Ground Broken On New Britain Costco; Fall ’15 Opening Projected

Sept. 04 -- NEW BRITAIN -- As a jumbo earthmover rumbled across the neatly manicured lawn of the Stanley Golf Course on Wednesday, city leaders declared victory in the years-long effort to bring a Costco store to the property.

Contractors are starting the first phase of building a roughly 150,000-square-foot warehouse store on land known to local golfers as the Red Nine. At a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning, signs proclaimed that the New Britain Costco will open next fall.

Unlike the routine openings and shutdowns of local businesses, the Costco project has been a high-stakes challenge for everyone involved.

After the first version of the plan created spectacular public backlash, the company came back with a revision that quieted the opponents and appeared ready for fast-track construction. That was nearly four years ago.

"I can't believe we're finally standing here," said Mayor Erin Stewart , who has pushed hard during her first 10 months in office to secure $2.1 million in tax breaks to get the stalled project moving.

"The most important part is 220 jobs. We need jobs and we need them now -- and these jobs pay higher than the minimum wage and have health insurance," Stewart said Wednesday morning before a couple dozen local and state officials took turns posing for photos behind ceremonial shovels.

Proponents welcome Costco as the first major new employer and taxpayer to arrive in New Britain in years. Opponents contend that the city is giving away far too much in tax abatements to a multibillion-dollar business that they say would have opened in New Britain , anyway.

Stewart has said the tax breaks make sense becausea the city couldn't take the risk that Costco would build elsewhere. The city isn't collecting any taxes on the land now, so it will still gain despite sacrificing about half of the projected revenue for Costco's first seven years in business here, she said. The company is expected to pay more than $2 million a year in various local taxes, and that will roughly double after the abatements end in 2022.

Costco is buying a section of the city-owned Stanley Golf Course , where building the store will destroy three holes and part of four others. The company will pay to build three new holes on nearby land, and will give New Britain money to restore the other four. The site is on Hartford Road , not far from Westfarms mall and immediately alongside Target.

Joseph Montesano , an executive with Costco's real estate adviser, credited Stewart with advancing the project. It stalled over a complex series of real estate negotiations and state permits, and Stewart warned the council this summer that the retailer appeared ready to look elsewhere unless it got tax incentives. The common council went along on a 12-3 vote. On Wednesday, Stewart and a Costco official publicly praised the 12 aldermen who cast "yes" votes. Nearly all of the 12 attended the ceremony; the three who voted "no" did not appear.

"It was with Mayor Erin Stewart's tenacity and grit that dragged this ball across the finish line," Montesano said.

He has promised Costco will hire qualified city residents who apply for the 225 jobs that he predicts the new store will create. The average wage at Costco stores is $21 an hour, and almost 90 percent of the corporation's employees enroll in its health insurance plan, Montesano said.

Council Minority Leader Willie Pabon and Majority Leader Suzanne Bielinski both said new jobs will make a difference in a city where unemployment is well above the Connecticut average.

"This is one of the few employers that provides insurance for part-timers, it has reasonable hours on weekends and it closes for holidays," Bielinski said.

Stewart praised New Britain's parks and public works employees as well as city attorneys for overcoming obstacles with the initial plan. Montesano said credit also goes to former Mayor Timothy Stewart , father of the current mayor, for completing early work on the plan. Timothy Stewart , who now heads the chamber of commerce, said the Costco project has taken more turns than anyone could have imagined.

It hit another potential snag Wednesday, when a lone resident tried to seek a last-minute injunction to block construction. The woman, Elaine Lechowicz , did not properly file the paperwork in court, though, and apparently will have to go through the process again, according to city and court officials. Lechowicz, a former head of a group to protect nearby A.W. Stanley Park , confirmed Wednesday that she's pursued an injunction, but declined to elaborate.

City officials said Wednesday afternoon that construction would proceed. Contractors will begin by clearing some woods so the new golf holes can be seeded now, and then will grade a section of the existing golf course for the store and parking.

