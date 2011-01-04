Minnesota Dentists Extend Helping Hand to Children Needing Free Dental Care

MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 4, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first Friday and Saturday in February, Minnesota dentists across the state will open their clinic doors and provide free dental care to an estimated seven thousand children facing barriers to care.

The Minnesota Dental Association wants families in need to know that appointments can be scheduled now with a simple phone call. Called Give Kids aSmile, the unique program matches thousand of volunteer dental professionals with children to make sure they get the treatment they need.

"We don't want reduced government services, a family job loss or change in insurance to stand in the way of children getting the dental care they need," said Dr. Tim Flor , president of the Minnesota Dental Association and a practicing dentist in Waseca, Minnesota . "Sadly, tooth decay is the number 1 disease in children and low income children face unnecessary barriers to care."

More than 3,000 dental professionals and interpreters are volunteering at more than 200 locations across the state. The Minnesota Dental Association has reached out to the United Way , school nurses, and a broad range of community groups to help identify children who may be suffering in school with untreated dental disease. This year, the Minnesota Dental Association is partnering with the Minnesota Twins for an ad campaign that will bring even greater attention to the availability of free care for children in need.

Patients seeking appointments should be under the age of 18 and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People interested in scheduling an appointment can call United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1), or the statewide toll-free number 1-800-543-7709. To see a list of clinics providing care go to www.mndental.org. Information on specific services provided will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled.

Dental disease is more prevalent today than childhood asthma. Tooth decay is the most chronic childhood disease, affecting 50% of U.S. first graders. For more facts on the Minnesota Dental Association's GiveKidsaSmile, click here.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota , representing 80% of practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org