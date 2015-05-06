Changes in Flood Hazard Determinations

Notice.

Citation: "80 FR 26080"

Document Number: "Docket ID FEMA-2015-0001; Internal Agency Docket No. FEMA-B-1509"

Page Number: "26080"

"Notices"

SUMMARY: This notice lists communities where the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations (BFEs), base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway (hereinafter referred to as flood hazard determinations), as shown on the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), and where applicable, in the supporting Flood Insurance Study (FIS) reports, prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for each community, is appropriate because of new scientific or technical data. The FIRM, and where applicable, portions of the FIS report, have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations (44 CFR part 65). The LOMR will be used by insurance agents and others to calculate appropriate flood insurance premium rates for new buildings and the contents of those buildings. For rating purposes, the currently effective community number is shown in the table below and must be used for all new policies and renewals.

DATES: These flood hazard determinations will become effective on the dates listed in the table below and revise the FIRM panels and FIS report in effect prior to this determination for the listed communities.

From the date of the second publication of notification of these changes in a newspaper of local circulation, any person has 90 days in which to request through the community that the Deputy Associate Administrator for Mitigation reconsider the changes. The flood hazard determination information may be changed during the 90-day period.

ADDRESSES: The affected communities are listed in the table below. Revised flood hazard information for each community is available for inspection at both the online location and the respective community map repository address listed in the table below. Additionally, the current effective FIRM and FIS report for each community are accessible online through the FEMA Map Service Center at www.msc.fema.gov for comparison.

Submit comments and/or appeals to the Chief Executive Officer of the community as listed in the table below.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Luis Rodriguez , Chief, Engineering Management Branch, Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration , FEMA , 500 C Street SW ., Washington, DC 20472, (202) 646-4064, or (email) Luis.Rodriguez3@fema.dhs.gov; or visit the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX) online at www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/fmx_main.html.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The specific flood hazard determinations are not described for each community in this notice. However, the online location and local community map repository address where the flood hazard determination information is available for inspection is provided.

Any request for reconsideration of flood hazard determinations must be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer of the community as listed in the table below.

The modifications are made pursuant to section 201 of the Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973, 42 U.S.C. 4105, and are in accordance with the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, 42 U.S.C. 4001 et seq., and with 44 CFR part 65.

The FIRM and FIS report are the basis of the floodplain management measures that the community is required either to adopt or to show evidence of having in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

These flood hazard determinations, together with the floodplain management criteria required by 44 CFR 60.3, are the minimum that are required. They should not be construed to mean that the community must change any existing ordinances that are more stringent in their floodplain management requirements. The community may at any time enact stricter requirements of its own or pursuant to policies established by other Federal, State, or regional entities. The flood hazard determinations are in accordance with 44 CFR 65.4.

The affected communities are listed in the following table. Flood hazard determination information for each community is available for inspection at both the online location and the respective community map repository address listed in the table below. Additionally, the current effective FIRM and FIS report for each community are accessible online through the FEMA Map Service Center at www.msc.fema.gov for comparison.

(Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance No. 97.022, " Flood Insurance .")

Date: April 22, 2015 .

Roy E. Wright ,

Deputy Associate Administrator for Mitigation, Department of Homeland Security , Federal Emergency Management Agency .

State and county Location and Chief executive Community map case No. officer of repository community Arkansas: Benton City of Rogers The Honorable Greg City Hall, 301 (14-06-2125P) Hines, Mayor, City West Chestnut of Rogers, 301 Street, Rogers, AR West Chestnut 72756 Street, Rogers, AR 72756 Delaware: Dover City of Dover (15- The Honorable Department of 03-0103P) Robin R. Planning and Christiansen, Inspection, 15 Mayor, City of Loockerman Plaza, Dover, 15 Dover, DE 19901 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901 Louisiana: Rapides City of Alexandria The Honorable City Hall, 915 3rd (14-06-4775P) Jacques M. Roy, Street, 1st Floor, Mayor, City of Alexandria, LA Alexandria, P.O. 71301 Box 71, Alexandria, LA 71309 New Jersey: Township of Ms. Katherine Municipal Center, Burlington Medford (14-02- Burger, Interim 17 North Main 2411P) Manager, Township Street, Medford, of Medford, 17 NJ 08055 North Main Street, Medford, NJ 08055 New Mexico: Bernalillo Unincorporated The Honorable Bernalillo County areas of Maggie Hart Public Works Bernalillo County Stebbins, Division, 2400 (14-06-0924P) Chairman, Broadway Boulevard Bernalillo County Southeast, Board of Albuquerque, NM Commissioners, 1 87102 Civic Plaza Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Bernalillo Unincorporated The Honorable Bernalillo Public areas of Maggie Hart Works Division, Bernalillo County Stebbins, 2400 Broadway (14-06-0925P) Chairman, Boulevard Bernalillo County Southeast, Board of Albuquerque, NM Commissioners, 1 87102 Civic Plaza Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Santa Fe City of Santa Fe The Honorable 200 Lincoln (15-06-0598P) Javier M. Avenue, Santa Fe, Gonzales, Mayor, NM 87501 City of Santa Fe, 200 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Santa Fe Unincorporated The Honorable Santa Fe County, areas of Santa Fe Shannon Broderick 102 Grant Avenue, County (15-06- Bulman, Santa Fe Santa Fe, NM 87501 0598P) County Probate Judge, 102 Grant Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Ohio: Franklin City of Columbus The Honorable Department of (14-05-8003P) Michael B. Public Utilities, Coleman, Mayor, Stormwater and City of Columbus, Regulatory 90 West Broad Management Street, 2nd Floor, Section, 1250 Columbus, OH 43215 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206 Franklin City of Hilliard The Honorable Don City Hall, 3800 (14-05-8003P) Schonhardt, Mayor, Municipal Way, City of Hilliard, Hilliard, OH 43026 5171 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard, OH 43026 Franklin Unincorporated The Honorable Franklin County areas of Franklin Marilyn Brown, Economic County (14-05- President, Development and 8003P) Franklin County Planning Board of Department, 150 Commissioners, 373 South Front South High Street, Street, Front 26th Floor, Street Level, Columbus, OH 43215 Suite 10, Columbus, OH 43215 Oklahoma: Tulsa City of Broken The Honorable City Hall, 220 Arrow (14-06- Craig Thurmond, South 1st Street, 3286P) Mayor, City of Broken Arrow, OK Broken Arrow, 220 74012 South 1st Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Pennsylvania: Berks City of Reading The Honorable Office of Zoning, (13-03-2114P) Vaughn D. Spencer, Planning and Mayor, City of Preservation, Reading, 815 Community Washington Street, Development Reading, PA 19601 Department, 815 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601 Berks Town of Cumru (13- Ms. Jeanne E. Cumru Township 03-2114P) Johnston, Manager, Office Building, Township of Cumru, 1775 Welsh Road, 1775 Welsh Road, Mohnton, PA 19540 Mohnton, PA 19540 Texas: Bell City of Temple The Honorable 3210 East Avenue (13-06-3510P) Danny Dunn, Mayor, H, Building A, City of Temple, 2 Suite 107, Temple, North Main Street, TX 76501 Suite 103, Temple, TX 76501 Bexar City of San The Honorable Ivy Transportation and Antonio (14-06- R. Taylor, Mayor, Capital 0780P) City of San Improvements Antonio, P.O. Box Department, Storm 839966, San Water Division, Antonio, TX 78283 1901 South Alamo Street, 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78204 Bexar City of San The Honorable Ivy Transportation and Antonio (14-06- R. Taylor, Mayor, Capital 3298P) City of San Improvements Antonio, P.O. Box Department, Storm 839966, San Water Division, Antonio, TX 78283 1901 South Alamo Street, 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78204 Bexar City of San The Honorable Ivy Transportation and Antonio (15-06- R. Taylor, Mayor, Capital 0882X) City of San Improvements Antonio, P.O. Box Department, Storm 839966, San Water Division, Antonio, TX 78283 1901 South Alamo Street, 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78204 Bexar Unincorporated The Honorable Bexar County areas of Bexar Nelson W. Wolff, Public Works County (14-06- Bexar County Department, 233 4527P) Judge, Paul North Pecos-La Elizondo Tower, Trinidad Street, 101 West Nueva San Antonio, TX Street, 10th 78207 Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205 Bexar Unincorporated The Honorable Bexar County areas of Bexar Nelson W. Wolff, Public Works County (15-06- Bexar County Department, 233 1160X) Judge, Paul North Pecos-La Elizondo Tower, Trinidad Street, 101 West Nueva San Antonio, TX Street, 10th 78207 Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205 Caldwell City of Martindale The Honorable 409 Main Street, (13-06-3462P) Doyle Mosier, Martindale, TX Mayor, City of 78655 Martindale, P.O. Box 365, Martindale, TX 78655 Caldwell Unincorporated The Honorable Ken Caldwell County, areas of Caldwell Schawe, Caldwell 110 South Main County (13-06- County Judge, 110 Street, Lockhart, 3462P) South Main Street, TX 78644 Room 201, Lockhart, TX 78644 Collin Unincorporated The Honorable Collin County areas of Collin Keith Self, Collin Engineering County (14-06- County Judge, 2300 Department, 4690 2017P) Bloomdale Road, Community Avenue, Suite 4192, Suite 200, McKinney, TX 75071 McKinney, TX 75071 Dallas City of Lancaster The Honorable 211 North Henry (14-06-3046P) Marcus E. Knight, Street, Lancaster, Mayor, City of TX 75146 Lancaster, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, TX 75146 Denton City of Frisco The Honorable George A. Purefoy (14-06-3421P) Maher Maso, Mayor, Municipal Center, City of Frisco, 6101 Frisco Square 6101 Frisco Square Boulevard, 3rd Boulevard, Frisco, Floor, Frisco, TX TX 75034 75034 Denton Town of Flower The Honorable Engineering Mound (14-06- Thomas Hayden, Department, 1001 4522P) Mayor, Town of Cross Timbers Flower Mound, 2121 Road, Suite 3220, Cross Timbers Flower Mound, TX Road, Flower 75028 Mound, TX 75028 Denton Town of Little Elm The Honorable Town Hall, GIS (14-06-3421P) David Hillock, Development Mayor, Town of Services, 100 West Little Elm, 100 Eldorado Parkway, West Eldorado Little Elm, TX Parkway, Little 75068 Elm, TX 75068 Denton Unincorporated The Honorable Mary Denton County areas of Denton Horn, Denton Government Center, County (14-06- County Judge, 110 1505 East McKinney 2414P) West Hickory Street, Suite 175, Street, 2nd Floor, Denton, TX 76209 Denton, TX 76201 Fort Bend City of Richmond The Honorable City Hall, 402 (15-06-0769P) Evalyn W. Moore, Morton Street, Mayor, City of Richmond, TX 77469 Richmond, 402 Morton Street, Richmond, TX 77469 Fort Bend Pecan Grove Mr. Chad Howard, Pecan Grove Municipal Utility President, Pecan Municipal Utility District (15-06- Grove Municipal District, Jones 0769P) Utility District, and Carter Allen Boone Engineering, 6335 Humphries Robinson Gulfton Drive, LLP,, 3200 Suite 200, Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77081 Suite 2600, Houston, TX 77027 Fort Bend Unincorporated The Honorable Fort Bend County areas of Fort Bend Robert Hebert, Engineering County (15-06- Fort Bend County Office, 301 0769P) Judge, 401 Jackson Jackson Street, Street, Richmond, Richmond, TX 77469 TX 77469 Guadalupe Unincorporated The Honorable Kyle Guadalupe County, areas of Guadalupe Kutscher, 2605 North County (13-06- Guadalupe County Guadalupe Street, 3462P) Judge, 211 West Seguin, TX 78155 Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155 Harris Unincorporated The Honorable Ed Harris County areas of Harris M. Emmett, Harris Permit Office, County (15-06- County Judge, 1001 10555 Northwest 0108P) Preston Street, Freeway, Suite Suite 911, 120, Houston, TX Houston, TX 77002 77092 Hunt City of Greenville The Honorable Public Works (14-06-1302P) Steve Reid, Mayor, Department, 2315 City of Johnson Street, Greenville, P. O. Greenville, TX Box 1049, 75401 Greenville, TX 75403 Tarrant City of Fort Worth The Honorable Department of (14-06-4247P) Betsy Price, Transportation and Mayor, City of Public Works, 1000 Fort Worth, 1000 Throckmorton Throckmorton Street, Fort Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Worth, TX 76102 Tarrant City of Keller The Honorable Mark Public Works (14-06-4310P) Mathews, Mayor, Department, 1100 City of Keller, Bear Creek P.O. Box 770, Parkway, Keller, Keller, TX 76244 TX 76248 Virginia: Albemarle Unincorporated Mr. Thomas C. Albemarle County areas of Albemarle Foley, Alebemarle Department of County (14-03- County Executive, Community 0864P) 401 McIntire Road, Development, 401 Charlottesville, McIntire Road, VA 22902 Charlottesville, VA 22902 Fairfax Unincorporated Mr. Edward L. Fairfax County areas of Fairfax Long, Jr., Fairfax Stormwater County (15-03- County Executive, Planning Division, 0079P) 12000 Government 12000 Government Center Parkway, Center Parkway, Fairfax, VA 22035 Suite 449, Fairfax, VA 22035 Frederick City of Winchester Ms. Eden Freeman, Department of (14-03-2926P) Manager, City of Public Services, Winchester, 15 Engineering North Cameron Division, 15 North Street, Cameron Street, Winchester, VA Winchester, VA 22601 22601 Loudoun Town of Leesburg The Honorable Town Hall, 25 West (14-03-1706P) Kristen C. Market Street, Umstattd, Mayor, Leesburg, VA 20176 Town of Leesburg, 25 West Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176 Loudoun Unincorporated The Honorable Loudoun County areas of Loudoun Scott K. York, Building and County (14-03- Chairman-at-Large, Development 1706P) Loudoun County Department, 1 Board of Harrison Street Supervisors, P.O. Southeast, Box 7000, Leesburg, VA 20175 Leesburg, VA 20177

State and county Online location of letter of Effective date Community map revision of No. modification Arkansas: Benton http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jul. 6, 2015 050013 Delaware: Dover http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 26, 2015 100006 Louisiana: Rapides http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 21, 2015 220146 New Jersey: http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 19, 2015 340104 Burlington New Mexico: Bernalillo http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 12, 2015 350001 Bernalillo http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 19, 2015 350001 Santa Fe http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 25, 2015 350070 Santa Fe http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 25, 2015 350069 Ohio: Franklin http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Apr. 22, 2015 390170 Franklin http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Apr. 22, 2015 390175 Franklin http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Apr. 22, 2015 390167 Oklahoma: Tulsa http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 22, 2015 400236 Pennsylvania: Berks http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 26, 2015 420145 Berks http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 26, 2015 420130 Texas: Bell http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jul. 13, 2015 480034 Bexar http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 6, 2015 480045 Bexar http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 19, 2015 480045 Bexar http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 6, 2015 480045 Bexar http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 19, 2015 480035 Bexar http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 19, 2015 480035 Caldwell http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 15, 2015 481587 Caldwell http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 15, 2015 480094 Collin http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 4, 2015 480130 Dallas http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 1, 2015 480182 Denton http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 4, 2015 480134 Denton http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 19, 2015 480777 Denton http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 4, 2015 481152 Denton http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 24, 2015 480774 Fort Bend http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jul. 9, 2015 480231 Fort Bend http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jul. 9, 2015 481486 Fort Bend http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jul. 9, 2015 480228 Guadalupe http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 15, 2015 480266 Harris http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 18, 2015 480287 Hunt http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jul. 8, 2015 485473 Tarrant http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 22, 2015 480596 Tarrant http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jul. 6, 2015 480602 Virginia: Albemarle http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 3, 2015 510006 Fairfax http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc Jun. 5, 2015 515525 Frederick http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 21, 2015 510173 Loudoun http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 14, 2015 510091 Loudoun http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc May 14, 2015 510090

[FR Doc. 2015-10534 Filed 5-5-15; 8:45 am ]

BILLING CODE 9110-12-P