ACA: What Could Change And How Soon?

The Affordable Care Act's ban on refusing coverage for pre-existing conditions appears to be one of President-Elect Donald Trump's favorite Obamacare features, but the health insurance market would have difficulty sustaining that if the individual mandate is eliminated, said industry insiders.
Losing the requirement that individuals buy health insurance and a potential loss of subsidies could throw the market into turmoil, according to Marcy Buckner, National Association of Health Underwriters vice president of government affairs.
NAHU is working with Trump's transition team and favors an approach that would keep consumer costs down while ensuring the marketplace is stable.
“The worst outcome in this would be that subsidies would be repealed,” Buckner said. “This would lead to everybody but the sickest Americans leaving the marketplace and put the marketplace into a death spiral.”
Doing away with mandated individual coverage also would harm the marketplace, she said, leading to premiums spiking and having an adverse effect on the risk pool.
Because a full replacement plan has not been devised, Buckner believes any changes to the ACA will be phased in.
“As we take something away from the current law, we need to offer something to replace it,” she said. “I don’t know what piece of this Trump will tackle first but whatever it is, no one wants the health insurance market to collapse.”
A number of ACA watchers said this week that they predict it’s more likely the bill will be modified instead of repealed, with some changes taking effect in time for the 2018 open enrollment season.
“Repeal would damage the market,” said Paul Ginsburg of The Brookings Institution. Ginsburg was one of the presenters during a conference call on the future of the ACA sponsored by the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
Ginsburg said he believed ACA repeal is unlikely because the Senate does not have enough votes to carry a repeal. In addition, he said, complete repeal would take away health care for 20 million Americans “and very few see the viability of taking those people and ending their coverage.”
The repeal or replacement of the ACA “is kind of like a game of chicken,” Ginsburg said. “What about the transition from what we have today to what we might have in the future? Would it lead to fewer people enrolling or lead more insurers to exit the market?”
The ACA’s individual mandate and subsidies have been a point of contention among its foes from the very beginning. But Ginsburg said he believes some form of mandate and subsidies must be kept in a new health care bill in order to maintain a guaranteed community rate and keep people from buying insurance only when they are sick.
He predicted a future individual health care market maybe would not include the exchanges, but would include subsidies of some sort as a mechanism to get people to buy coverage.
Focus on the consumer
Any change made to the ACA should focus on the millions of who have obtained coverage through the law, said Kevin Lucia, Senior Research Fellow and Project Director at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s Health Policy Institute. Lucia also spoke during the SABEW conference call.
“A lot of options will be floating around but we need to look at how they work for consumers – looking at cost and standards of coverage,” he said.
Lucia envisioned a possible ACA repeal as going back to the way the individual health insurance marketplace was before the law took effect. “Before the ACA, there was no guaranteed issue. If you were unhealthy, you would be charged much more for insurance. There were no standards on what health insurance covered and what it didn’t. The ACA changed all that. In a straight-up repeal, these changes all go away.”
Lucia believed that the current pieces of the ACA that would be kept as part of a health care reform bill would be continuing the requirement for guaranteed issue and retaining tax credits to help consumers purchase insurance. He also envisioned establishing high-risk pools.
Among the “wild cards” in ACA reform are whether the states could abandon the health care exchanges and whether subsidies would dry up, according to Kevin Dahill, Executive Vice President of the Healthcare Association of New York State.
“The Trump administration and the Republican leadership are committed to massive tax cuts, so where will the offsets come from? Would that mean subsidies would dry up?” he asked.
Untangling the tentacles
The different provisions of the ACA have many tentacles, which make repealing or changing them a challenge. That was the observation of Ronnell Nolan, president and CEO of Health Agents for America.
However, she did predict that a repeal of the employer mandate might happen fairly soon.
“But we need to look at what does that entail – what about all the reporting requirements?” she said. ”Where do the employees go for insurance? Will they be able to afford it?”
Any changes made to the ACA need to address consumer affordability, Nolan said.
“Until affordability is addressed, consumers can’t afford the coverage and we have nothing to sell them,” she said.
Agent commissions also must be addressed as part of health care reform, Nolan said.
“Commissions could be mandated as they are with Medicare Advantage. Or we could have some kind a fair compensation act. Biggest issue is going back to affordability - insurance companies saying if they’re not making a profit, they aren’t paying a commission.”
Health care reform needs to start with bringing the right people to the table, Nolan said.
“In passing the original ACA, they didn’t bring the doctors or the insurance companies or the agents to the table,” she said. “I think they will do that differently this time.”
Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet. She formerly served as communications director for an insurance agents' association and was an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor. Contact her at [email protected].
© Entire contents copyright 2016 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
3 thoughts on “ACA: What Could Change And How Soon?”
As a 27 year veteran of the health insurance broker world, these are the things I believe must be addressed immediately within the first 90 days of the new Trump presidency:
– Move Agent commissions out of the MLR calculation. Without agents, our country would have even fewer citizens covered.
– Eliminate the Cadillac Tax. It is fundamentally flawed, at best, when considering the function used to determine which plans are Cadillac plans, and will, at worst, press employers to significantly reduce or eliminate existing benefits for covered citizens. More citizens are consistently covered on Employer Sponsored plans than through any other delivery system. Why jeopardize that coverage base?
– Eliminate the +/- 2% margin per Metal tier requirement….This annually adds to the administrative cost, actuarial cost, BOI approval cost, and marketing cost to design, approve and market the new plans. It also adds to client dissatisfaction because, inevitably, the covered member will find the plan they took time to research and enroll in last year must be “modified” to fit the Metal Tier Standard in the subsequent year. In other words, if they like their plan, they really cannot keep their plan because it no longer exists.
– Eliminate the ANNUAL OPEN ENROLLMENT window with no waiting period on Pre-Existing Conditions. If a citizen does not obtain qualified coverage within the one-time OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD (to be determined) , then they WILL have a 12 month waiting period on pre-existing conditions when they do sign up. PERIOD. Prior coverage with no break will allow for an SEP to enroll without a pre-existing condition exclusion.
– Stagger start the National Open Enrollment Window (alphabetically, or Date of Birth, or something….), like the start of a marathon. No system can properly address and educate and enroll everyone American at the time, much like all the runners of the Boston Marathon cannot run through the starting gate at the same time!
– Eliminate routine wellness care from the insurance plans. This could be a national entitlement??? ….. IF you are an American Citizen, or LAWFULLY PRESENT, you get routine annual check-ups, recommended vaccinations and healthcare screenings just because you are breathing on American soil.
– Keep some of the good provisions of the ACA, like no annual or lifetime limit on benefits (Isn’t this why we buy health insurance anyway??) and dependent eligibility to age 26.
Then we need to :
– Address the affordability of Health Care Services, not the affordability of Health Insurance Premiums. It is the cost of care and utilization that drives the cost of Health insurance Premiums.
– Evaluate State Health Coverage Mandates… Should we have some “national standards” to allow for easy competition across state lines, and allow the free market system to add benefits that each marketplace demands?
Access to health insurance has never been a problem. Affordability has been the roadblock to access.
Exactly Anya!!
Additionally, we need to eliminate the ACA requirement to create and distribute the Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC) completely. It adds no value to the insured’s understanding of their benefits, and only adds to the carriers administrative costs to create it each year for each plan after each one has to be modified to comply with the metal tier standards. Subsequently it adds an administrative and distribution burden to the employer, and exposes them to potential compliance fines if not disseminated in the timelines and fashion required by the ACA. Again, the SBC adds NO VALUE to the end user and is a waste of employer, broker and carrier time, money and effort to comply with the law.
Trump, Ryan Have Three Paths To Killing DOL Rule
ACA Noise Could Drown Out DOL Rule Repeal
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Virginia Widow Charges Advisor In $9M Fraud
- Advisor Sued For $9M By Widow
- Americans Optimistic About Making Money In The New Year
- ESG Investing in 2017: Three Things to Know
- Three Private Companies Hire Prudential Retirement To Manage DC Plans
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
- New York Takes Aim At Annuity Replacement Practices
- Chamber to Trump: Dump DOL Fiduciary Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- ACA Enrollment Up As Uncertainty Looms
- 6 Minnesota Chiropractors Charged In $20M Fraud
- Small Group Employers Need Voluntary Products
- Some Doctors, Hospitals Say ‘Show Me The Money’
- Ohio National Debuts Its Newest DI Product
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies
- New Jersey Man Charged In $500K Life Insurance Fraud