Senator Presses DOL to Abandon Fiduciary Rule

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is pressuring the Department of Labor to back off its controversial fiduciary rule.
Johnson sent a Nov. 22 letter to Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez asking the department to “cease its implementation” of the regulation, which is slated to begin taking effect April 10, 2017.
The DOL has not responded to the letter, and did not return a message seeking comment. It is unclear what the department could do since the rule has been published in the Federal Register.
But Johnson noted that Republicans retained control of Congress and President-elect Donald Trump won the White House. That creates a “substantial likelihood” that the DOL rule will be killed, Johnson wrote.
The DOL rule holds anyone working with retirement funds to a fiduciary standard. In order to receive commissions, advisors must commit to act in the “best interest” of clients and assume liability.
Johnson released a study in February claiming the rule will increase costs for small business investment advisors, increase uncertainty in the markets and decrease access to advice for small savers.
Johnson chairs the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
“I hope the Labor Department will acknowledge the reality of the situation and avoid imposing unnecessary costs and burdens in further implementation of a regulation that will very likely be rescinded,” the senator wrote.
Trump can direct his secretary of labor to delay the rule. Otherwise, opponents have three ways to kill the rule:
• Legislation: House Republicans have Finance Committee-approved legislation ready to go, gutting both the fiduciary rule and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
Democrats can still block legislation in the Senate by filibustering. Given how active Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are on financial protection issues, the legislation route could be a tough one.
• Regulation: The new administration could adopt new rules that reverse the impending fiduciary rules. But to do so means following an arduous process of notification and public hearings and publication. And courts have ruled against similar efforts in the past.
• The courts: Opponents could wait and see if the courts strike down the fiduciary rule, which would enable the new administration to expend political capital elsewhere.
Four cases are ongoing in federal district courts in four different states. Judges have ruled in favor of the DOL in two court decisions handed down to date.
A third case brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce was heard Nov. 17 in Dallas, while a challenge by Thrivent Financial has a March 2 court date in St. Paul.
InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism. John may be reached at [email protected].
© Entire contents copyright 2016 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
One thought on “Senator Presses DOL to Abandon Fiduciary Rule”
Interesting there are four “difficult” methods to reverse this DOL Rule. What method did DOL/Obama Admin. use to implement the rule?
It seems that:
• Regulation: The new administration could adopt new rules that reverse the impending fiduciary rules. But to do so means following an arduous process of notification and public hearings and publication. And courts have ruled against similar efforts in the past.
Wouldn’t the impending ‘corrective’ rules at least give good cause to stop the present implementation schedule? By court or department.
Thank you Senator Johnson. Push ahead on this.
Skipping Your Annual Client Review? The SEC May Be Watching
Small Independent B/Ds Stand To Lose A Lot Under DOL Rule
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Virginia Widow Charges Advisor In $9M Fraud
- Advisor Sued For $9M By Widow
- Americans Optimistic About Making Money In The New Year
- ESG Investing in 2017: Three Things to Know
- Three Private Companies Hire Prudential Retirement To Manage DC Plans
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
- New York Takes Aim At Annuity Replacement Practices
- Chamber to Trump: Dump DOL Fiduciary Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- ACA Enrollment Up As Uncertainty Looms
- 6 Minnesota Chiropractors Charged In $20M Fraud
- Small Group Employers Need Voluntary Products
- Some Doctors, Hospitals Say ‘Show Me The Money’
- Ohio National Debuts Its Newest DI Product
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies
- New Jersey Man Charged In $500K Life Insurance Fraud