodeling, furniture, air systems, transportation and sites.
Ares operated under a stream of businesses as gleaned from state public records.
She is listed as either the registered agent or officer of the
She also is listed as the owner of 11 properties in
Noriega, the TRLA attorney, alleges that as a result of
An elderly couple gave Ares
They were able to gather the money they needed for the down payment by selling a prior mobile home they had and by selling their cemetery plot, according to the court record.
YOUNG PARK GIRL
She entered her first beauty pageant at 14, the articles state. Titles to her credit were Miss Winter Wonderland, Queen of Queens
The 1993 articles also noted that she is a graduate of Jonay's
She also choreographed and modeled in many fashion shows for businesses and organizations.
The articles said that she served on the fashion panel for
She attended
At the time, she worked part-time at Mr. Gatti's Pizza in
An acquaintance from
"She could turn on the charm and make you think you were God," he added.
One thought on “Who is the Park Girl? Details emerge as former beauty queen faces charges [Valley Morning Star, Harlingen, Texas]”
Where is she now? I believe in accountability! Was she forced into her actions? Was she ever found? Where is she now?
