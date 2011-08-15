Lawsuit Claims Arizona Medicaid Agency Filing Illegal Liens Against Injured

Copyright: (c) 2011 ProQuest Information and Learning Company; All Rights Reserved. Source: Proquest LLC Wordcount: 630

Arizona's Medicaid agency filed illegal liens against people who received medical treatment and later won personal-injury settlements, a lawsuit filed July 27 alleges.

The three plaintiffs, all of whom suffered devastating injuries in car crashes and racked up large medical bills, are asking Maricopa County Superior Court to certify the case as class action because they say there are thousands of people who have had similar circumstances as theirs.

They also want a judge to find that Arizona laws pertaining to filing liens and recovering money spent on medical treatment are illegal and are preempted by federal law.

Larry Coben , who represents the plaintiffs, including a 7-year- old boy who lost the use of his legs from injuries he sustained when a red-light runner struck the car he was in, said the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has a right to recover money it paid for medical treatment, but it has taken more than what is allowed by law and from the wrong people.

AHCCCS placed liens on Coben's clients after they reached settlement agreements with their wrongdoers. In some cases the liens were for the full amount paid on their behalf and sometimes less.

In the case of Ashleigh Turner-Justice , a 26-year-old woman who broke her neck in a rollover accident in 2001 and became paraplegic, AHCCCS collected $127,188.73 , the full amount the agency paid for medical treatment, directly from her.

Coben said she got a substantial financial settlement from the car manufacturer.

But the lawsuit alleges that based on federal law, AHCCCS was restricted on how much it could collect.

"All we're trying to do is make sure they follow the law, and it's been relatively unclear what process they've been following, but we certainly don't think they've been following the normal legal process," Coben said.

Coben said a U.S. Supreme Court decision, Arkansas v. Ahlborn, sets out the procedure for Medicaid agencies to recover money.

In Ahlborn , the court unanimously upheld a lower court's ruling that said an agency can recover only a portion of the medical costs in a settlement, and not the full payment. That case involved a woman, Heidi Ahlborn , who was injured in a car crash and settled for $550,000 .

The Arkansas Department of Health Services proceeded to place a lien for $215,645 , the full amount of medical expenses paid on her behalf. However, the parties agreed that Ahlborn's settlement was for one-sixth the full value of her case, so the department of health services was only entitled to recover $35,581 . That amount represents one-sixth of the medical expenses.

"Because the people that are settling these cases are not getting full value for their cases, the law specifies that AHCCCS doesn't get full payment back, it gets a proportion back," Coben said.

Jennifer Carusetta , chief legislative liaison for AHCCCS, said the agency's administration believes it acts in compliance with state and federal laws.

Carusetta declined further comment and directed the Arizona Capitol Times to a series of state and federal laws pertaining to third-party liability.

"There's really no reliable formula that is being applied consistently, and that's what we're trying to get the courts to impose," Coben said.

The question of who AHCCCS can assert a lien against isn't as clear, he said.

Coben said he believes that Medicaid agencies can only recover money from third parties, the person liable for the injuries or the person's insurance company, but courts have split on that issue throughout the country.

"If it's true that the way the federal law is written requires that AHCCCS only sue the third party that may be liable, that will change the dynamics of this whole process substantially," Coben said. "I don't know whether that will be better or worse for everybody, I'm just trying to get it defined."