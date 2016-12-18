National Kidney Foundation Statement on Medicare Program; Conditions for Coverage for End-Stage Renal Disease Facilities--Third Party Payment The CMS ruling also requires additional responsibility for dialysis facilities to deliver comprehensive education to patients on insurance options in the marketplace as well as public coverage options. Patients often turn to social workers for questions about insurance; however, social workers are not trained to provide insurance counseling. If this added responsibility falls to social workers, it may further detract from the work they are trained and licensed to do--improving the health of kidney patients and connecting them to any external support services these patients may need. Facts about Kidney Disease 1 in 3 American adults is at risk for kidney disease. 26 million American adults have kidney disease--and nearly 90% aren't aware of it. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, family history, and age 60+. People of MSTRUCK-5728459 MSTRUCK
National Kidney Foundation Statement on Medicare Program; Conditions for Coverage for End-Stage Renal Disease Facilities--Third Party Payment
The CMS ruling also requires additional responsibility for dialysis facilities to deliver comprehensive education to patients on insurance options in the marketplace as well as public coverage options. Patients often turn to social workers for questions about insurance; however, social workers are not trained to provide insurance counseling. If this added responsibility falls to social workers, it may further detract from the work they are trained and licensed to do--improving the health of kidney patients and connecting them to any external support services these patients may need.
Facts about Kidney Disease
1 in 3 American adults is at risk for kidney disease. 26 million American adults have kidney disease--and nearly 90% aren't aware of it. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, family history, and age 60+. People of
MSTRUCK-5728459 MSTRUCK
One thought on “National Kidney Foundation Statement on Medicare Program; Conditions for Coverage for End-Stage Renal Disease Facilities–Third Party Payment”
I was receiving assistance from the Kidney Foundation with my medications while I was living in Washington State, I received a kidney transplant in Feb. 1995, I am in end stage renal failure. Is their any way I can receive the same assistance now that I live in Panama City, Florida. I am on Disability now and have medicare now.
Thank You
For Your Time
Mo. Department of Insurance Reminds Seniors That Medicare Open Enrollment Ends Dec. 7
Senior living industry growing
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Virginia Widow Charges Advisor In $9M Fraud
- Advisor Sued For $9M By Widow
- Americans Optimistic About Making Money In The New Year
- ESG Investing in 2017: Three Things to Know
- Three Private Companies Hire Prudential Retirement To Manage DC Plans
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
- New York Takes Aim At Annuity Replacement Practices
- Chamber to Trump: Dump DOL Fiduciary Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- ACA Enrollment Up As Uncertainty Looms
- 6 Minnesota Chiropractors Charged In $20M Fraud
- Small Group Employers Need Voluntary Products
- Some Doctors, Hospitals Say ‘Show Me The Money’
- Ohio National Debuts Its Newest DI Product
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies
- New Jersey Man Charged In $500K Life Insurance Fraud