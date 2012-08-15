Clicky
Smithfield’s David Marshburn hangs another shield [The Herald (Smithfield, N.C.)]

By Colin Campbell, The Herald (Smithfield, N.C.)
McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

Aug. 13--SMITHFIELD -- David Marshburn is no police officer, but his new business comes with a state-issued badge and the skills to find missing people and probe criminal claims.

Marshburn -- who's owned the Afford-A-Bond bail-bonds office on North Third Street since 2009 -- recently became a licensed private investigator, and he's added a new business called Marshburn's Investigation Agency.

For the Clayton native, becoming a sleuth-for-hire is a logical extension of his work with bail bonds. For the past three years, he's learned how to track bail-jumpers all over the country and bring them back to Johnston County.

Marshburn applied for the license to help his bail bonds business after the state of Texas wouldn't let him come nab a wayward client. "They told me the only way I could apprehend him was if I had a private investigator's license," he said.

Getting the credential required documenting 3,000 hours of investigative work, so Marshburn said he wants to use the license to help people. He's particularly eager to take missing persons cases -- already, he said he's been able to help a woman track down her biological sister in a matter of hours. "Most of it's computer work," he said.

There's plenty of personal information online, and Marshburn said he knows which databases to trust. His PI license also gives him access to some state databases, such as motor vehicle records.

Marshburn says he plans to add a nonprofit wing of his firm to help find missing children. "A lot of people can't afford a private investigator when a child goes missing," he said.

The firm can also help people facing criminal charges to prove their innocence -- assuming they didn't actually do it. A private investigator can help determine what prompted someone to become a suspect, and they can sometimes find evidence that helps defense attorneys. A veteran of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office will be joining the firm to add expertise once he obtains a license, Marshburn said.

Private investigators are often known for checking up on cheating spouses, but Marshburn says he won't take many of those cases. "Part of our job is to figure out what the person's intention is to do (with the information)," he said. "If their intent is to hurt that person -- no.

"We're not here to harass, stalk or bother anyone."

As Smithfield's only publicly advertised investigations firm, Marshburn said a challenge is to dispell myths about what he does. "A lot of people think a private investigator is like Sherlock Holmes and Mr. Watson," he said.

Marshburn's Investigation Agency is located at 207 N. Third St. in downtown Smithfield. The phone number is 919-604-9292.

Campbell: 919-829-4802

7 thoughts on “Smithfield’s David Marshburn hangs another shield [The Herald (Smithfield, N.C.)]”

  1. Marshburn is a hypocrite. He said he would have shot and killed the guy who murdered Kelly B., if he had gotten to Holbert before he murdered her. That makes Marshburn an intended murderer. Talk about redneck bizarre. He is definitely a master liar and manipulator, in his sleazy methods. Patting Holbert on the shoulder after he confessed, Marshburn tells him things will be alright, as if he is trying to comfort him. What kind of insanity is this clown displaying? Marshburn gives me the creeps. He reminds me of the Obama /Clinton liars in the White House.
    Marshburn you need help, go get it, because you haven’t found yourself yet.

    1. So I take it you have vast experience I dealing with murder! The point is that it shows this man has feelings which he admitted openly on discovering the victim and meeting the family. If you have never experienced murder, then you need to shut up. I have and you are an ass!

    2. Try watching the show again he says that after he’s met her family and I think what he does is great you should be ashamed of yourself

  3. I just wanted to say thank you David for finding the truth and brining Kelly murderer and have closure for the family even though there’s no greater pain than the loss of a child especially a murder child thank you for being there for the family of Kelly .

  4. Thank you David Marshburn for finding the killer of Kelli Bordeaux. Without you the killer wouldn’t have been found. The police had him but couldn’t prove that he was the killer and even were not certain if he was in fact the killer. Thanks to your clever approach you eventually have nailed the monster. If was not for you, the killer would have moved away and the whole story would have been gone to the “Cold case” files. You actually have put your own life in danger once you have uncovered the truth. Watching 48 Hours I was worried about your safety. You have nailed the killer by pretending to be his friend to the very end. This is why he had confessed, he thought he will get a few years. You have delivered the killer on a plate.

