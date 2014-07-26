IntelliHARTx expands and adds personnel

By Anonymous Proquest LLC

IntelliHARTx, LLC , a patient open balance resolution service for hospitals and physician groups, expanded its operation recently in Findlay . The company, founded in 2012, has been in the historic Kirk Warehouse building in downtown Findlay since late 2013.

"It was a great validation of our decision to locate here," IntelliHARTx, Co-Founder, President and CEO John Kunysz told the Fostoria Focus newspaper in a recent interview. "It struck us as a really super positive business climate, not only from a general business standpoint, but the employees.

"It is stunning to us, the quality of the work ethic, the positive attitude," he continued. "This is middle America. This is still the America that wants to work and absolutely thrives on work, and to us, that's a huge positive."

The company's decision to relocate to the Findlay area was further sweetened when IntelliHARTx was presented recently with a Job Creation Tax Credit (JCTC) by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA). The tax credit is projected to aid in the creating of 50 full-time positions over the next year and generate $1.7 million in additional annual payroll as a result of the company's Findlay location. The business received a 45%, six-year credit worth $102,845 .

Current estimates from the company indicate that it plans to employ around 200 to 250 full-time people within the next five years. Approximately 10 to 20 people will be hired every month from now until the culmination of the estimated timeframe.

Kunysz explained the average employee annual compensation would be about $25,000 a year, plus benefits. He also stated that the company was interested in hiring many recent graduates from the University of Findlay and other colleges and universities in the area.

Most of the finances due to the tax credit will be funneled into a comprehensive training program for new employees. The program, entitled ITx University , is one of the most comprehensive training programs of its kind, according to Kunysz, covering the service representative's phone presence, computer software usage, and the understanding of healthcare and insurance industries, among other training points. The initial training lasts approximately two weeks with a training recap course occurring three months afterward with the representative becoming ITx PatientSAFE(TM) Certified.

According to the company, although IntelliHARTx is a patient open balance resolution service, the focus of their business is to concentrate solely on the patient's needs and to strive for the best and easiest ways possible to resolve their open healthcare financial obligations. "The crucial guideline for the service representatives in contact with patients is empathy with them and to follow the Patients, Not Debtors ITx Core Values," Kunysz stated, referencing the company's customer service outline.

"We, first and foremost, see our roles as really patient advocates, to advocate on behalf of the patient to help them figure and get their balances resolved properly with the insurance companies," Kunysz noted to the Focus. "And beyond that, we have healthcare account resolution representatives who take over from that point and figure out how are we going to set something up for you on a payment plan that you can live with, that actually allows you to meet your obligations."

"It's great to see a business like IntelliHARTx choosing Findlay and bringing additional jobs to the area," stated Findlay State Representative Robert Sprague. "With the creation of approximately 50 full-time positions, this decision will be very beneficial to the residents of northwest Ohio ."

