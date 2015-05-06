Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Changes in Flood Hazard Determinations

Notice.

Citation: "80 FR 26080"

Document Number: "Docket ID FEMA-2015-0001; Internal Agency Docket No. FEMA-B-1509"

Page Number: "26080"

"Notices"

SUMMARY: This notice lists communities where the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations (BFEs), base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway (hereinafter referred to as flood hazard determinations), as shown on the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), and where applicable, in the supporting Flood Insurance Study (FIS) reports, prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for each community, is appropriate because of new scientific or technical data. The FIRM, and where applicable, portions of the FIS report, have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations (44 CFR part 65). The LOMR will be used by insurance agents and others to calculate appropriate flood insurance premium rates for new buildings and the contents of those buildings. For rating purposes, the currently effective community number is shown in the table below and must be used for all new policies and renewals.

   DATES: These flood hazard determinations will become effective on the dates listed in the table below and revise the FIRM panels and FIS report in effect prior to this determination for the listed communities.

   From the date of the second publication of notification of these changes in a newspaper of local circulation, any person has 90 days in which to request through the community that the Deputy Associate Administrator for Mitigation reconsider the changes. The flood hazard determination information may be changed during the 90-day period.

   ADDRESSES: The affected communities are listed in the table below. Revised flood hazard information for each community is available for inspection at both the online location and the respective community map repository address listed in the table below. Additionally, the current effective FIRM and FIS report for each community are accessible online through the FEMA Map Service Center at www.msc.fema.gov for comparison.

   Submit comments and/or appeals to the Chief Executive Officer of the community as listed in the table below.

   FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Luis Rodriguez, Chief, Engineering Management Branch, Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, FEMA, 500 C Street SW., Washington, DC 20472, (202) 646-4064, or (email) Luis.Rodriguez3@fema.dhs.gov; or visit the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX) online at www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/fmx_main.html.

   SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The specific flood hazard determinations are not described for each community in this notice. However, the online location and local community map repository address where the flood hazard determination information is available for inspection is provided.

   Any request for reconsideration of flood hazard determinations must be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer of the community as listed in the table below.

   The modifications are made pursuant to section 201 of the Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973, 42 U.S.C. 4105, and are in accordance with the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, 42 U.S.C. 4001 et seq., and with 44 CFR part 65.

   The FIRM and FIS report are the basis of the floodplain management measures that the community is required either to adopt or to show evidence of having in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

   These flood hazard determinations, together with the floodplain management criteria required by 44 CFR 60.3, are the minimum that are required. They should not be construed to mean that the community must change any existing ordinances that are more stringent in their floodplain management requirements. The community may at any time enact stricter requirements of its own or pursuant to policies established by other Federal, State, or regional entities. The flood hazard determinations are in accordance with 44 CFR 65.4.

   The affected communities are listed in the following table. Flood hazard determination information for each community is available for inspection at both the online location and the respective community map repository address listed in the table below. Additionally, the current effective FIRM and FIS report for each community are accessible online through the FEMA Map Service Center at www.msc.fema.gov for comparison.

(Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance No. 97.022, "Flood Insurance.")

   Date: April 22, 2015.

Roy E. Wright,

Deputy Associate Administrator for Mitigation, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency.

  State and county   Location and       Chief executive    Community map                    case No.           officer of         repository                                       community  Arkansas: Benton   City of Rogers     The Honorable Greg City Hall, 301                    (14-06-2125P)      Hines, Mayor, City West Chestnut                                       of Rogers, 301     Street, Rogers, AR                                       West Chestnut      72756                                       Street, Rogers, AR                                       72756 Delaware: Dover    City of Dover (15- The Honorable      Department of                    03-0103P)          Robin R.           Planning and                                       Christiansen,      Inspection, 15                                       Mayor, City of     Loockerman Plaza,                                       Dover, 15          Dover, DE 19901                                       Loockerman Plaza,                                       Dover, DE 19901 Louisiana: Rapides City of Alexandria The Honorable      City Hall, 915 3rd                    (14-06-4775P)      Jacques M. Roy,    Street, 1st Floor,                                       Mayor, City of     Alexandria, LA                                       Alexandria, P.O.   71301                                       Box 71,                                       Alexandria, LA                                       71309 New Jersey:        Township of        Ms. Katherine      Municipal Center, Burlington         Medford (14-02-    Burger, Interim    17 North Main                    2411P)             Manager, Township  Street, Medford,                                       of Medford, 17     NJ 08055                                       North Main Street,                                       Medford, NJ 08055 New Mexico: Bernalillo         Unincorporated     The Honorable      Bernalillo County                    areas of           Maggie Hart        Public Works                    Bernalillo County  Stebbins,          Division, 2400                    (14-06-0924P)      Chairman,          Broadway Boulevard                                       Bernalillo County  Southeast,                                       Board of           Albuquerque, NM                                       Commissioners, 1   87102                                       Civic Plaza                                       Northwest,                                       Albuquerque, NM                                       87102 Bernalillo         Unincorporated     The Honorable      Bernalillo Public                    areas of           Maggie Hart        Works Division,                    Bernalillo County  Stebbins,          2400 Broadway                    (14-06-0925P)      Chairman,          Boulevard                                       Bernalillo County  Southeast,                                       Board of           Albuquerque, NM                                       Commissioners, 1   87102                                       Civic Plaza                                       Northwest,                                       Albuquerque, NM                                       87102 Santa Fe           City of Santa Fe   The Honorable      200 Lincoln                    (15-06-0598P)      Javier M.          Avenue, Santa Fe,                                       Gonzales, Mayor,   NM 87501                                       City of Santa Fe,                                       200 Lincoln                                       Avenue, Santa Fe,                                       NM 87501 Santa Fe           Unincorporated     The Honorable      Santa Fe County,                    areas of Santa Fe  Shannon Broderick  102 Grant Avenue,                    County (15-06-     Bulman, Santa Fe   Santa Fe, NM 87501                    0598P)             County Probate                                       Judge, 102 Grant                                       Avenue, Santa Fe,                                       NM 87501 Ohio: Franklin           City of Columbus   The Honorable      Department of                    (14-05-8003P)      Michael B.         Public Utilities,                                       Coleman, Mayor,    Stormwater and                                       City of Columbus,  Regulatory                                       90 West Broad      Management                                       Street, 2nd Floor, Section, 1250                                       Columbus, OH 43215 Fairwood Avenue,                                                          Columbus, OH 43206 Franklin           City of Hilliard   The Honorable Don  City Hall, 3800                    (14-05-8003P)      Schonhardt, Mayor, Municipal Way,                                       City of Hilliard,  Hilliard, OH 43026                                       5171 Northwest                                       Parkway, Hilliard,                                       OH 43026 Franklin           Unincorporated     The Honorable      Franklin County                    areas of Franklin  Marilyn Brown,     Economic                    County (14-05-     President,         Development and                    8003P)             Franklin County    Planning                                       Board of           Department, 150                                       Commissioners, 373 South Front                                       South High Street, Street, Front                                       26th Floor,        Street Level,                                       Columbus, OH 43215 Suite 10,                                                          Columbus, OH 43215 Oklahoma: Tulsa    City of Broken     The Honorable      City Hall, 220                    Arrow (14-06-      Craig Thurmond,    South 1st Street,                    3286P)             Mayor, City of     Broken Arrow, OK                                       Broken Arrow, 220  74012                                       South 1st Street,                                       Broken Arrow, OK                                       74012 Pennsylvania: Berks              City of Reading    The Honorable      Office of Zoning,                    (13-03-2114P)      Vaughn D. Spencer, Planning and                                       Mayor, City of     Preservation,                                       Reading, 815       Community                                       Washington Street, Development                                       Reading, PA 19601  Department, 815                                                          Washington Street,                                                          Reading, PA 19601 Berks              Town of Cumru (13- Ms. Jeanne E.      Cumru Township                    03-2114P)          Johnston, Manager, Office Building,                                       Township of Cumru, 1775 Welsh Road,                                       1775 Welsh Road,   Mohnton, PA 19540                                       Mohnton, PA 19540 Texas: Bell               City of Temple     The Honorable      3210 East Avenue                    (13-06-3510P)      Danny Dunn, Mayor, H, Building A,                                       City of Temple, 2  Suite 107, Temple,                                       North Main Street, TX 76501                                       Suite 103, Temple,                                       TX 76501 Bexar              City of San        The Honorable Ivy  Transportation and                    Antonio (14-06-    R. Taylor, Mayor,  Capital                    0780P)             City of San        Improvements                                       Antonio, P.O. Box  Department, Storm                                       839966, San        Water Division,                                       Antonio, TX 78283  1901 South Alamo                                                          Street, 2nd Floor,                                                          San Antonio, TX                                                          78204 Bexar              City of San        The Honorable Ivy  Transportation and                    Antonio (14-06-    R. Taylor, Mayor,  Capital                    3298P)             City of San        Improvements                                       Antonio, P.O. Box  Department, Storm                                       839966, San        Water Division,                                       Antonio, TX 78283  1901 South Alamo                                                          Street, 2nd Floor,                                                          San Antonio, TX                                                          78204 Bexar              City of San        The Honorable Ivy  Transportation and                    Antonio (15-06-    R. Taylor, Mayor,  Capital                    0882X)             City of San        Improvements                                       Antonio, P.O. Box  Department, Storm                                       839966, San        Water Division,                                       Antonio, TX 78283  1901 South Alamo                                                          Street, 2nd Floor,                                                          San Antonio, TX                                                          78204 Bexar              Unincorporated     The Honorable      Bexar County                    areas of Bexar     Nelson W. Wolff,   Public Works                    County (14-06-     Bexar County       Department, 233                    4527P)             Judge, Paul        North Pecos-La                                       Elizondo Tower,    Trinidad Street,                                       101 West Nueva     San Antonio, TX                                       Street, 10th       78207                                       Floor, San                                       Antonio, TX 78205 Bexar              Unincorporated     The Honorable      Bexar County                    areas of Bexar     Nelson W. Wolff,   Public Works                    County (15-06-     Bexar County       Department, 233                    1160X)             Judge, Paul        North Pecos-La                                       Elizondo Tower,    Trinidad Street,                                       101 West Nueva     San Antonio, TX                                       Street, 10th       78207                                       Floor, San                                       Antonio, TX 78205 Caldwell           City of Martindale The Honorable      409 Main Street,                    (13-06-3462P)      Doyle Mosier,      Martindale, TX                                       Mayor, City of     78655                                       Martindale, P.O.                                       Box 365,                                       Martindale, TX                                       78655 Caldwell           Unincorporated     The Honorable Ken  Caldwell County,                    areas of Caldwell  Schawe, Caldwell   110 South Main                    County (13-06-     County Judge, 110  Street, Lockhart,                    3462P)             South Main Street, TX 78644                                       Room 201,                                       Lockhart, TX 78644 Collin             Unincorporated     The Honorable      Collin County                    areas of Collin    Keith Self, Collin Engineering                    County (14-06-     County Judge, 2300 Department, 4690                    2017P)             Bloomdale Road,    Community Avenue,                                       Suite 4192,        Suite 200,                                       McKinney, TX 75071 McKinney, TX 75071 Dallas             City of Lancaster  The Honorable      211 North Henry                    (14-06-3046P)      Marcus E. Knight,  Street, Lancaster,                                       Mayor, City of     TX 75146                                       Lancaster, P.O.                                       Box 940,                                       Lancaster, TX                                       75146 Denton             City of Frisco     The Honorable      George A. Purefoy                    (14-06-3421P)      Maher Maso, Mayor, Municipal Center,                                       City of Frisco,    6101 Frisco Square                                       6101 Frisco Square Boulevard, 3rd                                       Boulevard, Frisco, Floor, Frisco, TX                                       TX 75034           75034 Denton             Town of Flower     The Honorable      Engineering                    Mound (14-06-      Thomas Hayden,     Department, 1001                    4522P)             Mayor, Town of     Cross Timbers                                       Flower Mound, 2121 Road, Suite 3220,                                       Cross Timbers      Flower Mound, TX                                       Road, Flower       75028                                       Mound, TX 75028 Denton             Town of Little Elm The Honorable      Town Hall, GIS                    (14-06-3421P)      David Hillock,     Development                                       Mayor, Town of     Services, 100 West                                       Little Elm, 100    Eldorado Parkway,                                       West Eldorado      Little Elm, TX                                       Parkway, Little    75068                                       Elm, TX 75068 Denton             Unincorporated     The Honorable Mary Denton County                    areas of Denton    Horn, Denton       Government Center,                    County (14-06-     County Judge, 110  1505 East McKinney                    2414P)             West Hickory       Street, Suite 175,                                       Street, 2nd Floor, Denton, TX 76209                                       Denton, TX 76201 Fort Bend          City of Richmond   The Honorable      City Hall, 402                    (15-06-0769P)      Evalyn W. Moore,   Morton Street,                                       Mayor, City of     Richmond, TX 77469                                       Richmond, 402                                       Morton Street,                                       Richmond, TX 77469 Fort Bend          Pecan Grove        Mr. Chad Howard,   Pecan Grove                    Municipal Utility  President, Pecan   Municipal Utility                    District (15-06-   Grove Municipal    District, Jones                    0769P)             Utility District,  and Carter                                       Allen Boone        Engineering, 6335                                       Humphries Robinson Gulfton Drive,                                       LLP,, 3200         Suite 200,                                       Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77081                                       Suite 2600,                                       Houston, TX 77027 Fort Bend          Unincorporated     The Honorable      Fort Bend County                    areas of Fort Bend Robert Hebert,     Engineering                    County (15-06-     Fort Bend County   Office, 301                    0769P)             Judge, 401 Jackson Jackson Street,                                       Street, Richmond,  Richmond, TX 77469                                       TX 77469 Guadalupe          Unincorporated     The Honorable Kyle Guadalupe County,                    areas of Guadalupe Kutscher,          2605 North                    County (13-06-     Guadalupe County   Guadalupe Street,                    3462P)             Judge, 211 West    Seguin, TX 78155                                       Court Street,                                       Seguin, TX 78155 Harris             Unincorporated     The Honorable Ed   Harris County                    areas of Harris    M. Emmett, Harris  Permit Office,                    County (15-06-     County Judge, 1001 10555 Northwest                    0108P)             Preston Street,    Freeway, Suite                                       Suite 911,         120, Houston, TX                                       Houston, TX 77002  77092 Hunt               City of Greenville The Honorable      Public Works                    (14-06-1302P)      Steve Reid, Mayor, Department, 2315                                       City of            Johnson Street,                                       Greenville, P. O.  Greenville, TX                                       Box 1049,          75401                                       Greenville, TX                                       75403 Tarrant            City of Fort Worth The Honorable      Department of                    (14-06-4247P)      Betsy Price,       Transportation and                                       Mayor, City of     Public Works, 1000                                       Fort Worth, 1000   Throckmorton                                       Throckmorton       Street, Fort                                       Street, Fort       Worth, TX 76102                                       Worth, TX 76102 Tarrant            City of Keller     The Honorable Mark Public Works                    (14-06-4310P)      Mathews, Mayor,    Department, 1100                                       City of Keller,    Bear Creek                                       P.O. Box 770,      Parkway, Keller,                                       Keller, TX 76244   TX 76248 Virginia: Albemarle          Unincorporated     Mr. Thomas C.      Albemarle County                    areas of Albemarle Foley, Alebemarle  Department of                    County (14-03-     County Executive,  Community                    0864P)             401 McIntire Road, Development, 401                                       Charlottesville,   McIntire Road,                                       VA 22902           Charlottesville,                                                          VA 22902 Fairfax            Unincorporated     Mr. Edward L.      Fairfax County                    areas of Fairfax   Long, Jr., Fairfax Stormwater                    County (15-03-     County Executive,  Planning Division,                    0079P)             12000 Government   12000 Government                                       Center Parkway,    Center Parkway,                                       Fairfax, VA 22035  Suite 449,                                                          Fairfax, VA 22035 Frederick          City of Winchester Ms. Eden Freeman,  Department of                    (14-03-2926P)      Manager, City of   Public Services,                                       Winchester, 15     Engineering                                       North Cameron      Division, 15 North                                       Street,            Cameron Street,                                       Winchester, VA     Winchester, VA                                       22601              22601 Loudoun            Town of Leesburg   The Honorable      Town Hall, 25 West                    (14-03-1706P)      Kristen C.         Market Street,                                       Umstattd, Mayor,   Leesburg, VA 20176                                       Town of Leesburg,                                       25 West Market                                       Street, Leesburg,                                       VA 20176 Loudoun            Unincorporated     The Honorable      Loudoun County                    areas of Loudoun   Scott K. York,     Building and                    County (14-03-     Chairman-at-Large, Development                    1706P)             Loudoun County     Department, 1                                       Board of           Harrison Street                                       Supervisors, P.O.  Southeast,                                       Box 7000,          Leesburg, VA 20175                                       Leesburg, VA 20177  
  State and county   Online location of letter of     Effective date  Community                    map revision                     of              No.                                                     modification  Arkansas: Benton   http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jul. 6, 2015    050013 Delaware: Dover    http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 26, 2015   100006 Louisiana: Rapides http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 21, 2015    220146 New Jersey:        http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 19, 2015   340104 Burlington New Mexico: Bernalillo         http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 12, 2015    350001 Bernalillo         http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 19, 2015   350001 Santa Fe           http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 25, 2015   350070 Santa Fe           http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 25, 2015   350069 Ohio: Franklin           http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Apr. 22, 2015   390170 Franklin           http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Apr. 22, 2015   390175 Franklin           http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Apr. 22, 2015   390167 Oklahoma: Tulsa    http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 22, 2015   400236 Pennsylvania: Berks              http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 26, 2015   420145 Berks              http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 26, 2015   420130 Texas: Bell               http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jul. 13, 2015   480034 Bexar              http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 6, 2015     480045 Bexar              http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 19, 2015   480045 Bexar              http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 6, 2015     480045 Bexar              http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 19, 2015   480035 Bexar              http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 19, 2015   480035 Caldwell           http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 15, 2015    481587 Caldwell           http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 15, 2015    480094 Collin             http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 4, 2015    480130 Dallas             http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 1, 2015    480182 Denton             http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 4, 2015     480134 Denton             http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 19, 2015   480777 Denton             http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 4, 2015     481152 Denton             http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 24, 2015   480774 Fort Bend          http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jul. 9, 2015    480231 Fort Bend          http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jul. 9, 2015    481486 Fort Bend          http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jul. 9, 2015    480228 Guadalupe          http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 15, 2015    480266 Harris             http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 18, 2015    480287 Hunt               http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jul. 8, 2015    485473 Tarrant            http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 22, 2015    480596 Tarrant            http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jul. 6, 2015    480602 Virginia: Albemarle          http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 3, 2015    510006 Fairfax            http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     Jun. 5, 2015    515525 Frederick          http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 21, 2015    510173 Loudoun            http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 14, 2015    510091 Loudoun            http://www.msc.fema.gov/lomc     May 14, 2015    510090

[FR Doc. 2015-10534 Filed 5-5-15; 8:45 am]

BILLING CODE 9110-12-P

One thought on “Changes in Flood Hazard Determinations”

  1. I live in Winchester Va. I live where a drainage feild was put in in the early 70’s . I feel our flood insurance premiums are way out of line. I can not afford this insurance. It goes up every year. How can we get a reassessment on our properties. I feel it is unnessasary . What can we do?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

Sponsor
More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance