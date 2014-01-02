Mark Falb’s feats worth trumpeting

|By ERIN MURPHY
Falb is paying homage to one of his musical idols, although he's not entirely comfortable with the idea during a photo shoot.
"Louie would spin in his grave if he saw this," Falb jokes.
However, it's likely ol' Satchmo would take no issue with Falb's selection as the recipient of the 44th annual TH Media First Citizen Award. The award, selected by a TH Media panel from nominations submitted by readers, recognizes achievement, leadership and commitment to make a significant contribution to the community and its people.
Music has always been one of Falb's great loves, along with
His love of music led Falb to found and play that trumpet in a local group - Dubuque Brass - for roughly two decades, and it's what inspires him to generously donate to
"My orchestra gave a performance as part of a concert series in
Through donations and direction, Falb led the renovation of the Grand Opera House. He supports multiple music and theater programs, including the
"We think it's such a central part of life in
"With all due respect to our forefathers who built the corps from its roots of
Falb got his love for music from his mother, and his business acumen from his father, John, who owned and operated several car dealerships in
An accountant, he worked his way up at the textbook publisher founded by his father-in-law,
The Kendall Hunt CEO is also CEO of
"That he has chosen to keep his companies in
Some of Falb's philanthropic efforts are high-profile, like his
"These are just two of many examples of quiet philanthropy that have personally moved me in ways that are difficult to describe," Bullock said. "But in addition to providing significant and consistent financial support, what most people will never know is the degree of personal encouragement that Mark has provided to these and other beneficiaries of his compassion.
"Year after year Mark and
The nominations recommending Falb for the First Citizen Award painted the picture of an overwhelmingly generous man, one who gives endlessly of himself without seeking reward or the spotlight. Whether it's local arts, education, the
"(Falb) is an integral part of what has helped
"What a role model for us all."
One thought on “Mark Falb’s feats worth trumpeting”
What ever happened to Larry brown, son of William c brown
