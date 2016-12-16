Clicky
Health/Employee Benefits
Health/Employee Benefits

Consumers Have Some Extra Time To Sign Up For Health Insurance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is giving consumers a few extra days to sign up on HealthCare.gov in time for health insurance coverage to take effect Jan. 1.

The new deadline is 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, Dec. 19, says Kevin Counihan, CEO of the federal health insurance markets.

The unexpected extension was announced after close of business Thursday. Counihan said it's due to strong interest.

The old deadline was Thursday.

The Obama administration has set a goal of signing up 13.8 million people for 2017, a modest increase. So far enrollment is running about on par with last year, but the share of new customers is down.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

President-elect Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have vowed to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

One thought on “Consumers Have Some Extra Time To Sign Up For Health Insurance”

  1. I love that you guys are constantly updating info on your site. I share your information to my followers on Facebook all the time and they love it.

    With the repeal being promised by the Trump administration, a lot of people are freaking out. Especially women who have benefited from the ACA.

    I personally work with a lot of small business owners who on the contrary, will be quite pleased with a repeal. I have heard that the repeal, if enacted, will take about three years to get rid of the act. Giving the republican controlled congress, time to develop a new plan.

    We will have to see what happens. Thanks for the update!

    Reply

