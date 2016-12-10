GOP’s ‘Obamacare’ repeal path worries health care industry

Hospitals, insurers and actuaries — bean-counters who make long-range economic estimates — have weighed in, and more interest groups are expected to make their views known soon. Representing patients, the
The concerns go beyond the obvious potential hardship for the 20 million people covered by subsidized private insurance and expanded
Hospitals say a stand-alone repeal would cost them billions, compromising their ability to serve local communities. Insurers say
And the anti-cancer network is concerned that protection for people with pre-existing health conditions might be undermined or lost. Before the Affordable Care Act, it was common for insurers to deny coverage to people with a cancer diagnosis, even if successfully treated, or to charge them more. Also, uninsured people with cancer are more likely to be diagnosed late, when there's less chance of a cure.
"Replacement health care legislation that accompanies repeal needs to provide recognized patient protections that currently exist,"
The basic plan under
However, replacement legislation that covers a comparable number of people would still require billions in government financing and extensive regulations, a stumbling block for the most conservative
The path forward is complicated by the dynamics of the 2016 political campaign, which centered on personalities rather than policy. President-elect
"Public opinion seems to be shifting," said
Rother believes the outcome ultimately hinges on a handful of
"Moderate
Industry groups are giving lawmakers plenty to consider:
— The two main hospital lobbies — the
—
— Perhaps the most sobering assessment comes from a little-known group, the
That's where people who don't have job-based coverage can buy policies, including more than 10 million in HealthCare.gov and other government markets, and 9 million who purchase their plans independently.
"Significant market disruption could result, leading to millions of Americans losing their health insurance," the actuaries' group wrote
One thought on “GOP’s ‘Obamacare’ repeal path worries health care industry”
As we look to the future to repeal the law, Lets make sure everyone participates. Obama Care let certain groups out of the law. Unions, State and federal workers need to feel the pain the rest of us have endured. We have been paying thousands of dollars a year for premiums, deductibles and Co-insurance. These other group have remained outside the norm. We all need a plan that will allow the free enterprise system to work properly and quite mandating benefits that some of us won’t use or need. This is one Taxpayer who is sick and tired of being sick and tired. I can’t go get surgery, due to the fact that I don’t have the 6,000. deductible. 3 operations in 5 years has bankrupted my life savings and now it’s taking my retirement. This has to stop now! Not in a few years!
