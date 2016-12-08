In a "With plans for repeal of all or part of the ACA being prioritized for action early in the 115th The letter points out specific risks and concerns to be addressed in weighing repeal and a possible replacement: * Offering pre-existing condition protections requires incentives for enrollment. * Eliminating provisions that encourage enrollment would threaten sustainability. * Increasing risks could cause an increase in insurer withdrawals from the market. Read the letter and learn more about the Academy's work on health reform by visiting the health section under the "Public Policy" tab at actuary.org. About the [Category: Accounting] MSTRUCK-5717846 MSTRUCK
Read the letter and learn more about the Academy's work on health reform by visiting the health section under the "Public Policy" tab at actuary.org.
One thought on “Actuaries: Sustainability, Stability of Individual Market at Risk if ACA Is Repealed Without Replacement”
The old actuary-insurer methodology is unworkable for healthcare. Bill Clinton said it best as, ‘it’s crazy’. It’s based on myths that don’t apply. These are: 1. Enrollment of big enough numbers of young invincible aldults, when there are not enough of them in USA not covered elsewhere. 7-10 of them needed per uninsureable person with preexisting conditions. 2. Risk pools are empirically demonstrated disasters. 3. Private insurer programs are too expensive–up to 20% of premium for expenses vs 1-5% for Social Security or Medicare. 5. Healthcare is not subject to market deterministic laws of supply and demand like computer chips or commodities. 6. price controls are required as insurers and hospital control 50% of healthcare and can charge basically what they wish while the consumer is indifferent because of their life and health are supreme factors of choice. 7. Insurers should not be exempt from antitrust laws.
