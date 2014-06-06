Bargainista: More national stores coming to St. Lucie West?

By Kelly Tyko, Treasure Coast Newspapers, Stuart, Fla. McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

June 07 -- PORT ST. LUCIE -- Less than a year after Burlington Coat Factory and Bass Pro Shops opened their first and only Treasure Coast locations, more national retailers are eyeing St. Lucie West.

Given the retail activity in Tradition and St. Lucie West in the past year, I wouldn't be surprised if stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods , HomeGoods and Marshalls soon announce plans to open in the Shoppes at St. Lucie West on St. Lucie West Boulevard .

It makes sense that Dick's would want to open in the plaza approximately 6 miles away from sporting goods competitor Bass Pro . Plus, HomeGoods and Marshalls are two popular retailers that are missing in Port St. Lucie .

The stores did not return calls for comment about whether they had plans to open here and the plaza's owner, Palm Beach -based Menin Development , couldn't confirm if the three stores were possible future tenants.

But I did get an email back from a Dick's customer representative who identified himself as just "Frank."

"We appreciate your interest in our new location," Frank wrote in the email late Friday afternoon. "Unfortunately, we are unable to release an exact Grand Opening date, as this information in (sic) considered confidential and proprietary to DICK'S Sporting Goods ."

And I'm optimistic more big names are coming to the St. Lucie West plaza after speaking with Menin's Chief Operating Officer Robert Jacoby and a local business owner Friday.

NATIONAL INTEREST

Menin Development , which brought Burlington Coat Factory to St. Lucie , has a track record of bringing popular, national retailers and restaurants to its projects.

Many of the companies Menin has brought to current and past projects don't have locations on the Treasure Coast yet but are some of the most desired stores and restaurants Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers readers have said they want to open locally.

This week Menin Development submitted an amendment to the plaza's site plans to the city, which proposes adding 20,650 square feet of retail space.

Plans for an unbuilt phase on vacant land west of L.A. Fitness have not been finalized but include spots for four big box stores, according to a plan on Menin's website.

"It's a very vibrant center. It has a high volume Publix , and we've added Burlington and L.A. Fitness ," Jacoby said Friday. "We're in discussions with several other exciting potential additions to that mix."

At Menin's Palm Beach Gardens project, PGA Plaza , a coveted Trader Joe's will open later this year and the company's South Carolina project includes a Nordstrom Rack , Costco Wholesale Club and Dave & Buster's.

One of the company's past projects, Downtown at the Gardens, has a Cheesecake Factory , Yard House, TooJay's Gourmet Deli and Whole Foods Market .

"We're talking to most major, national retailers if not all," Jacoby said. " St. Lucie is an exciting market and we introduce it to everyone."

St. Lucie West has had a lot of national attention in the past year with Guitar Center and A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts opening last summer in the Town Center at St. Lucie West plaza also on St. Lucie West Boulevard . The Treasure Coast's first Aldi discount grocery store is planned for the southeast corner of St. Lucie West and Cashmere boulevards.

MIGHT BE MOVING

Local businesses in the plaza have been told of their possible future neighbors.

"I have been contacted and advised that HomeGoods is looking into coming into this location and I've had to make another selection within the center for my new office," said Susan Bashant , owner of the Port St. Lucie Brightway Insurance .

Brightway is in a 1,040-square-foot spot between Burlington and Publix , which is part of a larger 16,745-square-foot building.

Menin's site plan amendment includes a proposed 12,650-square-foot building addition directly behind the existing building.

Since the Stuart HomeGoods is 30,000 square feet, according to the Stuart Centre site plan, this is a logical location for a HomeGoods . Stuart Centre, on U.S. 1 off Monterey Road , has a T.J. Maxx , another sister company of HomeGoods .

In Indian River County , there's a Marshalls and HomeGoods combo store in the Century Town Center on State Road 60 near the Indian River Mall .

Bashant has heard that Dick's and Marshalls could be built in the undeveloped part of the plaza.

"We're really excited for the center," said Bashant, who has been in the plaza for about five years. "If it's good for the center, it's going to be good for us, and we're really keeping our fingers crossed that it's all going to happen."

I'm keeping my fingers crossed too.

Because the more national interest Port St. Lucie and the Treasure Coast garners, the better the chances we'll one day get more of the stores and restaurants we want the most.

Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers . This column reflects her opinion. Read her Bargainista tips daily at TCPalm.com/bargainista and follow her on Twitter @TCPalmKelly.

WISH LISTS

Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market have no plans to open on the Treasure Coast at this time but we can still wish. The two gourmet grocers top the list of stores readers tell us they want to open here.

TOP STORES

The following are the stores you've told us you want to come to the Treasure Coast :

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods Market

Costco

IKEA

Super Target

Nordstrom

Dick's Sporting Goods

Cabela's

DSW

The Container Store

Apple Store

TOP RESTAURANTS

These are the restaurants you've told us you wanted:

Cheesecake Factory

Hooters

White Castle

Red Robin

Bahama Breeze

Joe's Crab Shack

P.F. Changs

Macaroni Grill

Krispy Kreme

Cheddar's Casual Café

MORE LOCATIONS

The following stores and restaurants already are on the Treasure Coast but readers want additional locations to open in the future:

Pollo Tropical

Chipotle

HomeGoods

Kohl's

Chick-fil-A

Fresh Market

Marshalls/ T.J. Maxx

Pei Wei Asian Diner

Barnes & Noble

Starbucks

WHAT ELSE?

Join the conversation on Facebook.com/TCPalm and TCPalm.com and share what stores and restaurants you wish would open here.

