Sex, tax fraud claims made against Boca Raton property owner Batmasian

The lawsuits cast new light on Batmasian, the largest private owner of commercial real estate in downtown
Sotomayor is suing Batmasian, his wife, Marta, and
In addition, Batmasian's former chief financial officer,
This conduct, Baker alleges, consists of "rampant mortgage, wire, financial, accounting and tax fraud."
Examples include allegations of false tax returns designed to evade millions in taxes to the federal government and the failure to disclose and pay payroll taxes by misclassifying employees as independent contractors.
The complaint alleges the
Baker's complaint also claims the Batmasians' general counsel,
Baker claims
The Batmasians have aggressively sought to have the cases sealed from the public view, and thus far have obtained a temporary seal on the Sotomayor case.
In a letter sent to
Batmasian's history is colorful. He's a major philanthropist and active in several charities, as is his wife, Marta.
He's also a felon who pleaded guilty and went to federal prison in 2008 for failing to pay
That conviction recently made headlines when
Batmasian has had other brushes with controversy.
In June, police arrested
In her lawsuit, Sotomayor claims that Batmasian "and his buddies" were clients at O'Asian.
And in 2006,
After his 2008 conviction, Batmasian spent less than a year in prison for income tax evasion and returned to running his real estate empire, which includes acquiring, improving and renting out space. The Batmasians own commercial or residential property from
Among his
The lawsuits by Sotomayor and Baker are the latest claims by former close Batmasian associates who are bringing their grievances into the public eye.
Since 2012, Batmasian has been embroiled in nasty litigation with his main contractor,
In her complaint, Sotomayor alleges
Some of Sotomayor's claims:
--Sotomayor alleges she was instructed by Batmasian to deal with the various massage parlors he referred to as his "jac shacks." Batmasian demanded that she procure massage parlor gift cards from his tenants as partial payment for the back rent;
--Sotomayor alleges that she was instructed by Batmasian to have sexual liaisons with some of his business associates, which she said she did not do. She said Batmasian also commented frequently on her breasts and made crude references to women's body parts in her presence. In her complaint, she says she repeatedly told Batmasian to stop, but to no avail.</p>
--Sotomayor alleges that in 2011, she was ordered to rent space to a woman whom Sotomayor claims is a "known mistress" of Batmasian and runs businesses as a massage therapist. The complaint alleges that this woman rented space at
--Sotomayor claims she was instructed to look for a place for another woman, described as an "attractive Latin female from
--Sotomayor also makes a host of other sex-related allegations, including a claim that in 2012, a brothel secretly was built atop the Boca Art studio at
--There's also an allegation that before he went to prison for payroll tax evasion in 2008, Batmasian gave
The Batmasians fought back against Sotomayor -- by suing Baker, their former chief financial officer.
In a
The Batmasians allege Baker helped Sotomayor by providing confidential information to her. The Batmasians also claim Baker used the stolen information in Batmasian's ongoing litigation with Falso. The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Baker, the return of confidential information and damages for breach of confidentiality.
Baker fired back with his own lawsuit against the Batmasians on
Overcharging commercial tenants for CAM, or common area maintenance, was a practice, Baker's lawsuit alleges. Among those tenants overcharged were
In addition, Baker alleges that the accounting department would send fraudulent personal statements to lenders. Baker claims he lost his job because he kept complaining about the bank and tax law violations and because he refused to create fictitious reports for a loan servicer,
The Sotomayor complaint is temporarily unavailable to the public from the Clerk's office.
Staff writers
