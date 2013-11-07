Unsealed warrants in cyanide poisoning case point to financial, family stress [The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review]

By Margaret Harding, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

Nov. 07 --A prominent UPMC neurologist who died of cyanide poisoning underwent fertilization treatments for at least two years before her death, according to search warrants unsealed Thursday related to the investigation of her death.

Jackelyn Weibel , a detective with the Allegheny County District Attorney's office, wrote in a May 23 search warrant that Dr. Autumn Klein's husband, Dr. Robert Ferrante , who is accused in her death, "was not agreeable to or supportive of Klein's decision to attempt to have another child."

Investigators suspect the high cost of the fertilization treatments, and Klein's lack of health insurance, might have strained the family's finances, records show.

Nearly 60 search warrants related to the case were unsealed.

Authorities obtained warrants seeking personal computers and cell phones that belonged to Ferrante and Klein, as well as Ferrante's work computers from his office at the Veteran's Administration Hospital and his work and personal email accounts.

According to one of the warrants, Ferrante told investigators that Klein was ordering fertility drugs from Canada in an attempt to save money, and had asked the facility to delay processing her credit card and check payments more than once. Klein had undergone In Vitro Fertilization, or IVF, using an egg donor on several occasions in the past two years, the warrant said. According to August 2012 medical records obtained by investigators, Klein wrote she had no health insurance coverage and was unsure how much money she owed from her last cycle of IVF.

Weibel wrote that she suspects "the high cost of these IVF treatments (without any insurance coverage) may have been putting a strain on the family's finances."

The couple's assets totaled $3.4 million , including more than $2.5 million in bank accounts in solely Ferrante's name, $209,000 in joint savings and a Schenley Farms home worth $525,000 , according to records the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office compiled.

Pittsburgh police said Ferrante, a leading researcher of the neurological disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, bought cyanide with a University of Pittsburgh credit card April 15 and had it shipped to his laboratory.

He called 911 on April 17 to say Klein collapsed at their Schenley Farms home.

Paramedics found her unresponsive on the kitchen floor. She died three days later.

Ferrante faces one count of homicide and is being held without bond at the Allegheny County Jail .

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge David Cashman imposed a gag order in the case. The judge froze all but $280,000 of Ferrante's assets and placed his daughter, Cianna, 6, with her grandparents, Bill and Lois Klein of Towson, Md.

___

(c)2013 The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.)

Visit The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.) at www.pittsburghlive.com/x/pittsburghtrib

Distributed by MCT Information Services

Wordcount: 449