Kentucky Exchange Options Are Limited

Nov. 04--Just four days into the open enrollment period for health insurance in Kentucky and one thing seems clear: options are limited.

Almost half of the state's 120 counties have just one insurer -- Anthem BlueCross BlueShield -- listed on the federal exchange. And of the plans it is offering in 2017, there are noticeable reductions in benefits and coverage. Most notably, 74 Kentucky counties, including most in the western half of the state, are only being offered Health Maintenance Organization, or HMO, plans.

Owensboro Health, a nonprofit health network and by far the area's largest health care provider, does not currently accept that form of insurance.

Kentucky Anthem Regional Vice President Mike Lorch said the company has limited what it offers areas of the state like Daviess County in response to what he called a "price sensitive" time.

Traditional HMO plans are more restrictive forms of health coverage designed to limit a consumer to in-network providers and centralize an individual's health care needs. In the shadow of rising costs, Anthem has dusted off an older health plan that lowers premiums but diminishes options for the consumer.

Popular in the 1990s, HMO plans usually required patients to choose a primary care physician on whom they would rely for nearly all of their health care needs. If a patient needed additional care, the plan required that the PCP refer their patient to an in-network specialist.

In the past, Lorch said, consumers have complained about limited options for care and that few hospitals accepted the specialized form of insurance.

"There's a stigma with HMO plans," he said. "Some people tend to not like them, but we don't believe these are inferior products."

Lorch said he has spoken personally with representatives of OH and outlined a strategy to accept their insurance starting Jan. 1, but that message is not consistent.

Russ Ranallo, OH vice president of finance, said negotiations with Anthem are underway, and he said similar talks last year fell through when the two companies couldn't agree on payment rates and operational terms.

OH serves more than 90 percent of Daviess County, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and if the region's largest health provider doesn't accept the county's only marketplace insurer, many consumers don't know what options they'll have left.

Ashley Peters is an Owensboro resident who is facing that concern. She received a letter from Anthem two weeks ago, and she's been calling doctors in the region to see where she and her family can go for care ever since.

"It's devastating news," she said. "It's kept me up for the last two weeks worrying about it."

Only Owensboro Medical Practice and a handful of local specialists in Owensboro currently accept Anthem's HMO plans. The nearest hospitals that accept the plan are Ohio County Hospital in Beaver Dam, Methodist Hospital in Henderson and Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana -- all of which are at least 30 minutes away.

The change is a significant development in what's become a complicated time for health insurance in Kentucky.

It started with a promise Gov. Matt Bevin made on the campaign trail more than a year ago to dismantle kynect, Kentucky's state-based insurance exchange. The state exchange was lauded by the Barack Obama administration as a staple example of the president's health care goals. But the Republican governor said the state could save millions of dollars by doing away with kynect, so marketplace consumers made the switch to the federal exchange (HealthCare.gov) this enrollment period.

Next came the mass exodus.

Citing financial unfeasibility, several health insurance companies in the state left the marketplace or significantly reduced the number of counties they served. Among them were health care giants Aetna, Baptist Health Plans and United Healthcare. Those that remain face inevitable profit losses. The make-up of this year's federal health insurance client pool is largely sick and elderly, leaving companies (and their clients) with more risk.

Peters, who purchased her own medical insurance through kynect last year, said her family doesn't see physicians who are part of the OH's One Health network. Unless negotiations begin soon, she said she'll have to switch her family's primary care physicians or start leaving Owensboro for care.

"I don't know what we're going to do," she said. "It's a mess."

Anthem officials say they've modified their HMO plans in Daviess County to better reflect a changing health care industry. The premium plans on the marketplace will not require a PCP referral for all care, but patients should still stay in-network and rely heavily on their primary physician.

Mark Robinson, a spokesperson for the company said Anthem has made a commitment to the commonwealth.

"I think that Anthem in one form or another has been here for 75 years," he said. "We've made a commitment to the state of Kentucky, and we're sticking by it."

Anthem is still offering Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans on the marketplace in Hancock and Breckinridge counties, and Daviess County residents with Anthem PPO plans through their provider or an agent outside the exchange likely won't experience a change in their types of coverage, officials say.

