The
The co-op plans to offer coverage through
The Mountain Health CO-OP, based in
It's one of many co-ops around the country.
When capitalized, as in
"The idea of a health insurance co-op isn't just to make health insurance more affordable," said
Four not-for-profit insurers sold plans to consumers last year and early this year through Your Health Idaho, the insurance exchange in
"I'm really proud of what we're trying to do here ... building an entirely new concept of health insurance in partnership with our members, our doctors and our hospitals," said Dr.
The Montana Health CO-OP received
The insurer started the process of getting approved to sell in
"Fortunately, we have been highly successful in our first several months of operation in
"We recognize that there have been recent news reports about the varied level of success among other co-ops around the country. However, we believe we have a great combination of low administrative overhead and insurance expertise that has positioned us well for success in the future."
2 thoughts on “Idaho Gets Its First Health Insurance Co-Op”
After one year of Mountain Health Co-op, I have found them to be the single most aggressively manipulative and dishonest insurance provider I have ever used.
They provide services that are impossible to qualify for and in one case, St’ Luke’s Is requiring everyone who uses them to sign a separate financial responsibility statement because Mountain Health co-op has refused to pay for services their own contract claims that they cover.
Their prescription drug coverage is so full of holes and restrictions that no other carrier uses, that it took me 3 months to get information they refused to provide my Doctor’s office about why they were rejecting different prescriptions. Before my Dr. was finally able to begin successfully getting prescriptions through, I had paid more than $1000 out of my own pocket, which Mountain Health co-op refused to reimburse even though it was for covered prescriptions. Don’t go there! The absolute biggest rip-off ever!
Here’s one they just pulled on me…when i went to get my refill this month for a medication that I have to have first thing in the a.m., they would not refill it til the next day because they said back in Sept. I got my refill a day early and so I should have an extra pill.
State approves Mountain Health CO-OP to sell insurance in Idaho
