|Copyright:
|(c) 2011 Oahu Publications Inc.
|Source:
|Proquest LLC
|Wordcount:
|512
Question: Whatever happened to the woman known in the news media as the "Black Widow?" Apparently she and her brother were involved in the death of their mother for insurance purposes.
Answer:
In
A 1997 movie "Bad to the Bone," whose plot involved a heiress who used her brother as a pawn in a scheme to rid herself of a lover, was based on Suh's case.
A documentary, "
Suh had persuaded her brother, Andrew, then 21, to fly from college on the
In
She supported herself with the remnants of an
In
After four months in prison, Suh received an additional two years for aggravated battery after lashing out at a prison staff member.
In the July film, "
--- This update was written by
8 thoughts on “‘Black Widow’ is serving life sentence for ’93 murder plot [Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI)]”
I would like to see Andrew Suh’s sentence reduced.
I agree
Andrew doesn’t need to serve 100 years. Please reduce his sentence.
I wholeheartedly agree
May they both rot in prison & get raped frequently
Andrew6 should get a reduce sentence
Andrew deserves clemency. There were so many mitigating factors that went overlooked in his sentencing. His sister is the one who deserves to rot. She manipulated her young brother who felt obligated by love and loyalty to do what she said, and he’s paid the price.
Andrew doesn’t deserve a life sentence. He has paid for the price of his love and family loyalty.
If anyone deserves to stay in prison, it’s his sister. And, her childhood was so damaged it’s a shame no one intervened and got her help while she was still young enough to save.
Texas Mortgage Bankers Association Announces Details of Southern Secondary Market Conference [California Newswire]
Still dying badly [Christian Century, The]
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Trump budget cuts deep into rural America
- Strategies to Reap the Rewards of the Tax Loss Harvest
- Plaintiffs: Only an Injunction Removes DOL Rule Threat
- Employer Plans, Health Fears Are Top Triggers For Retirement Saving
- Trump Tax Return Highlights Alternative Minimum Tax Quandary
Annuity News
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Health Reform Proposal Could Threaten LTC
- More Than 12M Signed Up For Coverage Under ACA
- ACA Replacement Plan Stumbles
- Minnesota House Advances Health ‘Reinsurance’ Bill
- Florida GOP Eyeing New Approach To Health Care
Life Insurance