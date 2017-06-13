IUL Market in 1Q: The Top-10 Shuffle

First quarter indexed life sales rose 3.4 percent to $446.5 million compared with the year-ago period, according to Wink’s Sales & Market Report.

Sales dropped 16.4 percent compared with the previous quarter. This is part of a cyclical trend that usually sees first quarter sales drop from fourth quarter sales, Wink said.

“This quarter, indexed life insurance sales were greater than they have ever been in any first quarter, since their introduction 20 years ago,” said Sheryl J. Moore, president and CEO of Moore Market Intelligence and Wink Inc.

Transamerica has retained the No. 1 ranking in first quarter indexed universal life (IUL) sales with an 11.2 percent market share. The carrier's Premier Financial Foundation IUL was the No. 1 selling IUL insurance product for the thirteenth consecutive quarter, Wink said.

The top pricing objective for sales this quarter was cash accumulation, capturing 78.7 percent of sales, Moore said. The average indexed life target premium reported for the quarter was $8,865, an increase of more than 2 percent from the fourth quarter.

Results reflect target premium only.

Top 10 IUL Companies 1Q 2017:

1. Transamerica

2. Pacific Life

3. National Life Group

4. Minnesota Life-Securian

5. Nationwide

6. RiverSource Life

7. Zurich American Life (est.)

8. Global Atlantic Financial Group

9. Voya Financial

10. AXA US

Top 10 IUL Companies 1Q 2016:

1. Transamerica

2. Pacific Life

3. National Life Group

4. Nationwide

5. Minnesota Life

6. John Hancock

7. Zurich American Life (est.)

8. AXA US

9. Lincoln National Life

10. Voya Financial

Channel Leaders 1Q 2017:

Bank: Pacific Life

Broker/Dealer National Full Service: Nationwide

Broker/Dealer Independent: Protective Life

Career: Transamerica

Direct Response: AIG

Independent Agent: Transamerica

Channel Leaders 1Q 2016:

Bank: Pacific Life

Broker/Dealer National Full Service: Nationwide

Broker/Dealer Independent: Ameritas

Career: AXA US

Direct Response: AIG

Independent Agent: Transamerica

Top Selling Products by Channel 1Q 2017:

Overall: Transamerica Premier Financial Foundation IUL

Bank: Pacific Life Pacific Indexed Performer LT2

Broker/Dealer National Full Service: Nationwide YourLife IUL Accumulator

Broker/Dealer Independent: Protective Life Protective Indexed Choice UL

Career: RiverSource Life RiverSource Multi-Index UL

Direct Response: American General Life AG Extend IUL

Independent Agent: Transamerica Premium Financial Foundation IUL

Top Selling Products by Channel 1Q 2016:

Overall: Transamerica Premier Financial Foundation IUL

Bank: Pacific Life Pacific Indexed Performer LT

Broker/Dealer National Full Service: Nationwide YourLife IUL Accumulator

Broker/Dealer Independent: Ameritas Life Excel Plus Index UL

Career: Bankers Life ClearVantage IUL

Direct Response: American General AG Extend IUL

Independent Agent: Transamerica Premium Financial Foundation IUL

