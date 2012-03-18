State boys basketball: 100 years of basketball, 100 years of stories [St. Cloud Times, Minn.]

|By Frank Rajkowski, St. Cloud Times, Minn.
The annual gathering of
It wasn't until 1916 when a team from the Times' coverage area first qualified for the tournament, which expanded from one class to two in 1971 and from two classes to the current four in 1997.
And only four teams from this newspaper's coverage area have ever captured state championships -- Melrose in 1971 (Class A) and '74 (Class A and playoff), Little Falls in 1975 (Class 2A and playoff) and Rocori in 1988 (Class 2A).
That doesn't count the separate state Catholic school tournament which ran from 1941 to 1970 and was won by
"The movie 'Hoosiers' could have been made about those Melrose teams I played on," said
"The whole town basically shut down when we were in those tournaments. The superintendent had to plan around school being out for three days in March when we went to state. Other schools would get snow days and we wouldn't because they had to plan for us making it to state.
"Those were just great memories to be part of."
Yet even when teams from this area did not come home with a championship trophy, they nonetheless created memories that linger in both the towns and high school gymnasiums where banners commemorating their feats still hang.
"It's really about the whole thing," said longtime Rocori coach
"It's about the send-off and the welcome home ceremony. It's about the way the whole town gets excited about it. It's about the memories the kids will take with them the rest of their lives."
And to celebrate those memories, the Times is taking a look back at 10 of the top storylines involving local teams in the state tournament.
Starting at the beginning ...
Little Falls, St. Cloud get things rolling
It is perhaps fitting that Little Falls and
Little Falls got there first in 1916 -- defeating Bemidji 30-25 for the
"Dobbyn for Little Falls played the floor hard and negotiated three of the seven ringers made by Little Falls in the second half," the Times reported on that game.
"The Little Falls men were everywhere, and though less sure at the hoop, managed to get more opportunities to drop the inflated spheroid into the net."
But the Little Falls team -- coached by
That Virginia team was back again in 1917 and was joined in the tournament field by the team from
"Returns from the game will be received at the Gallagher pool and billiard hall during the game," the Times reported.
And the hometown fans who gathered received good news as St. Cloud defeated Bemidji 36-10.
"The Bemidji team was completely outclassed," it was written in the Times.
"The Beltrami County boys could not get the ball within striking distance and were forced to attempt the long distance shot. That failed, as has every attempt at that game against the St. Cloud team."
Expectations ran high as the team prepared to depart for Northfield.
"
"Such is the information received from
But while right forward
"Coach (
But because Rochester went on to win the state title -- defeating Mountain Lake 19-8 in the title game, this newspaper was able to unofficially claim runner-up status for the local squad.
"From comparative scores, St. Cloud staged the stiffest opposition in the tournament. Two minutes before the end of the St. Cloud-Rochester game, the locals had a lead of four points. Rochester then scored three field baskets on an offensive play that had never before succeeded against the St. Cloud team this season."
Cathedral brings home titles
But after that, a team from this area would not return until Melrose qualified in 1960. Which didn't mean
Because private schools did not compete as part of the
In the 30 years that tournament was held,
Local statistician
But only Cathedral captured a state title -- winning twice in 1947 and 1969.
The 1947 team -- coached by
A 38-32 victory over
"They won more than a state title," the newspaper opined. "They won the respect and the admiration of the throngs and spectators for their outstanding sportsmanship and their gentlemanly conduct.
Tournament officials declared the St. Cloud squad was one of the best-behaved they have ever seen, which is a tribute not alone to the boys themselves, but to their parents and their school."
The Crusaders won the tournament again in 1969, defeating St. Louis Park Benilde 64-47 in the championship game. Stu (Scoop) Reif was named tournament MVP.
"The best part of the tournament was the last two minutes of the championship game when we could just sit back and know we were the best," guard
Royalton backs into the tournament
Perhaps the unlikeliest state tournament entrant in Times' coverage history was the 1961 team from
It wasn't that the Royals weren't a talented group. Head coach
But then Royalton ran into Minneapolis Roosevelt in the Region 5 semifinals. The Teddies were one of the favorites to capture the state title that year. And though the Royals made the game competitive, Roosevelt emerged with a 70-59 victory in a game played at
And there the story of Royalton's season seemed to come to an end.
Except ...
Just a day before the state tournament was set to begin, the
The decision was made early Wednesday morning -- just over 24 hours before the tournament tipped off. The league chose Royalton to replace Roosevelt over Mound -- the team the Teddies defeated in the region final. The decision reportedly came down to a coin flip, though it was rumored some connected to Mound had first brought forward the allegations against
In any case, the decision prompted an early morning phone call to Royalton superintendent
"At first, I thought it was one of my buddies or somebody else having fun with me," recalls Chute, a graduate of
"I didn't believe it at first. But all of a sudden, I started seeing lights going on all over Royalton at the same time. So if somebody was playing a prank on me, they were playing a prank on a lot of other people too."
But it was no joke and soon the players' mothers gathered at the home of forward Clarence Fussy to wash and iron shirts for the team, which was informed it would be departing for Minneapolis that morning. The uniforms -- which had been washed and placed in storage -- had to be retrieved as well.
"To tell you the truth, I didn't feel all that interested in playing at first," recalls
And the Royals still weren't certain they'd be taking the court against Winona in the first round until a
That decision cleared the way.
But Royalton's long layoff -- and Winona's height advantage -- proved obstacles too steep to overcome as the Royals fell 71-51 despite 22 points from Grell.
A loss to Edgerton -- the southwestern
"We just were not in any kind of shape to represent the region as well as we wanted to," said Oelrich, who now resides in
Still, the experience was a memorable one and the story had a happy ending when members of the
"They held no grudges against us," said Chute, who left Royalton after that season and -- after a brief stint as an assistant at
"We were on good terms with those guys. I think they were actually rooting for us to represent the region well at state."
A dynasty rises in
The Melrose Dutchmen first reached the state tournament in 1960 and qualified again in 1970. But it was the 1971 Melrose team -- a senior-dominated group -- that really put the school on the state's basketball map.
That year -- the first season of a two-class tournament -- Melrose rolled through the quarterfinals and semifinals before defeating Red Wing 64-53 for the Class A state title.
The Dutchmen fell 54-43 to Class 2A champion Duluth Central in the Monday night playoff between the two winners.
But the team's success that season set the bar high for those that followed at the school.
"When I was growing up in
"That 1971 group was a very strong basketball team. And I was fortunate to be able to learn from those older guys.
"They encouraged the younger players and really set a strong example by how hard they worked out in the summer."
Assistant coach
"He was, especially by his junior and senior years, as tough to stop as any player I'd ever seen," said
"I've seen a lot of basketball both up there and during my first 15 years down here. I saw
Melrose again reached the Class A title game in 1972, but fell 57-55 when
So Olbdering said the team entered the 1973-74 season -- his senior year -- with a real sense of purpose.
"We definitely had something to resolve," Olberding said. "We weren't taking no for an answer my senior year. A lot of people look at the state tournament and they're just happy to be there. We were expected to get there. We wanted to win it all."
Which is just what the Dutchmen did. Melrose defeated Marshall 58-44 in the first round, then gained a measure of revenge when Olberding scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds in a 63-54 semifinal victory over Chisholm.
Olberding followed up with 26 points in a 38-32 win over Mound in the Class A title game, setting up a showdown with Class 2A state champion Bemidji in the Monday night playoff.
In that game, the team's star scored 30 points as Melrose came away with a 58-42 victory to finish the season 27-0 and the undisputed kings of
"I have very fond memories of those days," said Olberding, who went on to play at the
"I still see a couple of guys from that team. We'll get together and play some golf. Those were great teams to be a part of. I was fortunate to have a great cast around me who supported me and a coach who protected me so well. That helped me grow so much as a person and a basketball player."
Little Falls wins it all
After making the state tournament in 1922, the Little Falls basketball team did not return until 1975. But that Flyers team certainly made up for lost time.
Led by 6-6 senior center
"We played awesome defense," recalled the team's head coach
In the first round of the Class 2A tournament, Wachlarowicz had 19 points and the Flyers defeated Hibbing 48-46 -- holding a Bluejackets junior by the name of
"Kevin was a junior on that team and they had an outstanding guard named
A 58-53 victory over
Next up was Class A champion Chisholm in the playoff the following Monday night. The game was played before a crowd of only 4.537 fans at the
Chisholm led 48-40 before 5-7 guard
That year marked the last time the Class A and 2A champions met in a playoff, though the tournament went to a Sweet 16 format that paired Class A and 2A teams against one another in 1995 and '96.
As for the Flyers, they returned to state in 1976 and '77, but were not able to claim another title. Little Falls then did not make it back to state until appearances in the Class 3A tournament in 2008, '09 and '10.
"It was a pretty memorable moment," said Wachlarowicz, who went on to an All-American career at St. John's and remains the Johnnies' leading all-time scorer.
"Our cohesiveness and togetherness is what really stands out about that team. We just functioned so well together. If I wasn't doing the scoring, somebody else was. Everybody chipped in."
In 1984 -- just as it does now --
The mix was reflected in the school's basketball team too. But despite their differing geographical backgrounds, the 1984 Johnnies' squad was a tight-knit group that had played as a group for a couple of seasons already.
"Team-wise, the juniors and seniors on that team had been together for awhile and that made a big difference," recalled 6-4 senior forward
That certainly was the case for
"This was before 'Hoosiers' but we were the little team that could," said
One that got even more remarkable when the Johnnies outscored Orr 16-5 in the game's final six minutes to rally to beat a favored opponent 61-58 in the quarterfinals.
The game was made even more memorable by the presence of
"That was just surreal," said Suarez, who now works as an attorney in
The run ended with a one-point loss to Pelican Rapids in the semifinals -- a game
But the Johnnies still finished 20-7 and with a treasure trove of memories that haven't faded to this day.
"We had such unity and team chemistry," said Ellis, who now makes his home in
Rocori, Brink take title
With 936 career victories and counting, Rocori coach
But the 1988 team will always hold a special place in Brink's heart. Because that's the team that captured the school's only state title.
Finishing with a record of 26-0 and boasting a starting five of
Voit was the team's leading scorer, but Ahles and Akervik also entered state tournament play averaging in double figures.
"The togetherness is what I remember most," Brink said. "That was a hardworking bunch of kids. They were so used to playing together. They'd come all the way through our system with the same seven or eight guys. They were really accustomed to one another."
Ahles, the starting center, had an extra-special reason to savor the state tournament berth. His father Bob had been suffering from health problems and it had always been his dream to see his son play in a state tournament.
He got to see a good game in Rocori's Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against Willmar -- a team the Spartans had already beaten twice during the regular season.
The Cardinals were led by senior guard
Ehrlichmann finished with a season-best 18 points as Rocori won 63-60 in overtime.
"I think if you talk to the majority of people, the game they remember most is that Willmar game," said Ehrlichmann, who now works in the insurance business in the area and also does some officiating.
"It was the opening round at
Next came a 62-50 win over Cloquet in the semifinals, setting up a matchup for the title with Robbinsdale Armstrong.
In that game, Voit scored 21 points and Ehrlichmann hit nine of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to lift Rocori to a 66-56 win and a state championship.
"That's something people do not forget," Ehrlichmann said. "I was at a wedding recently and a lady came up to me and started talking about that team. Winning a state title like that is such a defining moment for a small town like Cold Spring. It's something that really, really lingers."
Rocori finished as the Class 3A state runner-up in 1999 and has another shot at a state title this season before Brink heads into retirement.
But to date, the 1988 team is the only one at the school to go all the way.
"When you win it all, it feels good and it lasts a long, long time," Brink said. "It's a pretty amazing feeling."
A gathering Storm
Sauk Rapids has just one state basketball tournament appearance in the school's long history. But
That season, Sauk Rapids finished 26-4 and was ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A for much of the second half of the season. The Storm defeated Sartell for the Section 8-3A title to set up a state quarterfinal matchup against Grand Rapids in
Hille finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in a game that saw 18 lead changes before Sauk Rapids emerged with a 71-68 victory.
"That game in
Next up was
The end result was a 48-45 Sauk Rapids' victory.
"We had a group of guys playing together who had known one another for a really long time," Hille said.
"We'd been playing together since third grade. And our head coach (
Still, the semifinal win proved costly. Senior point guard
And that game is where the Storm's run ended as Sauk Rapids fell 69-55 to Minneapolis Patrick Henry. It marked the fourth title in a row for the Patriots.
But it didn't do anything to weaken the strong bonds the team's players had formed with one another. Those continue to this day.
"We still play basketball together," said Hille, who was named that season's Times' All-Area player of the year.
"There's quite a few of us who get together and play at open gyms around town when we can. We're all still really close."
Memorable ride for Tech
After making the state tournament in 1929,
Tech was back in 1982 and '83, then not until 2008 and 2009. Those Tigers teams -- coached by
But with the graduation of Wolters, and the departure of Jordan who took over as the head coach at Stillwater, the 2009-10 Tech team entered the season with question marks.
Jordan's replacement was former Sartell and St. John's standout
"We've joked around about it because I'm not sure anyone expected us to do what we did," Trewick said. "Not with all the seniors we lost and a new head coach. But I remember at one of our first practices, (senior)
It helped to have gifted seniors like Nystrom and
Then came a thrilling, double-overtime 62-58 victory over
Nystrom had 23 points and Hanks added 22 as the Tigers finally punched their ticket to the state finals.
"Going back the two years before, we'd taken third both times," said Hanks, who now plays at
In the championship game, though, Tech ran into perennially-loaded Hopkins.
Future Gopher Joe Coleman racked up 20 points and eight rebounds as the Royals beat the Tigers 76-56.
But Tech finished the season 27-5 and Hanks and his classmates ended a career that saw them compile an 87-9 record in their final three seasons.
"After being down there twice before, we went down there to win," Hanks said. "We weren't just there for the experience. The third time, we wanted to make it memorable. And even if we came up one game short, we did that."
Apollo, B-B-E make memories
The 2011 state tournament was a memorable one for the Times' coverage area in a number of ways.
In Class 3A, St. Cloud Apollo returned to the state tournament for the first time since 1973 and just the second time in school history.
The Eagles came up short in the quarterfinals, leading by 18 points before falling to eventual state champion Orono 67-62 in overtime.
But the game was a special one for senior point guard
"It was my dream," a sore Abukar said afterward, explaining why he wanted to be on the court with his teammates in the state tournament.
In Class 2A,
Upsala fell 63-53 to Springfield in the quarterfinals.
But B-B-E took things further, defeating Goodhue 70-54 in the quarterfinals and MACCRAY 86-69 in the semifinals en route to the championship game.
That set up a showdown with Springfield for the championship.
Despite 20 points and 20 rebounds from senior guard
"It was a great experience," B-B-E coach
It was a big disappointment to lose in the finals. But looking back, getting there the first time out was a pretty big accomplishment."
And one that built up a sense of confidence that has carried over into this season. The Jaguars are currently 30-0, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A and headed back to state for the second year in a row.
"For the younger players who came back this season, last year provided a really valuable experience," Montbriand said. "I think they are all twice the basketball players now because of it."
