Citing Impact on Virginia Families & Economy, Sen. Kaine Says Affordable Care Act Repeal Would Be ‘Malpractice’

In remarks on the "A repeal [of the Affordable Care Act] without a replacement would be malpractice to the health of millions of Americans, but also malpractice to the American economy," Kaine said. "The percentage in the nation of people who were uninsured when the Affordable Care Act was passed was 16 percent - one in six Americans was uninsured. Now, it's 8.6 percent...327,000 more Virginians have health insurance in 2015 than in 2010." "If you tell the entire American economy that, 'we are going to go into the largest sector of the economy and we're going to repeal it,'...you will inject uncertainty into an economy by a degree that has never been done by this body. I think it would have catastrophic consequences, even beyond healthcare," Kaine continued. "If this body goes down the path of repealing this important law that provides important protections to millions... it will be one of the low moments in the history of the Kaine also discussed his visit to a community health center in Full transcript of Kaine's remarks: I rise to discuss the Affordable Care Act and want to make the case that its repeal without a replacement being known would be malpractice to the health care of millions of Americans but also malpractice to the American economy. Before I talk about why I just want to tell two stories. Monday, I visited Many centers, including the one that I visited just twenty minutes from here, were centers that were able to build or expand because of the Affordable Care Act. The facilities have gotten better in communities across the country because of the Affordable Care Act. That visit really made powerfully clear to me how much every zip code in this country has been affected by the Affordable Care Act because of these centers and other services that are provided. The second story is a story from my recently completed 105-day unsuccessful venture as part of a national ticket. I was at the Iowa State Fair. A grandfather was carrying a little boy who looked to be about 3 and a half years old. I said tell me this youngster's name. The grandfather said, "This is Jude." Of course I said, "Hey Jude!" I said, "Tell me about Jude." The grandfather, now the father, walked over and started to talk to me. What they said was Jude is 3 and a half years old and has already had five open heart operations at the They looked at me, and the father is a pretty big guy. They said, will you do all you can, will you do all you can to make sure that this Act is not repealed? You can strengthen it. You can improve it, but will you do all you can to make sure it's not repealed. I looked at them and I said, because I believed this even before they asked me the question, I'll do anything to my last breath to make sure that we improve this but that we don't get rid of it. That's why I stand on the floor today. Since the Affordable Care Act was passed in Now, when you have health insurance, it's not only that you can get care for an illness or an accident. Even when you're healthy, you can go to bed at night with the knowledge that if something happens to my wife tomorrow, if something happens to me tomorrow, if something happens to my child tomorrow, they will be able to receive care. The percentage in the nation of people who were uninsured when the Affordable Care Act was passed was 16 percent, one in six Americans was uninsured. Now it's down to 8.6 percent. That's the lowest level of uninsured that we've had probably since we've measured that. In In addition to having health insurance, families are protected with insurance. They can't get turned away because of pre-existing conditions. They can't get turned away because they've reached lifetime limits in terms of their medical care as Jude would have reached by age 3 and a half. Children can stay on family policies till age 26. Women cannot be charged different health care premiums than men. Insurance companies are required to rebate excess premium payments back to consumers if they overcharge. It's not just about the millions who have health insurance who never had it before. There's also millions and millions more who receive protections that they've never had before. And these are important, important provisions. There's been discussion that I've been reading and following here that what we need to do or what some want to do is just repeal the Affordable Care Act with a vague promise that something will happen down the line. Of course, those who want to repeal the Affordable Care Act who voted against it in I've said that I think it is malpractice, both health malpractice and economic malpractice. Let me start with the economic malpractice. The worst thing I'm on the budget committee. I came onto the budget committee in the I have made the argument that the recovery we've been on economically, which is not a robust recovery but it's been a steady recovery, the principal reason it's been steady but not robust is because of uncertainty and the principal generator of uncertainty in Now we're talking about a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the single-largest sector of the economy. One-sixth of the GDP of this country is health care. If you tell the entire American economy we're going to go into the largest sector of the economy, we're going to repeal it and don't worry we'll get to something down the road as a replacement, you will inject uncertainty into an economy in a degree that has never been done by this body that I think will have catastrophic economic consequences even beyond health care. It is also malpractice in the health lives of Americans. The number of uninsured people in 82 percent of the new 29 million who will become uninsured are working families. 82 percent. 38 percent would be ages 18-34. 56 percent would be non-Hispanic whites. 80 percent of adults becoming uninsured are adults who do not have college degrees. There will be 12.9 million fewer people with Nearly 9.5 million people who have received tax credits to help them purchase private non-group health coverage in 2019 will no longer receive that assistance. This is catastrophic to tens of millions of Americans. I'll tell you a third story that's a story about me. I have to have the healthiest family in We were able to say, wait a minute, the Affordable Care Act just passed. You are not legally allowed to do that now. You have to write a policy for the whole family. And the insurance agent that dealt with us on the phone said, let me talk to my supervisor, then called back and said you're right. We have to write you a policy. This is a law that not only provides health insurance to 20 million people who never had it before but for even healthy families like mine provides benefits to protect against some of the worst and most predacious behaviors of insurance companies. And if the Act is repealed, this all goes away. Americans agree repeal is not the answer. A When I was the governor of Clearly there's no rush. There's no rush because the discussions are, we would repeal the Affordable Care Act with a promise that we'll find a replacement in two or three years. So if the notion is, we're going to work for two or three years to find a replacement, there's no rush. And if there's no rush, why aren't we sitting down right now instead of repealing the law? Why aren't we sitting down right now, let's sit down around the table, let's talk about what we don't like, let's talk about what we do like, let's talk about what it means to have 20 million people in this country with health insurance, many for the first time in their lives, what they might think. Let's get the perspectives of hospitals, of doctors, of insurers and other medical professionals. That's what we should be doing. What's the rush? I fear that the rush is for one reason: a desire to do something before this President leaves office that can be a little bit of a poke in his eye. But it's a poke in his eye politically in a way that takes families like Jude's family or the families that I saw at the neighborhood health center in I know, madam president, that we'll be having this discussion in earnest. I suspect a little bit over the next couple of days, but more when the year begins just as we're going to be having discussions about Doing it and having the discussion during the holiday season. Doing it in a way that will hurt working people, will hurt working people who don't have high school degrees. Doing it that will hurt people that are already sick, who are already dealing with illnesses in their families. I am a student of this body. I am not a historian. I am a student of this body. But my prediction would be this: if this body goes down the path of repealing this important law that provides important protections to millions, with no idea about what the replacement is, I think it will be a day that we will look back on and those who care about this body will look back on probably in the not-too-distant future and will say, this will be one of the low moments in the history of the Let's have that discussion rather than the repeal discussion and we will serve our constituents better. With that, madam chair, I yield the floor. 30VitinMar-5719210 30VitinMar
In remarks on the
"A repeal [of the Affordable Care Act] without a replacement would be malpractice to the health of millions of Americans, but also malpractice to the American economy," Kaine said. "The percentage in the nation of people who were uninsured when the Affordable Care Act was passed was 16 percent - one in six Americans was uninsured. Now, it's 8.6 percent...327,000 more Virginians have health insurance in 2015 than in 2010."
"If you tell the entire American economy that, 'we are going to go into the largest sector of the economy and we're going to repeal it,'...you will inject uncertainty into an economy by a degree that has never been done by this body. I think it would have catastrophic consequences, even beyond healthcare," Kaine continued. "If this body goes down the path of repealing this important law that provides important protections to millions... it will be one of the low moments in the history of the
Kaine also discussed his visit to a community health center in
Full transcript of Kaine's remarks:
I rise to discuss the Affordable Care Act and want to make the case that its repeal without a replacement being known would be malpractice to the health care of millions of Americans but also malpractice to the American economy. Before I talk about why I just want to tell two stories.
Monday, I visited
Many centers, including the one that I visited just twenty minutes from here, were centers that were able to build or expand because of the Affordable Care Act. The facilities have gotten better in communities across the country because of the Affordable Care Act. That visit really made powerfully clear to me how much every zip code in this country has been affected by the Affordable Care Act because of these centers and other services that are provided.
The second story is a story from my recently completed 105-day unsuccessful venture as part of a national ticket. I was at the Iowa State Fair. A grandfather was carrying a little boy who looked to be about 3 and a half years old. I said tell me this youngster's name. The grandfather said, "This is Jude." Of course I said, "Hey Jude!" I said, "Tell me about Jude." The grandfather, now the father, walked over and started to talk to me.
What they said was Jude is 3 and a half years old and has already had five open heart operations at the
They looked at me, and the father is a pretty big guy. They said, will you do all you can, will you do all you can to make sure that this Act is not repealed? You can strengthen it. You can improve it, but will you do all you can to make sure it's not repealed. I looked at them and I said, because I believed this even before they asked me the question, I'll do anything to my last breath to make sure that we improve this but that we don't get rid of it. That's why I stand on the floor today.
Since the Affordable Care Act was passed in
Now, when you have health insurance, it's not only that you can get care for an illness or an accident. Even when you're healthy, you can go to bed at night with the knowledge that if something happens to my wife tomorrow, if something happens to me tomorrow, if something happens to my child tomorrow, they will be able to receive care.
The percentage in the nation of people who were uninsured when the Affordable Care Act was passed was 16 percent, one in six Americans was uninsured. Now it's down to 8.6 percent. That's the lowest level of uninsured that we've had probably since we've measured that. In
In addition to having health insurance, families are protected with insurance. They can't get turned away because of pre-existing conditions. They can't get turned away because they've reached lifetime limits in terms of their medical care as Jude would have reached by age 3 and a half. Children can stay on family policies till age 26. Women cannot be charged different health care premiums than men. Insurance companies are required to rebate excess premium payments back to consumers if they overcharge. It's not just about the millions who have health insurance who never had it before. There's also millions and millions more who receive protections that they've never had before. And these are important, important provisions.
There's been discussion that I've been reading and following here that what we need to do or what some want to do is just repeal the Affordable Care Act with a vague promise that something will happen down the line. Of course, those who want to repeal the Affordable Care Act who voted against it in
I've said that I think it is malpractice, both health malpractice and economic malpractice. Let me start with the economic malpractice.
The worst thing
I'm on the budget committee. I came onto the budget committee in the
I have made the argument that the recovery we've been on economically, which is not a robust recovery but it's been a steady recovery, the principal reason it's been steady but not robust is because of uncertainty and the principal generator of uncertainty in
Now we're talking about a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the single-largest sector of the economy. One-sixth of the GDP of this country is health care. If you tell the entire American economy we're going to go into the largest sector of the economy, we're going to repeal it and don't worry we'll get to something down the road as a replacement, you will inject uncertainty into an economy in a degree that has never been done by this body that I think will have catastrophic economic consequences even beyond health care.
It is also malpractice in the health lives of Americans.
The number of uninsured people in
82 percent of the new 29 million who will become uninsured are working families. 82 percent.
38 percent would be ages 18-34.
56 percent would be non-Hispanic whites.
80 percent of adults becoming uninsured are adults who do not have college degrees.
There will be 12.9 million fewer people with
Nearly 9.5 million people who have received tax credits to help them purchase private non-group health coverage in 2019 will no longer receive that assistance.
This is catastrophic to tens of millions of Americans.
I'll tell you a third story that's a story about me. I have to have the healthiest family in
We were able to say, wait a minute, the Affordable Care Act just passed. You are not legally allowed to do that now. You have to write a policy for the whole family. And the insurance agent that dealt with us on the phone said, let me talk to my supervisor, then called back and said you're right. We have to write you a policy. This is a law that not only provides health insurance to 20 million people who never had it before but for even healthy families like mine provides benefits to protect against some of the worst and most predacious behaviors of insurance companies. And if the Act is repealed, this all goes away.
Americans agree repeal is not the answer. A
When I was the governor of
Clearly there's no rush. There's no rush because the discussions are, we would repeal the Affordable Care Act with a promise that we'll find a replacement in two or three years. So if the notion is, we're going to work for two or three years to find a replacement, there's no rush. And if there's no rush, why aren't we sitting down right now instead of repealing the law? Why aren't we sitting down right now, let's sit down around the table, let's talk about what we don't like, let's talk about what we do like, let's talk about what it means to have 20 million people in this country with health insurance, many for the first time in their lives, what they might think. Let's get the perspectives of hospitals, of doctors, of insurers and other medical professionals. That's what we should be doing. What's the rush?
I fear that the rush is for one reason: a desire to do something before this President leaves office that can be a little bit of a poke in his eye. But it's a poke in his eye politically in a way that takes families like Jude's family or the families that I saw at the neighborhood health center in
I know, madam president, that we'll be having this discussion in earnest. I suspect a little bit over the next couple of days, but more when the year begins just as we're going to be having discussions about
Doing it and having the discussion during the holiday season. Doing it in a way that will hurt working people, will hurt working people who don't have high school degrees. Doing it that will hurt people that are already sick, who are already dealing with illnesses in their families.
I am a student of this body. I am not a historian. I am a student of this body. But my prediction would be this: if this body goes down the path of repealing this important law that provides important protections to millions, with no idea about what the replacement is, I think it will be a day that we will look back on and those who care about this body will look back on probably in the not-too-distant future and will say, this will be one of the low moments in the history of the
Let's have that discussion rather than the repeal discussion and we will serve our constituents better.
With that, madam chair, I yield the floor.
30VitinMar-5719210 30VitinMar
One thought on “Citing Impact on Virginia Families & Economy, Sen. Kaine Says Affordable Care Act Repeal Would Be ‘Malpractice’”
Obamacare is the malpractice. The politicians misdiagnosed the disease in our medical care system as too little insurance, when indeed the problem all along has been too much insurance. Then the politicians and media lied and manipulated us by conflating health insurance and health care, to the point that the phrases became interchangeable. Then they forced (FORCED) down all our throats more of the very same toxin that made us all sick in the first place.
Indeed, these failed diagnosticians–the politicians–committed more than negligent malpractice, but indeed assault, when they forced us to swallow their harmful prescription. Obamacare is nothing if not fascist.
Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend Rates on Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 12R and Class A Non-Cumulative Floating Rate…
Strategy for the Trump administration to expand the role of tax-exempt hospitals
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Virginia Widow Charges Advisor In $9M Fraud
- Advisor Sued For $9M By Widow
- Americans Optimistic About Making Money In The New Year
- ESG Investing in 2017: Three Things to Know
- Three Private Companies Hire Prudential Retirement To Manage DC Plans
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
- New York Takes Aim At Annuity Replacement Practices
- Chamber to Trump: Dump DOL Fiduciary Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- ACA Enrollment Up As Uncertainty Looms
- 6 Minnesota Chiropractors Charged In $20M Fraud
- Small Group Employers Need Voluntary Products
- Some Doctors, Hospitals Say ‘Show Me The Money’
- Ohio National Debuts Its Newest DI Product
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies
- New Jersey Man Charged In $500K Life Insurance Fraud