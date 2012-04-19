AFFINITY GAMING, LLC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Edgar Online, Inc.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On September 23, 2011 , Alex W. "Sandee" Cruden resigned as Vice President of Slot Route Operations of Affinity Gaming, LLC (the "Company"), effective September 30, 2011 . On September 23, 2011 , the Company and Mr. Cruden entered into a Separation Agreement and Release (the "Separation Agreement") setting forth the terms of Mr. Cruden's resignation from the Company.

Pursuant to the Separation Agreement, Mr. Cruden received $198,346 in cash, which consisted of his accrued salary and paid time off through September 30, 2011 and a one-time, lump sum payment from a whole life insurance policy less amounts due pursuant to a previously existing promissory note due to the Company and certain tax related deductions. The Company also agreed to extend coverage for Mr. Cruden and his dependants under the Company's group health insurance plan through the earlier of the date Mr. Cruden first becomes eligible for coverage by another employer or March 31, 2012 .

The Separation Agreement also contains certain non-competition, non-solicitation and confidentiality covenants, as well as a mutual waiver by the Company and Mr. Cruden of their respective rights to recover for any obligations arising out of Mr. Cruden's employment with the Company.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed or furnished herewith:

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit 10.1 Separation Agreement and Release, dated as of September 23, 2011 , by and between Affinity Gaming, LLC and Alex W. "Sandee" Cruden . 2

