Unsealed warrants in cyanide poisoning case point to financial, family stress [The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review]

|By Margaret Harding, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|McClatchy-Tribune Information Services
Investigators suspect the high cost of the fertilization treatments, and Klein's lack of health insurance, might have strained the family's finances, records show.
Nearly 60 search warrants related to the case were unsealed.
Authorities obtained warrants seeking personal computers and cell phones that belonged to Ferrante and Klein, as well as Ferrante's work computers from his office at the Veteran's
According to one of the warrants, Ferrante told investigators that Klein was ordering fertility drugs from
Weibel wrote that she suspects "the high cost of these IVF treatments (without any insurance coverage) may have been putting a strain on the family's finances."
The couple's assets totaled
He called 911 on
Paramedics found her unresponsive on the kitchen floor. She died three days later.
Ferrante faces one count of homicide and is being held without bond at the
Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge
___
(c)2013 The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.)
Visit The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.) at www.pittsburghlive.com/x/pittsburghtrib
Distributed by MCT Information Services
|Wordcount:
|449
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
Wilson Center’s financial problems slow recovery process [The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review]
Rock County Court listings for Nov. 7, 2013 [The Janesville Gazette, Wis.]
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
Life Insurance