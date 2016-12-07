Study: ACA Repeal Without Replace Would Make 30M Uninsured

WASHINGTON (AP) — Repealing President Barack Obama's health care law without a replacement risks making nearly 30 million people uninsured, according to a study released Wednesday.
Separately, a professional group representing benefit advisers warned congressional leaders of the risk of "significant market disruption" that could cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance.
Republicans dismiss such dire scenarios, saying that they are working on replacement legislation for a President Donald Trump to sign. Nonetheless, the complex two-stage strategy the GOP Congress is contemplating has raised concerns not only among supporters of the law, but also industries like hospitals and insurers.
The plan is for Congress to first use a special budget-related procedure to repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, next year. The effective date of that repeal would be delayed by months or even years to give lawmakers time to write replacement legislation.
The replacement law would presumably do many of the same things that "Obamacare" does, such as subsidizing coverage and protecting people with health problems. But it would not involve as much federal regulation, and it would eliminate a highly unpopular requirement that most Americans get health insurance or face fines.
The new study from the nonpartisan Urban Institute looks at a scenario where "repeal" goes through, but "replace" stalls. It predicts heavy collateral damage for people buying individual health insurance policies independent of government markets like HealthCare.gov. Though nonpartisan, the Urban Institute generally supports the goal of extending coverage to all Americans. Previously it has criticized some of the subsidies provided under Obama's law as insufficient.
The new analysis warns that repealing major parts of the health law without a clear replacement could upend the health insurance market for people buying their coverage directly, outside of the workplace. That group has grown substantially under the health care law, but also includes millions of other customers.
The study found that 22.5 million people would lose coverage directly due to repeal of the law's subsidies, Medicaid expansion, and its individual requirement to carry health insurance.
Another 7.3 million would become uninsured because of the ripple effects of market upheavals. That could happen if insurers lose confidence in the Republican promise of a replacement and abandon the individual market. A key industry worry is that a repeal law would get rid of subsidies and mandates but still leave insurers on the hook for covering people with health problems.
The number of uninsured people would rise to nearly 59 million in 2019, since the ACA did not completely eliminate the problem of people without coverage. As a result, the nation would have a higher uninsured rate than when the ACA passed in 2010, the study found.
Federal and state governments would save billions, but the potential price would be social dislocation and a political backlash.
"This scenario does not just move the country back to the situation before the ACA," the study concluded. "It moves the country to a situation with higher uninsurance rates than was the case before the ACA's reforms.
The concerns raised by the Urban Institute study were underscored in a letter Wednesday to congressional leaders from the American Academy of Actuaries. The group represents professionals who advise corporations and government on how to design and maintain benefit programs like pension and health care plans.
The actuaries said even if Congress delays the date of repeal, the uncertainty could prompt insurers to stop offering individual plans for people not covered by employers.
"Delaying the effective date of repeal while a replacement is worked out likely won't be enough to assure the stability and sustainability of the individual market," wrote Shari Westerfield, the group's vice president for health care practice.
Earlier, hospitals warned that they would suffer heavy financial losses if Congress repeals coverage for millions of new paying customers. Those would be magnified if lawmakers leave in place cuts that hospitals accepted as part of the deal to pass the Obama health law. Insurers are also uneasy, even if the ACA hasn't turned out to be as profitable as expected.
Republicans say they won't allow chaos to happen.
"We are not going to rip health care out of the hands of Americans," House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said in a recent interview with Associated Press reporters and editors. "Republicans are going to give Americans choices and an appropriate transition."
10 thoughts on “Study: ACA Repeal Without Replace Would Make 30M Uninsured”
The market is a total mess. Coverage is way too expensive-More are not going to be able to afford it and have to drop out. No alternatives are available as Obamacare has all but eliminated any companies that want to deal with it.
The whole assumption and undertone of this article is pathetic at best starting with the first paragraph. No kidding 30 million will be uninsured if there is no replacement. You want to tell me why there would be no replacement? The new bill has probably been crafted already and ready to be signed. You think they may take two years to pass something to replace it like it took Obamacare- a policy built to fail. How stupid do these AP writers think we are? People reading this have been in the business sometimes for decades. At the end insurers are uneasy? How about insurers are losing their shirt in the individual market because of Obamacare. I know I know bad things will happen if the Republicans abandon a replacement in the individual market. The beginning is bad, the end of the article assumes, and the middle should be thrown out. What good is insurance if no one can afford it?
I happen to agree with Joe and will add that the authors need to call it what it is, net, net Obamacare covers less than 10 million while Medicaid is responsible for covering the vast majority of those who were in fact uninsured- we had a system for those folks, county hospitals and state health insurance fund programs. We have spent billions of dollars on ACA, to what end, to cover less than 10 million, imagine how many of them we could have actually “insured” with billions of dollars over a long period of time if someone in our industry had been running the show versus Washington.
The Washington AP is a Liberal Progressive Communist newspaper. They print nothing but fake news, and they back Obamacare which would have lead to a Single payer under the Serial Liar Crooked Communist Killery. They last claimed that 20 million people were signed up for Obamacare, but they lied through their teeth , 12 Million were on Medical assistance and they paid -0- in premiums. I also agree with Joe that putting an Orthopedic surgeon instead of the Progressive Communist party to replace the one thing that will have total control over your entire life, the rationing of health care. Anything this Communist Government touches turn in a cancer. I have spent over 4 decades in the health insurance industry. Has anyone heard of ‘TORT REFORM” You know how much money the bottom feeding Lawyers make off of suing Insurance Companies. It has never ever been brought up because the Lawyers control all of The House and Senate, bought and sold each one. Never ever believe the New York Times, they are also a Communist “fake news paper”. Free market solutions, give people the right to choose or build their own plans and make available buying insurance across state lines should be permitted. Tweak it until you get it right, and ask yourself why our politicians including Obama was not forced into buying into it, they made it an exception they did not have to join.
As Republicans prepares to repeal the Affordable Care Act; (WITHOUT) Democratic involvement- Skeptical Republicans should worry that their hollow attempts could Backfire severely. Most importantly , This law rightfully insures roughly -(50 million) Americans..
Yet Independent Health researchers found the most disturbing information, that repealing Obamacare could cause a massive increase in American illnesses & deaths!! President Obama implemented this magnanimous piece of social legislation to end the “dark days” of insurance abuses, /fraud/& wasteful spending. Since the inception of Obamacare their has finally been some governmental oversight of insurance providers. They cannot take illegal advantage of the average American. Not to mention most medical services has drastically improved . The biggest obstacle Obamacare faces is increasing premiums .. What Congressional Republicans should do is negotiate affordable premiums for all on the ACA. Maybe the elected officials can sweeten the law by tackling the pharmaceutical companies to lower their drug prices by FEDERAL LAW ! That would put a feather in the hat of every Republican . It would for once appear that the GOP is advocating for the little people & not for big Corporations..
All of the GREAT things mentioned would ,make Republicans present themselves as the “new modern” day Republicans who do care about social engineering . That would put the Democrats backs up against the GRAND OLE WALL.
Washington could expect a massive revolt
Average cost to bring a drug to market… $2.95 Billion. Where would you like to cut the system and still protect the patients?
Did you say heathcate is getting better? Fewer doctors, people not grateful for their neighbors paying more so they get free care. Many Drs face demanding people who say they must be served!
Poor life choices should cost mire because it will cost America more. If I dont care for my garden I get poor fruit..same with poor choices in life style. Reward for wellness.. added cost for poor choices…that is natural and expected in life and should be in healthcare.
Drastic increases in the cost of Obama Care is just one of the problems the middle income families and small businesses face. For individuals and families who are now eligible to receive Medicaid it works great and this is the mass majority of the newly insured. Higher income limits make eligibility for Medicaid much easier. The middle income, in most cases, can not afford to insure their family. Premiums are higher than their house payment and the small employers are no longer offering insurance with the employer paying 50% of the cost. The employee is accustomed to the premiums being deducted weekly or by-weekly from his/her paycheck. Ask them to write one check each month for $1800 -$2000 and the shock and awe is “We can not do this.” Therefore, they find it cheaper to pay the penalty and go uninsured. Unhealthy have no choice, they pay the premiums and drive the costs even higher and force carriers to drop out of writing individual policies. Rural areas are often limited to one carrier offering very high deductible HMO or EPO plans. I find far more of families and individuals are now uninsured. I would like to know how they can say more are insured under Obama Care. Ask the insurance brokers and agents that work trying to find insurance for their clients and the uninsured. Senators or Congressmen have no idea what it is like to be in the real world as an individual or small employer. Most have never worked in the business world or written a paycheck. Their healthcare is thru the government with gold plans and no premiums. How does this qualify them
to make decisions and laws on health insurance? It may look good on paper, if they read it, but it does not work in real life.
Your post is closer to the real life than any others that I have read here so far, and I appreciate your words. It is a shame that so many of us form opinions based on our personal issues and prejudices rather than facts. It is also incredibly fascinating that people do not care about what really counts: THE PEOPLE.
I happen to be an insurance agent, and I can assure you that premiums go up regardless of who the president is. Medicines and treatments get increasingly expensive year after year, regardless of who the president is. Insurance companies pull coverage out of counties and states every year, no matter who the president is. Everything that we need and buy goes up in cost.
What is not proportionately rising is hourly wages. We don’t seem to care about our pay at all. I no longer work by the hour, thank God, and I have no intention of going back. It just seems funny to me that a taxpayer, who has no representation at all in his government, would be perfectly okay with providing excellent free or low cost health coverage for the rich leaders he votes for. Why is cheap or free coverage good enough for them, but not for us? Why is it okay that people who can easily afford to buy their own coverage can take away the right of you or I to do the same?
Many of these plans are absolute ripoffs. Just yesterday I set up a client with a $10,000 deductible that would have to be paid BEFORE the insurance covered their 80%. This, in addition to an $838 monthly premium that he would not have been able to afford without help. So technically, his doctor visits, medicines and treatments will be 100% out of pocket until that $10,000 is spent. NOT FAIR! How can we expect this person to be happy about being forced to buy coverage, especially when he really doesn’t have any? And why is it that the insurance company gets to charge so much AND keep all his money when he will probably NEVER need enough services to meet the deductible?
The questions are, how much freedom does one really need? Do I have the right to pursue my own happiness even if I do damage to MANY others?
We have forgotten about those questions folks, and we keep getting tricked by our leaders and media into focusing on things that don’t matter. We continue to blame each other instead of these rich people we elect to speak for us. Until WE use our rights to speak out(which we better start doing before that right is gone)nothing is going to change.
You are right AB but only half right. Rates are going up no matter who the president is but the other presidents didnt compromise the whole system. This president either knew he was compromising the system or didnt care. I dont know which one but its water under the bridge at this point. The reason Trump won who is more of a pragmatist than anything is that the people are sick and tired of the monkey games the politicians have been playing for decades. If we have been deceived again then maybe there is no hope for us with this issue. From the looks of it, judging by the appointments he has made so far there possibly could be a solution around the corner. Its a quality group so far. I hope the swamp is being drained. I can only wait and see.
30 million is a completely false number, it is closer to 12 million when you looked at how many people have existing cover, there has never been anywhere close to 30 million ever signed up. Of the 12 million or so enrolled 50% of those had prior coverage and lost it due to the ACA. The big question is do the risk pools go back to the states like they were prior to the ACA which most people were unaware of or does Washington continue to run this pool?
