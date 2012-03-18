State boys basketball: 100 years of basketball, 100 years of stories [St. Cloud Times, Minn.]

By Frank Rajkowski, St. Cloud Times, Minn. McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

March 18 --The state boys basketball tournament is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The annual gathering of Minnesota's best prep teams was first held in 1913. That year saw Fosston crowned as the state's first champion by virtue of its 29-27 victory over Mountain Lake in the title game played at Carleton College in Northfield .

It wasn't until 1916 when a team from the Times' coverage area first qualified for the tournament, which expanded from one class to two in 1971 and from two classes to the current four in 1997.

And only four teams from this newspaper's coverage area have ever captured state championships -- Melrose in 1971 (Class A) and '74 (Class A and playoff), Little Falls in 1975 (Class 2A and playoff) and Rocori in 1988 (Class 2A).

That doesn't count the separate state Catholic school tournament which ran from 1941 to 1970 and was won by St. Cloud Cathedral in 1947 and '69. Those appearances and titles are not counted as part of the current Minnesota State High School League's state tournament records.

"The movie 'Hoosiers' could have been made about those Melrose teams I played on," said Mark Olberding , who played on three state tournament teams with the Dutchmen -- including the 1974 state championship team -- before going on to a lengthy career in the NBA .

"The whole town basically shut down when we were in those tournaments. The superintendent had to plan around school being out for three days in March when we went to state. Other schools would get snow days and we wouldn't because they had to plan for us making it to state.

"Those were just great memories to be part of."

Yet even when teams from this area did not come home with a championship trophy, they nonetheless created memories that linger in both the towns and high school gymnasiums where banners commemorating their feats still hang.

"It's really about the whole thing," said longtime Rocori coach Bob Brink , who will retire after this season, but has already led his team to 12 state tournaments and earned a trip to an 13th when his Spartans captured the Section 5-3A title with a 52-49 victory over Delano last Thursday night at Halenbeck Hall.

"It's about the send-off and the welcome home ceremony. It's about the way the whole town gets excited about it. It's about the memories the kids will take with them the rest of their lives."

And to celebrate those memories, the Times is taking a look back at 10 of the top storylines involving local teams in the state tournament.

Starting at the beginning ...

Little Falls, St. Cloud get things rolling

It is perhaps fitting that Little Falls and St. Cloud Tech -- originally known as simply St. Cloud High School -- were the first two local teams to qualify for the state tournament. At 11 apiece, those two schools trail only Rocori among Times' coverage area teams when it comes to the most state appearances.

Little Falls got there first in 1916 -- defeating Bemidji 30-25 for the Sixth District championship in a game played in <location value="LU/us.mn.saioud" idsrc="xmltag.org">St. Cloud at the old Catholic Club gymnasium.

"Dobbyn for Little Falls played the floor hard and negotiated three of the seven ringers made by Little Falls in the second half," the Times reported on that game.

"The Little Falls men were everywhere, and though less sure at the hoop, managed to get more opportunities to drop the inflated spheroid into the net."

But the Little Falls team -- coached by Petrus Liljedahl , a former standout at St. Cloud Normal School (now St. Cloud State ) dropped its opening round game at state, falling 32-23 to Rush City in a game that tipped off at 9:30 a.m. at Carleton, where the tournament was played until moving to Minneapolis in 1922.

Virginia captured the state title that year, defeating St, Paul Mechanic Arts 20-9 before a crowd of 2,000.

That Virginia team was back again in 1917 and was joined in the tournament field by the team from St. Cloud High School . St. Cloud knocked off Little Falls 48-16 in district play, then traveled to Crosby to face Bemidji in the district finals.

"Returns from the game will be received at the Gallagher pool and billiard hall during the game," the Times reported.

And the hometown fans who gathered received good news as St. Cloud defeated Bemidji 36-10.

"The Bemidji team was completely outclassed," it was written in the Times.

"The Beltrami County boys could not get the ball within striking distance and were forced to attempt the long distance shot. That failed, as has every attempt at that game against the St. Cloud team."

Expectations ran high as the team prepared to depart for Northfield.

" The Virginia High School basketball team, 1916 state champions, fear only two teams at the Carleton tournament: Mountain Lake and St. Cloud," the Times informed its readers in a story headlined "1916 champions fear St. Cloud Quintet.'

"Such is the information received from Virginia ."

But while right forward Erving Carlson would earn a spot on the all-state quartet, St. Cloud -- like Little Falls the year before -- fell in the first round at state, losing 25-23 to Rochester.

"Coach ( Clifton) Schropp's team did not show up to their usual form," the Times reported. "The game was hard fought and was won by Rochester in the last minute of play."

But because Rochester went on to win the state title -- defeating Mountain Lake 19-8 in the title game, this newspaper was able to unofficially claim runner-up status for the local squad.

"From comparative scores, St. Cloud staged the stiffest opposition in the tournament. Two minutes before the end of the St. Cloud-Rochester game, the locals had a lead of four points. Rochester then scored three field baskets on an offensive play that had never before succeeded against the St. Cloud team this season."

Cathedral brings home titles

St. Cloud High School -- by then renamed St. Cloud Tech -- returned to the state tournament in 1921 (reaching the semifinals), '23, '24 and '29. Little Falls was back in 1918, '19, '20 and '22 and Princeton qualified in 1924 and '32 (the school's only two state tournament berths).

But after that, a team from this area would not return until Melrose qualified in 1960. Which didn't mean Central Minnesota was shut out entirely when it came to state tournament representation.

Because private schools did not compete as part of the Minnesota State High School League until the 1970s, the Minnesota Catholic Education Association began sponsoring a separate Catholic school state tournament in 1941.

In the 30 years that tournament was held, St. Cloud Cathedral -- which also won a predecessor of the event in 1928 and '29 -- qualified for the state field 22 times.

Local statistician Steve Feddema's research also showed that St. John's Prep made the tournament seven times (1941, '48, '51, '55, '62, '63 and '70), St. Boniface of Cold Spring qualified six times (1944, '46, '47, '48, '49 and '61) and Memorial High of Pierz made it once (1967).

But only Cathedral captured a state title -- winning twice in 1947 and 1969.

The 1947 team -- coached by Paul Sokol -- won the Region Four tournament with a 36-28 victory over St. Boniface. The Crusaders then 'spilled the Twin Cities dope bucket all over Wabasha Street ' after beating a favored Minneapolis De La Salle team 38-28 in St. Paul .

A 38-32 victory over Rochester in the semifinals set up a matchup with Winona Cotter for the championship. In that game, Fred Ethen scored 19 points and Rog Schnobrich added 15 as Cathedral came away with a 55-44 victory. The win prompted a glowing editorial on the Times' opinion page.

"They won more than a state title," the newspaper opined. "They won the respect and the admiration of the throngs and spectators for their outstanding sportsmanship and their gentlemanly conduct.

Tournament officials declared the St. Cloud squad was one of the best-behaved they have ever seen, which is a tribute not alone to the boys themselves, but to their parents and their school."

The Crusaders won the tournament again in 1969, defeating St. Louis Park Benilde 64-47 in the championship game. Stu (Scoop) Reif was named tournament MVP.

"The best part of the tournament was the last two minutes of the championship game when we could just sit back and know we were the best," guard Rich Robak told the Times afterward.

Royalton backs into the tournament

Perhaps the unlikeliest state tournament entrant in Times' coverage history was the 1961 team from Royalton .

It wasn't that the Royals weren't a talented group. Head coach Wally Chute's team won the District 19 championship in his first season at the school in 1960 and repeated as district champions with a 54-31 victory over Kimball in the championship game in 1961.

But then Royalton ran into Minneapolis Roosevelt in the Region 5 semifinals. The Teddies were one of the favorites to capture the state title that year. And though the Royals made the game competitive, Roosevelt emerged with a 70-59 victory in a game played at Williams Arena .

And there the story of Royalton's season seemed to come to an end.

Except ...

Just a day before the state tournament was set to begin, the Minnesota State High School League ruled Roosevelt was ineligible to compete because two reserve members on the team had taken part in a nonschool DeMolay Tournament the year before.

The decision was made early Wednesday morning -- just over 24 hours before the tournament tipped off. The league chose Royalton to replace Roosevelt over Mound -- the team the Teddies defeated in the region final. The decision reportedly came down to a coin flip, though it was rumored some connected to Mound had first brought forward the allegations against Roosevelt , meaning the team's presence at the state tournament might have been too controversial.

In any case, the decision prompted an early morning phone call to Royalton superintendent Quentin Doty , who in turn telephoned Chute with the news his team was headed to state after all.

"At first, I thought it was one of my buddies or somebody else having fun with me," recalls Chute, a graduate of St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud State and the nephew of the man for whom a longtime American Legion Post in St. Cloud was named.

"I didn't believe it at first. But all of a sudden, I started seeing lights going on all over Royalton at the same time. So if somebody was playing a prank on me, they were playing a prank on a lot of other people too."

But it was no joke and soon the players' mothers gathered at the home of forward Clarence Fussy to wash and iron shirts for the team, which was informed it would be departing for Minneapolis that morning. The uniforms -- which had been washed and placed in storage -- had to be retrieved as well.

"To tell you the truth, I didn't feel all that interested in playing at first," recalls Vic Oelrich , the team's senior center, who at 6-foot-3 was the tallest player on the roster. "Our season was over. We hadn't played in a week. We were kind of getting in through the back door. It wasn't the greatest feeling."

And the Royals still weren't certain they'd be taking the court against Winona in the first round until a Hennepin County District judge ruled against an injunction sought by a Minneapolis school board member just hours before the game was scheduled to be played.

That decision cleared the way.

But Royalton's long layoff -- and Winona's height advantage -- proved obstacles too steep to overcome as the Royals fell 71-51 despite 22 points from Grell.

A loss to Edgerton -- the southwestern Minnesota school that had shocked the state by winning the title the year before -- followed in the consolation round.

"We just were not in any kind of shape to represent the region as well as we wanted to," said Oelrich, who now resides in Little Falls . "We played a good game. But (Winona) was just a little too tough."

Still, the experience was a memorable one and the story had a happy ending when members of the Roosevelt team accepted Royalton's invitation to be the guests of honor at the school's athletic banquet.

"They held no grudges against us," said Chute, who left Royalton after that season and -- after a brief stint as an assistant at St. Cloud State -- went on to a long teaching career in Wisconsin and on the West Coast before settling in Arizona , where the 75-year-old still teaches fitness classes.

"We were on good terms with those guys. I think they were actually rooting for us to represent the region well at state."

A dynasty rises in Melrose

The Melrose Dutchmen first reached the state tournament in 1960 and qualified again in 1970. But it was the 1971 Melrose team -- a senior-dominated group -- that really put the school on the state's basketball map.

That year -- the first season of a two-class tournament -- Melrose rolled through the quarterfinals and semifinals before defeating Red Wing 64-53 for the Class A state title. John Thelen led the way with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

The Dutchmen fell 54-43 to Class 2A champion Duluth Central in the Monday night playoff between the two winners.

But the team's success that season set the bar high for those that followed at the school.

"When I was growing up in Melrose in the late 60s and early 70s, it was a very predominately basketball school," recalls Mark Olberding , a freshman member of the JV in 1971.

"That 1971 group was a very strong basketball team. And I was fortunate to be able to learn from those older guys.

"They encouraged the younger players and really set a strong example by how hard they worked out in the summer."

Assistant coach Del Schiffler took over the head coaching job from Dave Linehan before the 1971-72 season and Olberding -- who eventually stood 6-7 -- began to assume his role as a budding star.

"He was, especially by his junior and senior years, as tough to stop as any player I'd ever seen," said Craig Swalboski , a sports writer at the Times who covered those Melrose teams and now the sports editor at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

"I've seen a lot of basketball both up there and during my first 15 years down here. I saw Randy Breuer and a lot of other great players. But (Olberding) had such a combination of strength, quickness, shooting ability and court sense. He really had it all."

Melrose again reached the Class A title game in 1972, but fell 57-55 when Jeff Nessler of St. James hit a last-second shot from 40 to 45 feet away. The Dutchmen were back in the Class A championship game in 1973, but Chisholm handed them another last-second loss, winning 53-52.

So Olbdering said the team entered the 1973-74 season -- his senior year -- with a real sense of purpose.

"We definitely had something to resolve," Olberding said. "We weren't taking no for an answer my senior year. A lot of people look at the state tournament and they're just happy to be there. We were expected to get there. We wanted to win it all."

Which is just what the Dutchmen did. Melrose defeated Marshall 58-44 in the first round, then gained a measure of revenge when Olberding scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds in a 63-54 semifinal victory over Chisholm.

Olberding followed up with 26 points in a 38-32 win over Mound in the Class A title game, setting up a showdown with Class 2A state champion Bemidji in the Monday night playoff.

In that game, the team's star scored 30 points as Melrose came away with a 58-42 victory to finish the season 27-0 and the undisputed kings of Minnesota prep basketball.

"I have very fond memories of those days," said Olberding, who went on to play at the University of Minnesota and then to a 12-year career in the ABA and NBA -- spent mostly with the San Antonio Spurs in the city where he still resides.

"I still see a couple of guys from that team. We'll get together and play some golf. Those were great teams to be a part of. I was fortunate to have a great cast around me who supported me and a coach who protected me so well. That helped me grow so much as a person and a basketball player."

Little Falls wins it all

After making the state tournament in 1922, the Little Falls basketball team did not return until 1975. But that Flyers team certainly made up for lost time.

Led by 6-6 senior center Frank Wachlarowicz -- whose name local basketball fans had a hard time pronouncing -- Little Falls rolled through the regular season with only one loss and advanced to the state tournament with a 66-33 victory over Alexandria in the Region C championship game played at Halenbeck Hall.

"We played awesome defense," recalled the team's head coach Al Bauman , who still lives in Little Falls . "In the region finals, Alexandria was averaging around 80 points per game. But we beat them 60-33. That was the kind of team those guys were."

In the first round of the Class 2A tournament, Wachlarowicz had 19 points and the Flyers defeated Hibbing 48-46 -- holding a Bluejackets junior by the name of Kevin McHale to just 10 points in the process.

"Kevin was a junior on that team and they had an outstanding guard named John Retica ," Wachlarowicz said. "My junior year, we went up there and beat them too. That game at state was really tight. It was very close in the fourth quarter. But we pulled it out."

A 58-53 victory over Cooper-New Hope in the semifinals followed before Little Falls defeated Robbinsdale 54-49 -- led by 28 points and 15 rebounds from Wachlarowicz -- in the Class 2A finals.

Next up was Class A champion Chisholm in the playoff the following Monday night. The game was played before a crowd of only 4.537 fans at the St. Paul Civic Center -- the result of a snowstorm that shut down roads in the state.

Chisholm led 48-40 before 5-7 guard Doug Ploof helped the Flyers stage a fourth-quarter comeback. Ploof finished with 22 points to lift Little Falls to a 54-50 win.

That year marked the last time the Class A and 2A champions met in a playoff, though the tournament went to a Sweet 16 format that paired Class A and 2A teams against one another in 1995 and '96.

As for the Flyers, they returned to state in 1976 and '77, but were not able to claim another title. Little Falls then did not make it back to state until appearances in the Class 3A tournament in 2008, '09 and '10.

"It was a pretty memorable moment," said Wachlarowicz, who went on to an All-American career at St. John's and remains the Johnnies' leading all-time scorer.

"Our cohesiveness and togetherness is what really stands out about that team. We just functioned so well together. If I wasn't doing the scoring, somebody else was. Everybody chipped in."

Plucky Prep makes run

In 1984 -- just as it does now -- St. John's Prep boasted a diverse student body made up of international and out-of-state students and those from the immediate area as well.

The mix was reflected in the school's basketball team too. But despite their differing geographical backgrounds, the 1984 Johnnies' squad was a tight-knit group that had played as a group for a couple of seasons already.

"Team-wise, the juniors and seniors on that team had been together for awhile and that made a big difference," recalled 6-4 senior forward Tulio Suarez , who hailed from Puerto Rico. "Looking back, things really came together for us at the end of the season. That happens a lot in basketball. Sometimes you get on a roll and things can really start going your way."

That certainly was the case for St. John's Prep , which rebounded after losing four of its final five regular season games to sweep through district and region play, besting Kimball in the Region 5A finals to earn a berth in the Class A state tournament.

"This was before 'Hoosiers' but we were the little team that could," said John Ellis , the team's senior captain. "I remember we came in through the back entrance (at the St. Paul Civic Center ) and walked in there amazed. We saw the bright lights and the big floor. It was just a remarkable experience."

One that got even more remarkable when the Johnnies outscored Orr 16-5 in the game's final six minutes to rally to beat a favored opponent 61-58 in the quarterfinals.

The game was made even more memorable by the presence of Dora Suarez , who was flown in for a classmate-funded family reunion with her son, whom she had seen just once in the past 19 months. Tulio responded by scoring 20 points.

"That was just surreal," said Suarez, who now works as an attorney in Florida . "It was the first time my mother had been able to come to St. John's . Back then, there wasn't Priceline or anything like that and it was hard to find cheap tickets. So it was a big sacrifice. My parents had never seen me play basketball before. So it made it even more unique."

The run ended with a one-point loss to Pelican Rapids in the semifinals -- a game St. John's Prep had led by 12 points in the first quarter and seven at halftime. A 73-55 loss to St. Anthony Village in the third-place game followed.

But the Johnnies still finished 20-7 and with a treasure trove of memories that haven't faded to this day.

"We had such unity and team chemistry," said Ellis, who now makes his home in Sartell . "We had kids from all over the country on the roster. But we all made a commitment the summer before to stick around and play in the St. Cloud State basketball league together. We had a goal and we all worked together to make it happen."

Rocori, Brink take title

With 936 career victories and counting, Rocori coach Bob Brink is the second-winningest boys basketball coach in prep state history. Since taking over at the school in 1969, he has led his team to the state tournament 13 times (1979, '88, '89, '92, '95, '96, '98, '99, 2001, '05, '06, '07 and again this year).

But the 1988 team will always hold a special place in Brink's heart. Because that's the team that captured the school's only state title.

Finishing with a record of 26-0 and boasting a starting five of Jeff Voit , Paul Kahlert , Brian Akervik , Kevin Ahles and Craig Ehrlichmann , the Spartans beat Alexandria 47-37 to win the South Sub-Region 8-2A title, then beat Thief River Falls to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Voit was the team's leading scorer, but Ahles and Akervik also entered state tournament play averaging in double figures.

"The togetherness is what I remember most," Brink said. "That was a hardworking bunch of kids. They were so used to playing together. They'd come all the way through our system with the same seven or eight guys. They were really accustomed to one another."

Ahles, the starting center, had an extra-special reason to savor the state tournament berth. His father Bob had been suffering from health problems and it had always been his dream to see his son play in a state tournament.

He got to see a good game in Rocori's Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against Willmar -- a team the Spartans had already beaten twice during the regular season.

The Cardinals were led by senior guard Pat Dorsey , who later went on to coach at St. Cloud Tech.

Ehrlichmann finished with a season-best 18 points as Rocori won 63-60 in overtime.

"I think if you talk to the majority of people, the game they remember most is that Willmar game," said Ehrlichmann, who now works in the insurance business in the area and also does some officiating.

"It was the opening round at Williams Arena and we won in kind of dramatic fashion in overtime."

Next came a 62-50 win over Cloquet in the semifinals, setting up a matchup for the title with Robbinsdale Armstrong.

In that game, Voit scored 21 points and Ehrlichmann hit nine of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to lift Rocori to a 66-56 win and a state championship.

"That's something people do not forget," Ehrlichmann said. "I was at a wedding recently and a lady came up to me and started talking about that team. Winning a state title like that is such a defining moment for a small town like Cold Spring. It's something that really, really lingers."

Rocori finished as the Class 3A state runner-up in 1999 and has another shot at a state title this season before Brink heads into retirement.

But to date, the 1988 team is the only one at the school to go all the way.

"When you win it all, it feels good and it lasts a long, long time," Brink said. "It's a pretty amazing feeling."

A gathering Storm

Sauk Rapids has just one state basketball tournament appearance in the school's long history. But Jeff Hille and the members of the 2002-03 Storm squad made sure it was a memorable one.

That season, Sauk Rapids finished 26-4 and was ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A for much of the second half of the season. The Storm defeated Sartell for the Section 8-3A title to set up a state quarterfinal matchup against Grand Rapids in Brainerd .

Hille finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in a game that saw 18 lead changes before Sauk Rapids emerged with a 71-68 victory.

"That game in Brainerd might have been the best one of the three we played (at state)," remembered Hille, who is now the head baseball coach at his alma matter. "Grand Rapids had a very good team."

Next up was St. Paul Como Park in a state semifinal matchup played at Target Center . The Storm trailed by four points late in the fourth quarter, but recorded two key turnovers and got a big basket from senior Jon Botz -- who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The end result was a 48-45 Sauk Rapids' victory.

"We had a group of guys playing together who had known one another for a really long time," Hille said.

"We'd been playing together since third grade. And our head coach ( Jon Roesch ) was awesome. All our families were really close. We'd all grown up together."

Still, the semifinal win proved costly. Senior point guard Joe Swecker suffered a knee injury and had to sit out the championship game.

And that game is where the Storm's run ended as Sauk Rapids fell 69-55 to Minneapolis Patrick Henry. It marked the fourth title in a row for the Patriots.

But it didn't do anything to weaken the strong bonds the team's players had formed with one another. Those continue to this day.

"We still play basketball together," said Hille, who was named that season's Times' All-Area player of the year.

"There's quite a few of us who get together and play at open gyms around town when we can. We're all still really close."

Memorable ride for Tech

After making the state tournament in 1929, St. Cloud Tech did not return again until 1980 when the Tigers finished as the Class 2A runner-up, falling 60-53 to Minneapolis North in the championship game.

Tech was back in 1982 and '83, then not until 2008 and 2009. Those Tigers teams -- coached by Kevin Jordan and led by senior Nate Wolters , who led South Dakota State to a berth in the NCAA Division I tournament this season -- each finished third in Class 4A.

But with the graduation of Wolters, and the departure of Jordan who took over as the head coach at Stillwater, the 2009-10 Tech team entered the season with question marks.

Jordan's replacement was former Sartell and St. John's standout Mike Trewick , who been an assistant coach at St. John's and the head coach at St. Mary's in Winona.

"We've joked around about it because I'm not sure anyone expected us to do what we did," Trewick said. "Not with all the seniors we lost and a new head coach. But I remember at one of our first practices, (senior) Scott Nystrom said we were going to go 30-0. So the guys on that team all believed."

It helped to have gifted seniors like Nystrom and Alex Hanks on board. Hanks finished with 20 points and Nystrom added 16 points and 11 rebounds as Tech beat Champlin Park 55-51 in the quarterfinals at Target Center .

Then came a thrilling, double-overtime 62-58 victory over Eden Prairie in the semifinals.

Nystrom had 23 points and Hanks added 22 as the Tigers finally punched their ticket to the state finals.

"Going back the two years before, we'd taken third both times," said Hanks, who now plays at Minnesota State-Mankato . "For the seniors on that team, we were determined to take that next step."

In the championship game, though, Tech ran into perennially-loaded Hopkins.

Future Gopher Joe Coleman racked up 20 points and eight rebounds as the Royals beat the Tigers 76-56.

But Tech finished the season 27-5 and Hanks and his classmates ended a career that saw them compile an 87-9 record in their final three seasons.

"After being down there twice before, we went down there to win," Hanks said. "We weren't just there for the experience. The third time, we wanted to make it memorable. And even if we came up one game short, we did that."

Apollo, B-B-E make memories

The 2011 state tournament was a memorable one for the Times' coverage area in a number of ways.

In Class 3A, St. Cloud Apollo returned to the state tournament for the first time since 1973 and just the second time in school history.

The Eagles came up short in the quarterfinals, leading by 18 points before falling to eventual state champion Orono 67-62 in overtime.

But the game was a special one for senior point guard Ibrahim Abukar , who scored 16 points just one day after having bone marrow removed from his spine and transplanted into his 13-year-old sister Zamzam who was battling leukemia.

"It was my dream," a sore Abukar said afterward, explaining why he wanted to be on the court with his teammates in the state tournament.

In Class 2A, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle fell 45-37 to Rochester Lourdes in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, in Class A, both Upsala and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa advanced to state for the first time.

Upsala fell 63-53 to Springfield in the quarterfinals.

But B-B-E took things further, defeating Goodhue 70-54 in the quarterfinals and MACCRAY 86-69 in the semifinals en route to the championship game.

That set up a showdown with Springfield for the championship.

Despite 20 points and 20 rebounds from senior guard Kevin Kuefler , the Jaguars fell 70-58 and finished their charmed season 32-1.

"It was a great experience," B-B-E coach Dave Montbriand said. "For our first time there, to do so well was huge.

It was a big disappointment to lose in the finals. But looking back, getting there the first time out was a pretty big accomplishment."

And one that built up a sense of confidence that has carried over into this season. The Jaguars are currently 30-0, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A and headed back to state for the second year in a row.

"For the younger players who came back this season, last year provided a really valuable experience," Montbriand said. "I think they are all twice the basketball players now because of it."

