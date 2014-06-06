Bargainista: More national stores coming to St. Lucie West?

|By Kelly Tyko, Treasure Coast Newspapers, Stuart, Fla.
Given the retail activity in Tradition and St. Lucie West in the past year, I wouldn't be surprised if stores such as
It makes sense that Dick's would want to open in the plaza approximately 6 miles away from sporting goods competitor
The stores did not return calls for comment about whether they had plans to open here and the plaza's owner,
But I did get an email back from a Dick's customer representative who identified himself as just "Frank."
"We appreciate your interest in our new location," Frank wrote in the email late Friday afternoon. "Unfortunately, we are unable to release an exact Grand Opening date, as this information in (sic) considered confidential and proprietary to
And I'm optimistic more big names are coming to the St. Lucie West plaza after speaking with Menin's Chief Operating Officer
NATIONAL INTEREST
Many of the companies Menin has brought to current and past projects don't have locations on the
This week
Plans for an unbuilt phase on vacant land west of
"It's a very vibrant center. It has a high volume
At Menin's
One of the company's past projects, Downtown at the Gardens, has a
"We're talking to most major, national retailers if not all," Jacoby said. "
St.
MIGHT BE MOVING
Local businesses in the plaza have been told of their possible future neighbors.
"I have been contacted and advised that
Brightway is in a 1,040-square-foot spot between Burlington and
Menin's site plan amendment includes a proposed 12,650-square-foot building addition directly behind the existing building.
Since the Stuart HomeGoods is 30,000 square feet, according to the Stuart Centre site plan, this is a logical location for a
In
Bashant has heard that Dick's and Marshalls could be built in the undeveloped part of the plaza.
"We're really excited for the center," said Bashant, who has been in the plaza for about five years. "If it's good for the center, it's going to be good for us, and we're really keeping our fingers crossed that it's all going to happen."
I'm keeping my fingers crossed too.
Because the more national interest
WISH LISTS
TOP STORES
The following are the stores you've told us you want to come to the
IKEA
Super Target
Nordstrom
DSW
TOP RESTAURANTS
These are the restaurants you've told us you wanted:
Hooters
Joe's Crab Shack
P.F. Changs
Krispy Kreme
Cheddar's Casual Café
MORE LOCATIONS
The following stores and restaurants already are on the
Pollo Tropical
Chipotle
Kohl's
Marshalls/
WHAT ELSE?
Join the conversation on Facebook.com/TCPalm and TCPalm.com and share what stores and restaurants you wish would open here.
8 thoughts on “Bargainista: More national stores coming to St. Lucie West?”
I want to see a Popeyes in the area
I see a lot of wishful thinking, but the majority of the demographic in Port St Lucie (or Saint Lucie West) will NOT support upscale retailers or restaurants.
DAIRY QUEEN IN SAINT LUCIE WEST, PLEASE !!
KicksUSA , Kohl’s , footlocker , Rita’s Italian water Ice
Rainbow Women’s Clothing Store , Chick-fil-A
forman mills clothing store – Boys Auto Parts & Service.
david & busters
toys r us – pets boys auto parts & service
toys r us
Popeye’s chicken, O’Reilly Auto Parts in PSL, Wawa in Tradition, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Darwin blvd, and Aldi in Port Saint Lucie. When do they all open?
I haven’t heard of Dick’s Sporting Goods in Tradition.
