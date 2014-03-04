Ex-juror Dennis DeMartin walks out of Palm Beach County Jail

|By Marc Freeman, Sun Sentinel
|McClatchy-Tribune Information Services
The 70-year-old Delray Beach man left with his son at about
On
Palm Beach County Chief Circuit Judge
But Monday, the appellate court ordered Colbath to set bail, ruling it is necessary because otherwise DeMartin would serve his entire sentence before the appeal could be resolved.
"Such a ground is a factor to be considered in determining whether a convicted defendant is entitled to a reasonable post-trial bond," the order stated.
The appellate court acted quickly after Assistant Public Defender
At a hearing Friday, Colbath agreed "it is all but a certainty" that DeMartin would serve his sentence before the appeal is resolved.
But Colbath contended DeMartin's appeal would not be meaningless because the defendant could still benefit by having his convictions set aside.
"That is not inconsequential, worthless, unimportant, valueless, trivial, insignificant or trifling," Colbath wrote in his order.
Petillo asked the appellate court to reject Colbath's position concerning bail, citing the main factor to consider is the length of DeMartin's sentence and the time it takes to process appeals.
"First, case law has always said that it is the length of sentence -- not the prospect of setting aside the conviction -- that determines whether denial of post-trial release [limits] the right to appeal," Petillo wrote. He also cited his client's history of heart trouble.
After he was charged last year, DeMartin's attorneys had court-appointed doctors test for possible early signs of Alzheimer's disease. Reports came back in December with a diagnosis of an "unspecified neurocognitive disorder and/or mild dementia," but concluded DeMartin could stand trial.
Colbath found DeMartin guilty of lying during Goodman's jury selection in
The judge also said DeMartin violated court orders by conducting a vodka drinking test at home before deliberating the Goodman verdict with five other jurors. Both matters came to light after DeMartin released self-published paperback books.
Colbath said these actions alone prevented Goodman, 50, from receiving a fair trial, and in May he threw out Goodman's conviction and 16-year prison sentence for the death of
At DeMartin's sentencing hearing on
"I want all the potential jurors, all citizens, to know that when they come here and we ask them questions, not only do we expect the truth, but we're entitled to it," Colbath said.
The judge only set post-trial bail for one of DeMartin's charges, the only involving the jury-selection issue. But the judge denied bail for the conviction on the drinking experiment, because he did not expect that to be overturned, prompting the fight in appellate court.
DeMartin has said he acted foolish by conducting the drinking test to assess Goodman's likely impairment during the
In anticipation of the higher court's order, Colbath last week set DeMartin's bail at
A 10 percent payment to a bail bondsman, or
DeMartin testified Friday he relies on his
Now that DeMartin is free, the next step will be for his attorney and the state to file briefs for the appeal.
"If he is released and he loses his appeal, he will return to jail and finish serving his sentence," Petillo wrote last week, adding DeMartin doesn't have a car and is not a flight risk.
mjfreeman@tribune.com, 561-243-6642 or Twitter @SSCourts
___
(c)2014 the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by MCT Information Services
|Wordcount:
|903
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
One thought on “Ex-juror Dennis DeMartin walks out of Palm Beach County Jail”
Mr. DeMartin’s behavior is TRIVIAL compared to this! In 2015, I found out that the jury Foreperson in my husband’s Hernando County 2012 case also committed contempt of court when she lied to nearly EVERY question. Her most grievous omissions are: (1) She said nothing when the Court asked if she had any relatives in law enforcement. Her mom and step-dad are career cops. (2) She said nothing when asked if a family member had been charged with a crime. Her father is a convicted, registered sex offender. (3) She said nothing when asked if she knew anyone who had been a victim of sexual abuse. When she was 13, she falsely accused a foster father of sexual assault, and later falsely accused her step-dad (the cop) and psychiatric hospital staff of rape. (4) Her daughter is Facebook friends with my husband’s step-daughter/accuser! I provided Judge Daniel B. Merritt, Jr., Assistant State Attorney Erin Daly, and her boss, Conrad Juergensmeyer hundreds of pages of evidence to prove the crime, but THEY REFUSE TO EVEN QUESTION HER!! The Tribunal in Mr. DeMartin’s case was outraged at his behavior, he went to jail, and the Defendant received a new trial. Why, then is my husband being afforded less protection under the law than Mr. Goodman was? Our family wants answers…
House pushes bill to ease flood insurance hikes
E.H. Hursh Inc. Selected as Capital Insurance Group Nevada Agency of the Year for 2013
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- How to Help Clients Recover From ‘Financial Shock’
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
- Longevity Risk and the ONLY Answer: Annuities!
- 3 Out Of 4 Older Americans Fail Retirement Income Literacy Quiz
- GOP Targets Dodd-Frank Law
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Aetna Sees 1Q Loss On Failed Humana Bid
- Aflac Stock Moving Into Proverbial Sweet Spot Range For A Split
- Generational Split On Health Benefits
- Florida Blue Glitch Wipes Out Some Customers’ Bank Accounts
- 1 In 3 Gen Yers Turned Down A Job Because Of Poor Insurance
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- 45% of Americans Chose Smartphones, Cars Or Vacations Over Financial Security
- Agent Recruitment Plan Aims to Reduce Churn
- Earnings Grow At Erie Insurance
- Consumers Want Transparent Life Insurance Buying Options
- CNA Financial Beats 1Q Profit Forecasts