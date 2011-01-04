"We don't want reduced government services, a family job loss or change in insurance to stand in the way of children getting the dental care they need," said Dr.
More than 3,000 dental professionals and interpreters are volunteering at more than 200 locations across the state.
Patients seeking appointments should be under the age of 18 and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People interested in scheduling an appointment can call
Dental disease is more prevalent today than childhood asthma. Tooth decay is the most chronic childhood disease, affecting 50% of U.S. first graders. For more facts on the Minnesota Dental Association's GiveKidsaSmile, click here.
SOURCE
One thought on “Minnesota Dentists Extend Helping Hand to Children Needing Free Dental Care”
it’s all about the children, love what this minnesota dentist is doing for them
Craig T. Davenport Joins Xhale Innovations as Chief Executive Officer
Janet Smail Promoted to Vice President of Flexco Fleet Services
Advisor News
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- As Cost Of Health Care Skyrockets, So Does Pay Of Health Care CEOs
- Study: Health Insurance Costs Threaten Farm Viability
- Maryland Moves To Start Shutting Down Evergreen Health
- ‘Reinsurance’ Waiver Could Result In A Fee On Health Policies
- CBO: ‘Skinny Repeal’ Will Increase Uninsured By 16M
Life Insurance