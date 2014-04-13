Bar closes in fatality aftermath

By Jennifer Rios, San Angelo Standard-Times, Texas McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

April 13 -- SAN ANGELO, Texas -- A glow from a neon bar sign and honky-tonk music spilled onto Christoval Road the night Marine Sgt. Donald Di Pietro died.

Nautical twilight had set in by the time a broken-down Chevrolet pickup made its way to the middle of the road -- just down the road from Goodfellow Air Force Base , where the Marine was stationed.

Malcolm Guy McBurnett , with the help of Allen Lee Schmidt , pushed his pickup into the road because it wouldn't start the evening of March 9, 2013 . While McBurnett was behind the wheel, Di Pietro, a Marine linguist at Goodfellow Air Force Base , crashed into the side of the pickup -- cracking his helmet and losing his life.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m.

Di Pietro's death has spurred six felony indictments, a lawsuit naming three parties and shut down the Party Ranch -- the bar McBurnett was leaving.

Since then a $2 million lawsuit against McBurnett was settled in Di Pietro's favor, the two men await criminal trials and all families involved are trying to cope.

After months of counseling, reading the Bible and seeking comfort from friends, Teresa Di Pietro said she's able to put aside her grief enough to attend Schmidt's trial slated for March 21 .

"It's going to hurt. It's going to scar me for life, but I have the rest of my life to mourn and cry," she said over the phone Friday, "but I have to do this for my son."

Schmidt, represented by San Angelo attorney Jimmy Stewart , faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter. McBurnett, represented by Melvin Gray , faces the same charges.

Both manslaughter charges are second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 .

In April 2013 , Donald Ray Di Pietro , Di Pietro's father, filed a lawsuit against Party Ranch owner Tracy Lawson , McBurnett and Schmidt. In October 340th District Judge Jay Weatherby ordered McBurnett to pay $2 million to Di Pietro in a default judgment.

Mary Golder , an attorney with Webb, Stokes & Sparks LLP , who is representing Di Pietro, said the other two civil cases are pending.

She said automobile insurance could have covered the amount, but McBurnett did not have liability insurance on his pickup, which had been registered to Gray, who was a former employer. Gray said he had fired McBurnett several weeks before the crash and had sold the pickup to him for salvage. It wasn't running when the pickup was sold.

MENTAL STATE QUESTIONED

In March, 391st District Judge Tom Gossett ordered that McBurnett was incompetent to stand trial for a second time, based on an evaluation, and he was released from the jail for treatment March 27 .

Jail Lt. Beth Holland-Mull said nine times out of 10 jail inmates who are released for treatment return to the facility.

"Doctors will treat him," said Richard Villarreal , who's prosecuting Schmidt's case for the San Angelo District Attorney's Office . "If they can get him competent, they can ship him back to us."

Until then his charges, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide, will be postponed indefinitely.

A competency hearing was held earlier this month after a psychological evaluation was filed with the court. Medical records, including the court-ordered evaluation, are not public record.

San Angelo police arrested McBurnett on March 9, 2013 , after a fatal crash in the 5200 block of Christoval Road .

McBurnett had been drinking at the Party Ranch bar before putting his pickup in neutral and pushing it into the road with the help of others, according to a complaint filed with Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Kay Longest . The pickup was disabled and without lights.

McBurnett was behind the steering wheel trying to start his vehicle when a motorcycle driven by Di Pietro, 28, crashed into the pickup, police said.

Di Pietro was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been stationed at Goodfellow since August 2012 .

Evidence at the crash scene shows that the motorcycle brakes were applied almost 80 feet before it fell on its left side and slid 18 more feet before crashing into the pickup, a police news release said.

In July 2013 , 51st District Court determined McBurnett was incompetent in July after a psychological evaluation.

McBurnett and Schmidt had trial dates scheduled for May 17 . Schmidt was accused of helping McBurnett push the pickup into the road. Schmidt's trial date, where he will face the same charges as McBurnett, has been moved to April 21 .

In 1998 McBurnett was convicted of driving while intoxicated three or more times, according to online judicial records. He was sentenced to five years in the Texas Department of Corrections and was released in 2001.

ALCOHOL-RELATED PROBLEMS

Administrative Law Judge Sarah Ramos , in an order recently issued, found that the Party Ranch sold alcohol to three intoxicated people involved in two fatalities and on two occasions sold alcohol to minors.

Two sales to intoxicated people stemmed from the Di Pietro case and one from a fatal crash Nov. 21, 2012 .

Carl Bevers , 27, was driving his Chevrolet Impala on the Houston Harte Expressway west frontage road when it struck a Dodge Stratus reversing from a private driveway.

Bevers' girlfriend, Teresa Lynn Gartrell , was killed in the crash, which also injured two men in the Stratus.

Several family members testified during his trial, saying Bevers said he and Gartrell had been drinking at the Party Ranch before the crash. In November 2013 , Bevers pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 20 years and 10 years, which will run concurrently.

Lawson also claimed his bartenders never served Bevers "at all," Lawson said.

An administrative hearing was held Feb. 5 in Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard's courtroom, but Lawson closed his bar Super Bowl weekend because he lost his bartenders.

In December and then again in January, Lawson had a bartender arrested on suspicion of Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission violations. A third bartender, who was there the night of the crash, quit after the other bartenders were fired.

"She said, 'I can't do this anymore,' " Lawson said . "I said you know what, I can't do this anymore either. I'm tired of it (operating the bar)."

The bartender told Lawson she would have served McBurnett, too, because she didn't think he was drunk.

Lawson, who said he's watched video of McBurnett and Schmidt trying to move the pickup, said more than 20 vehicles drove by before Di Pietro struck the pickup. It was unclear how far the pickup was in the roadway when motorists were passing.

Lawson said that his bartender served McBurnett three 12-ounce bottles of beer, and that he stopped drinking by 6 p.m. A field sobriety test was conducted that night, and a mandatory blood sample was taken.

Lawson represented himself in court because he couldn't afford $40,000 in attorney fees for both cases, he said. He felt the judge wasn't listening to his side of the case.

"I was guilty when I walked through the door," he said.

He was told by Schmidt's family that a crash reconstruction was conducted, or will be, for trial. He questions Di Pietro's speed and when the brakes were applied.

Lawson had been at Daytona Beach for Bike Week, an annual motorcycle rally, when a musician who played that night at the Party Ranch called him about the crash. He and his sons, one of whom was Di Pietro's age, ride. He feels for the Marine's family, but also questioned why Di Pietro didn't see the pickup and his speed. He wonders why McBurnett wasn't serving time for prior alcohol-related crimes and why nobody stopped to turn on their emergency lights and help McBurnett move his pickup.

"I think everybody's to blame in this situation," he said.

