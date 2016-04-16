Retirement Value fraud turned nest eggs into losses for North Texas investors

Advising Larose and his wife, Mariann, about how to handle
Mariann was skeptical, and thought it all sounded too good to be true.
But Poe pushed.
"He looked her in the eye, and put his hand over hers, and said, 'Everyone dies,' " said
He now says they should have followed her gut instinct.
Not long after the couple handed the money over to Retirement Value, the company Poe recommended, state authorities swooped in and shut the company down in 2010. Officials in court documents called it a securities scam, alleging it cheated 1,100 people out of more than
Six years later, the Laroses and others who hoped the investment would allow them to enjoy their retirement years are still waiting to get the bulk of their money back. A state receiver who took over Retirement Value's seized assets said that may take 20 years.
Poe had to know it was fraudulent,
And despite efforts by the state to recover money, until late last week Poe had refused to return about
"Poe had to know it was fraudulent," said
Poe was not the only financial adviser selling or promoting the company in
Over several weeks, Poe declined requests from the
At the time we represented their product, I saw no problems with the company,
Eventually Poe defended himself and his work in regard to Retirement Value in a statement released by a public relations firm.
"I was not an owner or officer of the company. At the time we represented their product, I saw no problems with the company," Poe's statement said. He added that he fought in court with Espinosa over the commissions because he was "innocent of all charges."
Larose thinks Poe simply got greedy.
"You go to a financial adviser and you don't expect to get this kind of help," Larose said. "But all he could see was the commission dollars."
Too good to be true
Poe may be best known for the Found Money Radio show, which runs on weekends on 1080 KRLD and 820 WBAP. Started five years ago, Poe took to the airwaves to offer his advice on how to make retirement years better through wise investments.
"Retirement is more and more a do-it-yourself kind of a business," Poe, in a folksy manner, told his listeners last month. "Pensions are going away.
"We're not necessarily better predictors of the future," Poe said. "But we have some probably safer, more conservative ideas about how to manage money."
When he was not on the radio, Poe made sure his financial advising was a family affair.
He has a great gift of gab and his wife is involved and it's a family-run business,
He worked alongside his wife, Dauphinais, and other family members at
"He has a great gift of gab and his wife is involved and it's a family-run business," said
Potential clients were wined and dined at seminars at upscale steakhouses like Ruth's Chris.
So in 2009 and 2010, when Poe started pitching Retirement Value, a
Life settlements, also known as viaticals, are made up of universal life insurance policies sold by people who no longer want, need or can afford them. The policyholders sell them to private equity firms and pension funds for less than their death benefit value, but more than their cash value.
They are packaged as securities, similar to bonds, and investors pay a fixed sum for policies carrying a calculated life expectancy and a promised rate of return. As the
But life settlement contracts are considered complicated and risky investments. The individuals selling the policies could live longer than expected, pushing back the time when investors receive a return. And sometimes the companies putting together the policies are making a killing, and not in a good way.
Retirement Value, which was open for business for about 10 months, acted in much the same way.
"This is
"I thought it was a slam dunk"
Still, Poe was able to calm his clients' fears.
Brady, Gunn and others said they were shown notebooks of the policies Retirement Value had purchased and the people behind them, who they were led to believe were about to die. The notebooks included doctor's reports and details of medical conditions.
"I knew they were going to die and the sooner the better. I know that sounds bad, but that's making money," O'Neill said. He was told that "ninety-three percent of the people would start paying back in five years. ... I thought it was a slam dunk."
While Gunn and O'Neill got wooed at Ruth's Chris or
I should have turned around and walked out of the room,
Brady said she was shown the notebook of the original policyholders. "This one is going to die within a year and this one within 18 months," Brady said she was told. Brady said she was promised a 16 percent annual return. Since she already had one successful investment with Poe, Brady did it.
"It was just a pressure point because they knew I had my money there," Brady said. "I should have turned around and walked out of the room."
The securities sold by Retirement Value, which were not registered with the state as required, basically promised to pay a fixed sum at an undetermined date in the future. The amount was tied to the calculated life expectancy of the insured. Poe and others argued that Retirement Value was actually selling insurance, but the courts determined the company was peddling a security.
"There is no insurance product here," Espinosa said. "What was being conveyed was a financial instrument and a security at that."
In all instances, Retirement Value promised to pay a return of 16.5 percent per year for the insured's calculated life expectancy, court records state. For example, Retirement Value would pay
The company also promised to reserve sufficient premiums to pay on policies for two years if the person lived longer than expected. But that wouldn't be a problem since 95 percent of the people would die within a year of the life expectancy, Retirement Value said.
But that projection was only a best guess, not a medical certainty. According to interviews with state officials and court records, it reflected the time at which 50 percent of the people who are statistically similar to the insured were expected to be deceased.
Another problem was that Retirement Value got its life expectancy calculations from Midwest Medical Review, a company owned by a convicted felon who had been indicted on 21 counts of fraud and conspiracy and falsely portrayed himself as a doctor, records show. A state official said it just took an
"Jim as the professional should have been looking at this," Larose said. "The problem is that these people are in such great health they will probably outlive me."
The promise of such stellar paydays quickly caught the attention of the
"This sounded a little too good to be true," said
"A lot of blue-collar, regular
In a 2013 deposition, Poe said he was unaware of Retirement Value's problems and relied on others in the industry who said everything was okay. The day after the company was shut down, Poe sent his clients a letter saying their money was safe, but that they could expect calls from state investigators.
"We describe these calls as a witch hunt to try to get evidence against the targeted companies," Poe said in the letter. "If the TSSB can collect a series of complaints of misrepresentation" it can be used against the company to extract fines and concessions in an effort "to put the company out of business."
Gunn believes Poe should have known better.
"Retirement Value has been a huge debacle," Gunn said. "As far as I'm concerned, he didn't thoroughly investigate Retirement Value to make sure what they were doing was exactly legal."
Prying money out of his hands
Espinosa is working to get investors their money back.
Instead of liquidating everything, which would pay the investors about
In December, Espinosa reported that the fund had received
It is predicted that it will take at least 20 years for the portfolio to fully mature. Espinosa said his goal is to pay investors back every dollar they put in, and maybe a little bit more.
"I issue a dollar and everyone gets their proportional interest in that dollar," he said.
Adding Poe's commission money would help, Espinosa said. The receiver sued or sent demand letters to more than 100 agents who sold Retirement Value to clients and settled with most of them, pumping
Last month, the
On Friday, Espinosa said that Poe had agreed to pay
"I can't understand why an investment adviser would not happily return the commissions he received from what the court called a 'fraudulent scheme' that he advised his clients to invest in -- especially when those commissions would be used to help pay back the victims," Thomas said. "Instead, Poe has made us pry them out of his hands."
In his statement issued before the settlement, Poe said while other agents settled with the receiver, his firm chose to "defend ourselves" because "we believed we were innocent of all charges." Up until this week Poe was considering an appeal to the
"I'm proud of what our family has built in
A sense of betrayal
It's not as if Poe hasn't been warned about this kind of behavior before.
Two years ago, he was fined
The same year the
Poe's last few weeks also brought setbacks. After he lost his fight over the commissions, the
As a result, Poe can't act as an investment adviser, dealer or agent. This led to him giving up his role as host of the Found Money Radio show; his daughter
Don't expect Larose, Brady or several of Poe's other former clients to feel too sorry for him, though.
Brady said the money she put into Retirement Value was a "central part" of her retirement nest egg. Brady said she was devastated at times, then just hurt, by what happened to her.
"It is sickening that a businessperson would pull that on so many good citizens," Brady said. "It was a betrayal because you trust your financial adviser."
Larose and his wife are more philosophical about their experience. While
"The investment is not going to pay off as we expected or in the time we expected," Larose said. "We're going to have to live with this decision for a while."
Statement from
Retirement Values (RV) was one of several companies offering Life Settlements, which was then an insurance product, to consumers. I, along with several hundred other agents, sold their policies. I was not an owner or officer of the company. At the time we represented their product, I saw no problems with the company. The
Many of the agents settled with the receiver. Because we believed we were innocent of all charges, we chose to defend ourselves. After a multi-year legal process, all of the accusations but one were dismissed by the court. The receiver was awarded a judgment on one count. We appealed the decision and have been denied by the appeals court. At this time, we are considering an appeal of our case to the
I'm proud of what our family has built in
