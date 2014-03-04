Ex-juror Dennis DeMartin walks out of Palm Beach County Jail

By Marc Freeman, Sun Sentinel McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

March 04 -- Dennis DeMartin left the Palm Beach County Jail Tuesday after his family posted a $7,500 bail, a day after the former John Goodman trial juror won an emergency ruling from the 4th District Court of Appeal .

The 70-year-old Delray Beach man left with his son at about 2:05 p.m. , said defense attorney Robert Gershman . The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website shows DeMartin was officially released at 1:41 p.m. , following his 36th straight night in custody. He is free pending appeal of his charges.

On Jan. 27 , DeMartin was convicted of two criminal contempt charges resulting from widely publicized misconduct in the Wellington polo club founder's DUI manslaughter case.

Palm Beach County Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Colbath had refused several times to let DeMartin post bail while he appeals a five-month, 29-day jail sentence.

But Monday, the appellate court ordered Colbath to set bail, ruling it is necessary because otherwise DeMartin would serve his entire sentence before the appeal could be resolved.

"Such a ground is a factor to be considered in determining whether a convicted defendant is entitled to a reasonable post-trial bond," the order stated.

The appellate court acted quickly after Assistant Public Defender Paul Petillo , in an emergency motion, argued Colbath's refusal to grant bail made the appeal practically meaningless.

At a hearing Friday, Colbath agreed "it is all but a certainty" that DeMartin would serve his sentence before the appeal is resolved.

But Colbath contended DeMartin's appeal would not be meaningless because the defendant could still benefit by having his convictions set aside.

"That is not inconsequential, worthless, unimportant, valueless, trivial, insignificant or trifling," Colbath wrote in his order.

Petillo asked the appellate court to reject Colbath's position concerning bail, citing the main factor to consider is the length of DeMartin's sentence and the time it takes to process appeals.

"First, case law has always said that it is the length of sentence -- not the prospect of setting aside the conviction -- that determines whether denial of post-trial release [limits] the right to appeal," Petillo wrote. He also cited his client's history of heart trouble.

After he was charged last year, DeMartin's attorneys had court-appointed doctors test for possible early signs of Alzheimer's disease. Reports came back in December with a diagnosis of an "unspecified neurocognitive disorder and/or mild dementia," but concluded DeMartin could stand trial.

Colbath found DeMartin guilty of lying during Goodman's jury selection in March 2012 when he was asked questions but didn't disclose an ex-wife's DUI arrest.

The judge also said DeMartin violated court orders by conducting a vodka drinking test at home before deliberating the Goodman verdict with five other jurors. Both matters came to light after DeMartin released self-published paperback books.

Colbath said these actions alone prevented Goodman, 50, from receiving a fair trial, and in May he threw out Goodman's conviction and 16-year prison sentence for the death of Scott Wilson , 23, in Wellington . Goodman has been on house arrest under the terms of a $4 million bail, while his retrial is slated to begin with jury selection March 17 .

At DeMartin's sentencing hearing on Jan. 28 , Colbath said he wanted DeMartin's punishment to "send a message" to the public not to fool around with jury service.

"I want all the potential jurors, all citizens, to know that when they come here and we ask them questions, not only do we expect the truth, but we're entitled to it," Colbath said.

The judge only set post-trial bail for one of DeMartin's charges, the only involving the jury-selection issue. But the judge denied bail for the conviction on the drinking experiment, because he did not expect that to be overturned, prompting the fight in appellate court.

DeMartin has said he acted foolish by conducting the drinking test to assess Goodman's likely impairment during the Feb. 12, 2010 tragic crash. But his attorneys argued it had no bearing whatsoever on the Goodman guilty verdict and Colbath did not specifically tell jurors not to do such an experiment.

In anticipation of the higher court's order, Colbath last week set DeMartin's bail at $2,500 for the contempt charge on the jury selection issue. He also set $5,000 for the contempt charge concerning the drinking test, but that had to wait for the appellate court.

A 10 percent payment to a bail bondsman, or $750 , enabled DeMartin to go free, said Gershman, who, along with Joseph Walsh , represented DeMartin until he was convicted. Petillo had pleaded for Colbath to release DeMartin on his own recognizance, because of his meager finances.

DeMartin testified Friday he relies on his $1,048 monthly Social Security payment to pay his condo mortgage and living expenses, and he feared the loss of that money by remaining in jail longer than 30 days. DeMartin said his only other income is a monthly annuity of $172 from his years of service as an auditor for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company .

Now that DeMartin is free, the next step will be for his attorney and the state to file briefs for the appeal.

"If he is released and he loses his appeal, he will return to jail and finish serving his sentence," Petillo wrote last week, adding DeMartin doesn't have a car and is not a flight risk.

mjfreeman@tribune.com, 561-243-6642 or Twitter @SSCourts

