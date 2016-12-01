Trump’s HHS Secretary Pick Would Be Able To Repeal Free Birth Control

McClatchy Washington Bureau
Washington — Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services would be able to repeal one of President Obama’s most controversial initiatives: free birth control for women under the Affordable Care Act.
If confirmed, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., a legislator with a 100 percent anti-abortion voting record, would be able to revoke the contraceptive measure, which is deeply unpopular with abortion foes, without engaging Congress.
Price, who like the president-elect has championed repealing the Affordable Care Act, would not have to wait for the overall law to be targeted by Congress because the contraceptive measure exists due to a rule enacted by the Obama administration.
“This would address the problem and could be effective the day it’s proposed,” said Martin Nussbaum, a religious institutions attorney and general counsel for the Catholic Benefits Association, which sued the government in 2014 over the provision.
The Affordable Care Act provision requires job-based health insurance plans to provide women with free coverage for all contraceptive services approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and prescribed by health professionals. They include diaphragms, birth control pills and intrauterine devices.
Though certain nonprofit religious employers that object to birth control on religious grounds don’t have to provide the coverage, they have contested the provision as an unnecessary government intrusion into their faith.
“It would be beneficial to get rid of it,” said Nussbaum. “We’ve never had so many religious institutions file so many lawsuits.”
Price in 2010 questioned the need for health insurers to offer birth control at no cost, saying he didn’t believe there were women who couldn’t afford coverage.
“Bring me one woman who has been left behind,” he demanded in an interview with ThinkProgress. “Bring me one. There’s not one.”
One option for Price would be to broaden the religious exemption to cover more organizations.
More than half of the states have laws requiring health care plans to cover birth control, but those states don’t all cover every FDA-approved method and do not ban requiring women to pay part of the cost.
Only Vermont, California, Illinois and Maryland and have laws that ban cost-sharing and require coverage of a full range of contraceptives.
One thought on “Trump’s HHS Secretary Pick Would Be Able To Repeal Free Birth Control”
Free birth control is not free! Neither is “free” preventative care. Same for Free colonoscopies. It’s not rocket science. Get the government out of my health care. REPEAL THE ACA. It was never meant to be affordable in the first place.
NJBIZ EXECUTIVE SPOTLIGHT
Year in Review: Insurance Department Continues Consumer Protection and Education Initiatives, Cuts Investment Management Fees in 2016
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Virginia Widow Charges Advisor In $9M Fraud
- Advisor Sued For $9M By Widow
- Americans Optimistic About Making Money In The New Year
- ESG Investing in 2017: Three Things to Know
- Three Private Companies Hire Prudential Retirement To Manage DC Plans
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
- New York Takes Aim At Annuity Replacement Practices
- Chamber to Trump: Dump DOL Fiduciary Rule
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies
- New Jersey Man Charged In $500K Life Insurance Fraud
Property and Casualty News
More Property and Casualty News
- New Insurance Verification System ID’s Uninsured Motorists In Tennessee
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Four Men Charged In $88K Car Crash Staging Scheme
- Rising Auto Claims Costs Put Upward Pressure On Insurance Prices
- Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew Cause $1.5B Damage In Florida