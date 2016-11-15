Spotsylvania Bail Bonding Agent Accused of Defrauding Guilford County School Board

RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 14 -- The North Carolina Department of Insurance issued the following news release:

Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin today announced the arrest of Michael Kirk Schon , 45, of 116 Spotslee Dr. , Spotsylvania, VA ; he is charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Department of Insurance criminal investigators accuse Schon of presenting a fraudulent death certificate of a defendant who failed to appear in court to avoid a bond payment to Guilford County School Board . Investigators allege Schon represented a Mexican death certificate that was fictitious.

Schon was arrested on Nov. 10 in Guilford County and provided a written promise to appear in court.

The Department of Insurance employs 20 sworn state law enforcement officers dedicated to investigating and prosecuting claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud. Since Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin took office in 2009, criminal investigators have made more than 1,500 arrests, resulting in more than 750 criminal convictions with more than 250 cases currently pending court. These efforts have delivered more than $72.1 million in restitution and recoveries for victims.

An estimated 10 cents of every dollar paid in premiums goes toward the payment of fraudulent claims. To report suspected fraud, contact the Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.com.

