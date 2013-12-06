Greenbrier County man specializes in reclaiming old log structures

|By Zack Harold, Charleston Daily Mail, W.Va.
For the last 16 years, he has traveled all over
Sometimes he and his crew put the structures back together just as they were built. Other times, they use reclaimed materials to build modern homes that only look centuries old.
And while the business is only a part-time venture for Bowe -- he's a full-time insurance salesman in
The DIY Network recently aired the pilot episode of "
The episode, which aired last month, focused on Bowe and his workers as they took down an Indian barn built in the 1800s by
It's not yet clear whether "
Bowe seems optimistic about his chances, however.
He said DIY's viewers jumped by 33 percent when the show's pilot episode premiered
Bowe began reclaiming old lumber in the 1990s while working as the human resources director for Independence Coal in
One of his coworkers asked Bowe to help take demolish an old building. Bowe found the structure was made of rare wormy chestnut, so he kept the wood and resold it. He then found another old barn, took it apart, and sold the lumber.
The business started taking off, so he quit his job at the coal company. The decision was a little too hasty, however.
"Three months later (I) figured out not everybody was going to buy what I was selling," Bowe said.
He had to take a job in Knoxville to make ends meet, while continuing his reclamation business on the side. He eventually made enough to move back to
In the beginning, Bowe just drove around
"I just knocked on doors," he said.
He eventually made his way to
Since then they have completed dozens of projects, everything from backyard potting sheds to multi-million dollar homes.
Antique Cabins and Barns was hired to build a recreation of
The company also built a recreation of a slave's cabin at Thomas Jefferson's
But Bowe said one of his proudest accomplishments was a refurbished
The museum's former cabin was made of telephone polls.
"Even when I was a kid on field trips, I remember thinking, 'That's not a real cabin.' Twenty years later I got to build a real cabin," he said.
When Bowe and company find an old building, they number and tag each piece before taking it apart. The disassembled structure is then shipped to Antique Cabins' "bone yard" in
"After 150 years, the corners aren't level, the tops have sagged. There's quite a bit of work to make these old houses livable again," he said.
The old materials are full of irregularities. No two logs and no two floorboards are cut the same, so everything has to be custom fit by Bowe's crew.
They replace logs that are deteriorated, carve new notches in the logs to create tight seals and treat the lumber for bugs. All the work is done by hand, either with modern power tools or old-school hand tools.
"When you're taking out a big hunk of log you use a power tool. When you're refining it to get a watertight fit, you have to do that by hand," Bowe said.
While structures are sometimes reconstructed in their original form, Antique Cabins often uses old materials to build new, modern structures.
That way, the houses have all the comforts of modern living -- like modern plumbing and granite countertops -- while maintaining an old-timey charm.
"It's something real. Something handcrafted. Something manmade. It takes you back to a simpler time," he said. "You wonder where the logs came from and who built them. It seems like you take less for granted."
He said the old logs, boards, joists and timbers also create an atmosphere that cannot be duplicated with new materials.
"If you step foot into an old log building, all of your senses are engaged. You have the smell of the fire. You have the sound of a creaking old board or a thumb latch that's been made by a blacksmith. It's visually appealing, because of the irregularities," Bowe said. "It just feels safer."
The idea for a television show based on Bowe's business began back in 2004.
An independent filmmaker named
Bowe was busy at the time, but suggested Caplan visit the "bone yard" a few miles out of town and come back later. He did, and became so interested in Bowe's business he asked if he could come back and shoot video.
Caplan produced a short film called "Down Home," which is still available on Bowe's website (www.antique
cabinsandbarns.com). He entered the film in some festivals and sparked some interest from cable networks, although nothing materialized.
Caplan eventually got the DIY Network to agree to a pilot episode of a reality television show based on Bowe and his crew.
"He's been the driving force behind this. We've just been working," Bowe said.
And while he seems a bit reluctant to become a television star, Bowe said he hopes the show will help combat stereotypes about his home state.
"I'm tired of seeing West Virginians at the top of the list on the bad categories and at the bottom of the list on good categories. We have to represent ourselves with respect," he said. "The image we put out for
You can watch the pilot episode of
Contact writer
18 thoughts on “Greenbrier County man specializes in reclaiming old log structures”
I think what Mark Bowe and his crew does is awesome! Such caring and concern for historical structures…. When you watch an episode you can see the sincerity and integrity in Mark and his crew. If more people had that type of caring and compassion in this country it would be a much greater place.
Love the show !!! Would like to contact Mark about how he determines if and where he purchases an old cow barn.
Having a log home one of these day’s is my dream. I really like the ones you and your guys put together. My two young kids want one, two story so they can have a slide inside from there rooms. Great job preserving history and making beautiful homes. Gregg Earles from Oakland City, Indiana.
Would love to meat you and your crew someday, our neighbor Joann Stover is from west Virginia, her husband Frank Stover played left handed guitar with Bill Monroe , blue grass. I am sure she would enjoy also.God bless.enjoy the show.
I have some old tobacco barns that I would donate to someone willing to take them down and haul them away.
Today is Tuesday, February 23, 2016. Earlier, I watched the your episode on the Josiah Lincoln barn. However, I missed where the barn was taken to and would appreciate the information of where it ended up.
After the show, I went to my computer and pulled all I could find on Josiah Lincoln and came across a most thrilling article that I have downloaded and kept, and feel you would truly enjoy reading sometime. It is called; Lincoln in Indiana, by J. Edward Murr, 1917, from the Indiana Magazine of History, Volume 13, Issue 4, pp 307-348. The Indiana Magazine of History has been in continuous operation since 1905 and is one of the oldest historical journals, Online ISSN:1942-9711.
On a short personal note, I am a 65 year old woman that loves wood as the Barnwood Builders, and I come by it from Papaw (D.H. “Dave” Willburn , 6-19-1886 to 1-8-1967), one of his sons, ( 6 daughters, 6 sons, and 1 foster son), my Daddy (H.C. “Cliff” Willburn, 2-20-1923 to 12-10-2002), my only brother (Michael E. Willburn, 6-28-1947 to 1-25-2007) who were master carpenters. I never not think of these three awesome men every time I watch you show, which is every time it is on.
Thank you so very much for sharing you love of wood with an old woman who can relate to all you say. By the way, I have Papaw’s (very old now chisel set with replaced multiple times, wooded handles) & Daddy’s tools, ( to name a few, that I often use four of his hammers.)
Enjoy the show so much. Our well house was made of logs and my husbands said,that their smoke house was made of logs. We are originally From Baldwin co.Georgia.Milledgeville was settled in 1803. Most of the old log homes are gone now.
Admire your choice of occupation ! You certainly seem to take pleasure in the conquest of each new save. Hope life is always good to you and your great crew! Always watching, Rosa & Phillip Dominy , Evans Georgia
Hi! I love your show! I love lig cabin homes. I love and I love the passion you and your crew have for saving old barns,log homes & any type of old log buildings! Im mainly writing you all to let you all know about an old barn thats just over a 100yrs old that I seen on American Pickers on 6-22-2016. The barn is soon to be demoed(torn down)! The barn is located at Windy Hollow Raceway in the state of Tenn. The raceway isnt running anymore its closed down. If you all are interested I suggest that you all get intouch with the family that still own it. Good luck!
My husband and I truly enjoy “Barnwood Builders”, not only for the awesome skills of Mark Bowe and his crew but also for camaraderie among everyone. A huge plus in our eyes is being able to watch a show where the language is clean and doesn’t require every other word to be “bleeped” out!!! Keep up the great work……….and stay safe from all of Mother Nature’s wrath lately!
Concerned if everyone is safe with the flooding in Greenbrier County. Our thoughts and prayers with you
How do I contact Mark, my family has a barn to get rid o, and it was built in the late 1800s .
Happy Mark is from West Virginia… He & Crew do great work.. Thanks ! Barnwood Builders.. Enjoy Your show..
Hi Mark, I would love to talk to you about my families old log cabin in Lincoln District, Mill Creek, on Radnor Ridge. It is in the deed office in Wayne County, WV and I would like to have the over 200 years old cabin refurbished or something. It is sad seeing it just sit there. Private message me please. it is solid the logs are hued out. My dad put siding on it 50 years ago trying to preserve it. Dad also put a metal tin roof on it. The log cabin is 2 stories and has a fire place, it needs desperate help. Thank you for reading this.
Hello just wanting to know if you buy old barns
My grandparent’s home was constructed out of Cedar logs from what I understand. No one has lived in it for the last 20 years and it’s just dying in North Mississippi. Interested in seeing what we can do with it. Thanking you in advance!
Help me finish my house! Single mother, taken by 3 contractors, can use my old barn wood! Animals taking over our house..Meadowview Virginia
Do you sell old cabins to regular folks. What do you have available
The house I grew up in is old logs under wood plank siding. I was wanting to know how much you charge to take them apart and build me a small cabin on my property now.
I really enjoy your show. It’s brought back a lot of childhood memories.
