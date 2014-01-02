Mark Falb’s feats worth trumpeting

By ERIN MURPHY Proquest LLC

Mark C. Falb Age : 66 Hometown: Postville, Iowa Education: University of Iowa BBA in Business from University of Iowa , CPA Family: Wife Cheryl; children Laura Chandlee ( Chad ), Trisha London (Steven), Brian Harrison (Shawn), eight grandchildren Profession: Chairman and CEO of Kendall Hunt Publishing and Westmark Development Professional organizations: director, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company ; director/vice chair, Heartland Financial USA ; trustee/vice chair, University of Dubuque ; trustee, Grand Opera House Foundation ; president, University of Iowa Scholarship Fund ; director, Citizens Finance Company ; director, Dubuque Bank & Trust Insurance ; director, Dubuque Bank & Trust Community Development Corp. Civic organizations: Dubuque Cultural Preservation Committee; Dubuque Shooting Society ; past president/chairman, Dubuque Golf & Country Club ; past board member, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce ; past board member, Boys and Girls Club of Dubuque ; past board member, Finley Hospital Hobbies and interests: golf, fishing, reading, playing with grandchildren First Citizen Honor Roll 1970: Roger Rhomberg 1971: Gilbert Chavenelle 1972: Gerald "Red" McAleece 1973: Wayne Norman 1974: The Rev. Thomas Rhomberg 1975: Jackson "Mac" Marshall 1976: Paul Hemmer 1977: Leo Frommelt 1978: Jacqueline Merritt 1979: Louis Fautsch Sr. 1980: Auleen Eberhardt 1981: Mary Hickey 1982: George and Gloria Lipper 1983: Mary Biggins 1984: Ruby Sutton 1985: Dubuque Racing Association 1986: Sister Catherine Dunn , BVM 1987: Arnold Honkamp 1988: Frank Hardie 1989: George Freund 1990: Walter Peterson and Bill Kruse 1991: Jerry Enzler 1992: David Rusk 1993: J. Bruce Meriwether 1994: Donna Ginter 1995: Eldon Herrig 1996: Jan Hess 1997: Gene Heinemann 1998: Russ and Ruth Nash 1999: Larry Friedman 2000: Latha and Robert Bonnewell 2001: F. Hunter Fuerste 2002: Jim Theisen 2003: C.J. Buelow 2004: Dick Wertzberger 2005: Leo McCarthy 2006: Norma Denlinger 2007: Wallace Brown 2008: Monsignor Francis P. Friedl 2009: Sister Helen Huewe , OSF 2010: Jeanne Powers Quann 2011: Alice and John Butler 2012: Michael Duehr 2013: Mark Falb First Citizen reception A public reception to congratulate Mark C. Falb on his selection as recipient of the TH Media First Citizen Award will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 , at the Diamond Jo Casino , Port of Dubuque . The program will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and RSVPs are not required. Free parking is available in the city of Dubuque ramp adjacent to the Diamond Jo. Snow date is Thursday, Jan. 9. Mark C. Falb leans forward in his chair, dangles his old trumpet between his feet and stares into the distance. On the wall hangs a poster of the late Louis Armstrong in the same pose. Outside Falb's big bay window, winding silently past, is the Mississippi River on which Armstrong himself played on riverboats nearly a century ago.

Falb is paying homage to one of his musical idols, although he's not entirely comfortable with the idea during a photo shoot.

"Louie would spin in his grave if he saw this," Falb jokes.

However, it's likely ol' Satchmo would take no issue with Falb's selection as the recipient of the 44th annual TH Media First Citizen Award. The award, selected by a TH Media panel from nominations submitted by readers, recognizes achievement, leadership and commitment to make a significant contribution to the community and its people.

Music has always been one of Falb's great loves, along with Cheryl , his wife of 45 years. That love of music comes from his mother, Honorine , a classically trained opera singer who turned down an opportunity to sing for a national operatic radio program on the East Coast , choosing instead to marry Mark's father and start a family in northeast Iowa .

His love of music led Falb to found and play that trumpet in a local group - Dubuque Brass - for roughly two decades, and it's what inspires him to generously donate to Dubuque's arts community.

Hunter Fuerste , who conducts the local American Vintage Orchestra , said Falb is exceedingly generous with both his resources and his time, especially in the local arts scene.

"My orchestra gave a performance as part of a concert series in Burlington, Iowa , three years ago. Afterwards, the producers held a reception for my musicians. A few civic and arts leaders ask me what it was that made Dubuque such thriving city and cultural center," said Fuerste, himself a previous First Citizen Award honoree. "I was taken aback for a moment, as sometimes you don't realize what a great city you live in until you leave. After a short pause, I told them that many committed residents over the years have worked hard, contributing time and money to give back to a city that has been good to them. I thought of Mark Falb ."

Through donations and direction, Falb led the renovation of the Grand Opera House. He supports multiple music and theater programs, including the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps . He sponsors concerts at Five Flags Center that are designed to introduce orchestral music and instruments to young children.

"We think it's such a central part of life in Dubuque . We are happy to support that," Falb said. "Music and the arts in general, to keep that a part of our lives is critical."

Jeff MacFarlane , executive director of the Colts Youth Organization , said whenever the organization has struggled, Falb has been there to help.

"With all due respect to our forefathers who built the corps from its roots of American Legion sponsorship, Mark Falb has had a greater impact on the 50-year history of the Colts Youth Organization than anyone who has ever marched, taught or directed here," MacFarlane said.

Falb got his love for music from his mother, and his business acumen from his father, John, who owned and operated several car dealerships in Iowa . Falb, the youngest of four children, worked for his father while growing up in Postville . But he didn't stay in sales.

An accountant, he worked his way up at the textbook publisher founded by his father-in-law, William C. Brown . In 1992, when the company was known as WCB Communications , he negotiated the sale of a division of the company to Times Mirror. But there was a stipulation: The buyer had to remain committed to Dubuque . Meanwhile, Falb remained head of Kendall Hunt Publishing Co. , a stand-alone company since 1994 and the only division of the original William C. Brown Publishing Co. still under Brown family ownership.

The Kendall Hunt CEO is also CEO of Dubuque -based Westmark Development , a real estate development company.

"That he has chosen to keep his companies in Dubuque is a huge statement as to his concern for the welfare of Dubuque and its citizens," said David Bauer , president of Westmark. "Neither of these companies needs to have Dubuque as a base as they are both national publishing and development companies which could be run as easily in Florida , or anywhere else for that matter. Many other states and communities have offered substantial incentives for him to move. But he has steadfastly refused any such offers because he believes in Dubuque and Dubuque employees."

Some of Falb's philanthropic efforts are high-profile, like his $235,000 land purchase and donation to the City of Dubuque for the creation of a city park at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Rockdale Road . Many, many others, however, go largely unnoticed by the public - like when he has financially supported young people living under various trying circumstances. University of Dubuque President Jeffrey Bullock said Falb supported a UD Theology student and his family as it attempted to avoid religious persecution in Africa . He also generously helped a young, single mother living at a shelter for victims of domestic violence while trying to earn a college degree.

"These are just two of many examples of quiet philanthropy that have personally moved me in ways that are difficult to describe," Bullock said. "But in addition to providing significant and consistent financial support, what most people will never know is the degree of personal encouragement that Mark has provided to these and other beneficiaries of his compassion.

"Year after year Mark and Cheryl have quietly identified individuals, all of whom are struggling against unimaginable odds, and through their quiet compassion have helped to instill a sense of dignity and possibility in those who have known what it means to struggle in profound ways."

The nominations recommending Falb for the First Citizen Award painted the picture of an overwhelmingly generous man, one who gives endlessly of himself without seeking reward or the spotlight. Whether it's local arts, education, the Dubuque County Humane Society - Mark and Cheryl are animal lovers and have given extensively there as well - or an individual in need, countless members of the Dubuque community have been helped by Mark Falb's giving spirit.

"(Falb) is an integral part of what has helped Dubuque grow over the past 20 years," said William Intriligator , director of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra . "He is a rare combination of a savvy businessman, a remarkably honest person, a person dedicated to this community and dedicated to the arts, a person of a very giving spirit, and a dedicated family man.

"What a role model for us all."

Copyright: (c) 2014 ProQuest Information and Learning Company; All Rights Reserved. Wordcount: 1512

[jetpack-related-posts]