The three plaintiffs, all of whom suffered devastating injuries in car crashes and racked up large medical bills, are asking
They also want a judge to find that
AHCCCS placed liens on Coben's clients after they reached settlement agreements with their wrongdoers. In some cases the liens were for the full amount paid on their behalf and sometimes less.
In the case of
Coben said she got a substantial financial settlement from the car manufacturer.
But the lawsuit alleges that based on federal law, AHCCCS was restricted on how much it could collect.
"All we're trying to do is make sure they follow the law, and it's been relatively unclear what process they've been following, but we certainly don't think they've been following the normal legal process," Coben said.
Coben said a
"Because the people that are settling these cases are not getting full value for their cases, the law specifies that AHCCCS doesn't get full payment back, it gets a proportion back," Coben said.
Carusetta declined further comment and directed the Arizona Capitol Times to a series of state and federal laws pertaining to third-party liability.
"There's really no reliable formula that is being applied consistently, and that's what we're trying to get the courts to impose," Coben said.
The question of who AHCCCS can assert a lien against isn't as clear, he said.
Coben said he believes that
"If it's true that the way the federal law is written requires that AHCCCS only sue the third party that may be liable, that will change the dynamics of this whole process substantially," Coben said. "I don't know whether that will be better or worse for everybody, I'm just trying to get it defined."
One thought on “Lawsuit Claims Arizona Medicaid Agency Filing Illegal Liens Against Injured”
AHCCCS has way too much power in our State. They are deemed to kill for the money instead of safgaurding the very people they take the money for…..I for one would like to find Lawyers that would help the people of ARizona fight AHCCCS. The AZ Cntr for Law only does class action they say now and we the people are being robbed by AHCCCS. We want to have rights and it seems I can not find one lawyer that will touch AHCCCS.
