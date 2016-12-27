Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017

- "When it comes to #Obamacare, repeal means relief - relief from higher costs, low-quality care, & more broken promises," tweeted House Speaker Nearly seven years after Obamacare became law, a record number Americans have health insurance. More than six million have signed up this year alone, even as the law's future has been in doubt. But not everyone is happy. "Unfortunately, it's not affordable," said Large premium increases were common before Obamacare. But the law's premise - that younger, healthier Americans would buy health care plans and offset the cost of insuring the elderly - has not panned out. Major health insurance providers have dropped out of the program, with those remaining boosting premiums by an average of 25 percent for next year. "We will repeal the disaster known as Obamacare and create new health care, all sorts of reforms that work for you and your family," President-elect "We want to try to improve the bill. We know it could be improved," said Senate Minority Leader For years, "We will move right after the first of the year on an Obamacare replacement resolution," said Senate Majority Leader "Doing nothing is not an option," the "What do you want to replace it with?" asked Democratic Senator "To our Republican friends across the aisle: bring it on [show the plan]," Schumer said. Health care spending accounts for more than 17 percent of
-
"When it comes to #Obamacare, repeal means relief - relief from higher costs, low-quality care, & more broken promises," tweeted House Speaker
Nearly seven years after Obamacare became law, a record number Americans have health insurance. More than six million have signed up this year alone, even as the law's future has been in doubt. But not everyone is happy.
"Unfortunately, it's not affordable," said
Large premium increases were common before Obamacare. But the law's premise - that younger, healthier Americans would buy health care plans and offset the cost of insuring the elderly - has not panned out. Major health insurance providers have dropped out of the program, with those remaining boosting premiums by an average of 25 percent for next year.
"We will repeal the disaster known as Obamacare and create new health care, all sorts of reforms that work for you and your family," President-elect
"We want to try to improve the bill. We know it could be improved," said Senate Minority Leader
For years,
"We will move right after the first of the year on an Obamacare replacement resolution," said Senate Majority Leader
"Doing nothing is not an option," the
"What do you want to replace it with?" asked Democratic Senator
"To our Republican friends across the aisle: bring it on [show the plan]," Schumer said.
Health care spending accounts for more than 17 percent of
One thought on “Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017”
Any program the government creates turns to crap.
Life Insurance Gender Gap Grows
Udall: ‘Washington Republicans’ Plan to Repeal the ACA Would be a Public Health, Economic and Jobs Disaster’ for NM
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Growing Number Of Americans Retiring Outside The U.S.
- Americans Fear Slim Savings In Unsure Times
- Virginia Widow Charges Advisor In $9M Fraud
- Advisor Sued For $9M By Widow
- Americans Optimistic About Making Money In The New Year
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
- New York Takes Aim At Annuity Replacement Practices
- Chamber to Trump: Dump DOL Fiduciary Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Analysis: GOP In Different Camps Over ACA Repeal
- Function Will Drive Form In The 2017 Benefits Industry
- Repealing Key Parts Of ACA Could Be Easy; Replacement Maybe Not
- Unum Expanding Into Dental, Vision Insurance
- How An ACA Rollback Could Affect The Growing Gig Economy
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- INN Readers Had Powerball Fever In 2016
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies