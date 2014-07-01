Board approves Coen’s superintendent contract

By Jermaine Pigee, The Hawk Eye, Burlington, Iowa McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

July 01 -- Patrick Coen said he is looking forward to being the next superintendent of the Burlington School District .

"I'm pumped," he said with a smile.

The Burlington School Board unanimously approved Coen's contract during a brief meeting Monday night. Soon after the board's approval, Coen inked the deal.

It's a three-year contract at an initial salary of $185,000 plus a benefits package, which includes family health insurance, dental, and long-term disability. He also will receive $200,000 of life insurance.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to working in the Burlington School District ," Coen said, whose first day on the job is today. "I'm looking forward to working with teachers, staff and the community."

Coen, 50, grew up in Burlington and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School . He has been superintendent for five years at Winfield-Mount Union . The Burlington School District is about 10 times the size of Coen's district in Winfield .

Prior to becoming a superintendent, Coen was an elementary, middle and high school principal in the Mount Pleasant district.

He has an educational specialist degree from Drake University . He is retired from the Iowa National Guard , serving 21 years.

"We are very thrilled to have you," Board President Marlis Robberts to Coen during Monday's meeting. "Just in the community today alone, several of us have heard some extremely positive and excited comments about how thrilled they are that we have you."

Support for Coen's hiring came from within the district and from Winfield-Mount Union .

Matthew Murray , president of the Burlington Education Association , which represents teachers, counselors and other certified staff members, was part of the focus group that involved teachers.

"One thing he said was students first, staff always," Murray said.

Murray also said the BEA is looking forward to working with Coen.

"We would like to welcome him to the Burlington School District and to Burlington ," he said.

Klay Edwards , current president of the Winfield-Mount Union School Board , said he thinks Coen will do an excellent job in Burlington .

"He is very energetic and forward thinking," Edwards said. "I have four kids in the Winfield School District and they are always coming home and talking about conversations they've with Pat or they would always have a story about Pat. He was definitely very vocal and he was out there the student body and making the kids feel welcome."

Edwards also said Coen is leaving Winfield-Mount Union in good terms. The school board released Coen from his contract Monday night.

"It's a fresh opportunity for him," Edwards said. " Burlington is a much bigger school district. There will be different challenges for him, but he is always up for a good challenge because he knows he can get the job done."

Cedar Rapids -based Ray and Associates said more than 40 people completed applications for the position, but upwards of 300 people were contacted by or contacted the search firm.

Coen already has his first 100 days in the school district mapped out.

"My entry plan is based on the characteristics the (school district) wants in a superintendent," Coen said.

In his first 10 days on the job, Coen wants to move into his new office at 1429 West Ave. and conduct a financial review.

"I used to go sledding down that hill," Coen said from his new office as he pointed to a hill in Perkins Park .

He wants to meet the school district's instructional leadership team and discuss achievement data, which includes graduation rates and professional development. He also wants to meet with board members, all central office personnel, and administrators.

During the next 90 days, Coen wants to meet with the legal counsel; attend school and community events; and seek out special accomplishments and engage staff and students in recognition and celebration.

In addition, he wants to help identify and hire a new curriculum director to replace Laurie Noll . Noll has been hired as Fairfield School District superintendent.

He wants to engage parents, diverse groups, learn the history and background that affect the current reality and schedule a town hall meeting to discuss student achievement and opportunity.

"When they told me I was one of the final four candidates, I sat down and I asked myself what I wanted to get done," Coen said. "I want to come in and find out who is who. I want to look for the good things in the school district and I want to look for the things to improve on and go from there."

