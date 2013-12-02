Hope revived — New technology helps control 4-year-old boy’s epileptic seizures

|By Matlin Smith, Las Cruces Sun-News, N.M.
Since he was 9.5 months old,
The bright-eyed, smiley young boy -- affectionately called "The Spicy One" by his mother
After what Harding called a "seizure storm" in September, where Dakota had to be rushed to the hospital once a week with a severe seizure, Harding said she went searching for ways to stop the seizures, which included grand mal (which affect the entire brain), frustrating daydream seizures and even seizures while Dakota was sleeping.
The preschooler, who loves music, his pet cat Kokomo, pet dog Anita, service dog Romeo, the colors yellow and orange, learning new things and being outdoors couldn't even go to the park or participate in activities his peers did on a regular basis.
"I just wanted to give my son back his childhood and actually let him have (one)," Harding said.
After working with doctors, she elected to have a Vegus Nerve Stimulator -- similar to a pacemaker -- installed in the boy's chest.
A
"They don't usually do these procedures on kids his age. The neurologist said he was game for it if I was game for it," Harding said.
On
Dakota's VNS was turned on
"We are on a good road I think. It is a very easy procedure," Harding said.
Harding was given a handheld magnet that can be used to turn the device on in the event of a seizure, or can turn the device off if it causes unpleasant side affects, according to
"My son doesn't respond to seizure medication, so that's why we came to the option to start the next journey to help him," Harding said.
Dakota will still continue to take medication for his seizures, but not as many doses as were required prior to the implementation of the VNS.
There are slight side affects with the new device, Harding said. Dakota will have scars for a while -- on his neck and by his armpit -- until they grow with his skin, becoming more camouflaged. Harding said his voice also takes on a robotic tone from time to time, but quickly goes back to normal.
The surgery takes only about two hours and Harding said battery in the VNS is good for 10 years, when surgery may be required again to put in new batteries.
"This implant is a permanent thing. This decision means it's your best friend for the rest of your life. You have to consider the pros and cons first. I did with my son," she said. "You have to know your treatment choices and know what you're going in for. Be thorough and have a voice in the treatment."
Harding said the device can be seen sometimes under Dakota's skin, but makes no noises and can't be felt through the skin as it sends its electrical signals.
"More crucial than the side effects was knowing this isn't a cure for epilepsy. Most people won't have seizures altogether, some 30 to 50 percent fewer seizures. It can take as long as two years before they notice a significant reduction," Harding said.
Dakota underwent one of the most expensive surgeries, costing a total of
"I was really nervous how he was going to handle this and he's handled it really good. I was surprised and tickled," Harding said. "We take what we got. We believe the Lord is allowing this to work and take it day by day and hope it continues."
