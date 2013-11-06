Delaware Life Debuts Its First Annuity

The wondering is over. Delaware Life has debuted its first annuity, a multi-year guaranteed fixed annuity called Pinnacle MYGA.
The debut brings to end speculation about whether the newbie would or would not become an active player in the annuity marketplace this year.
The questions have been circulating ever since the company was established as an annuity and life carrier in August. That happened in conjunction with the purchase of certain annuity and life insurance businesses of Sun Life Financial by Delaware Life Holdings. (The annuity piece of the deal included Sun Life’s domestic U.S. variable annuity, fixed annuity and indexed annuity products).
Approximately 500 former Sun Life employees joined the new insurer, according to Delaware Life, but annuity professionals in the field have been wondering if the insurer might not do much with the business for a while other that run that book.
Some guessed that the new carrier just might decide to wait out the challenges of the prolonged low interest rate environment, and decide later whether to go into the annuity business in a proactive way.
Bone tired
Such a waiting game would mean more frustration for producers who are bone tired of the industry-wide restrictions in annuity design and pricing, carrier competitiveness and annuity capacity that followed in the wake of the Great Recession. This is pent-up-demand time, and these producers are looking for markets that are willing to expand or emerge.
Questions about whether Delaware Life would step up to the plate gained some steam from the fact that Delaware Life Holdings is owned by certain shareholders of Guggenheim Partners (but not by Guggenheim Partners itself). That ownership has triggered buzz about whether those unknown shareholders would view their new acquisition primarily as a sideline investment or as a business to develop and grow.
This week’s rollout of the company’s first product may help allay some of that concern.
The carrier has not been selling new products up to now, executive vice president Ken McCullum said in an interview with InsuranceNewsNet. That’s because, although it acquired about 450,000 policies representing more than $40 billion of in-force business as well as Sun Life’s talent and technologies, it did not acquire products that were actively being sold. “Sun Life had closed its products for new business for over a year,” he explained.
This makes the MYGA rollout an important event for the carrier. It is a signal the company is looking for business.
Distribution will be through five “select” independent financial marketing organizations in 47 states, McCullum said. That distribution arrangement puts the product into the independent agency channel, but interested producers will need to be affiliated with one of the “select” marketing organizations in order to sell it, he said.
Some product features
The commission-paying policy is a single-premium deferred annuity offering guarantee periods of three, five, seven or 10 years. The current interest rate varies by guarantee period. As of Nov. 5, the interest rates ranged from 2 percent for the three-year period on up to 3.5 percent for the 10-year.
The contract allows annual 10 percent penalty-free withdrawals beginning in year two. Withdrawals over that amount will be subject to surrender charges (which decline over the guarantee period) and market value adjustment, if applicable. (The surrender charges will be waived if the amount withdrawn is to meet required minimum distribution requirements from the Internal Revenue Service.)
At the end of the renewal period, the owner can make withdrawals or surrender the policy with no surrender charges or market value adjustment during a 30-day window, or they can renew for another guarantee period. Renewals would be at then-prevailing rates, with a new surrender charge period and market value adjustment.
The issuing companies are Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (U.S.) of Wellesley Hills, Mass., in all states except New York, where the issuer is Sun Life Insurance and Annuity Co. of New York. The companies are members of the Delaware Life, not affiliates with Sun Life Financial, but the issuing company names say Sun Life because Delaware Life has licensed the Sun Life names and marks.
Minimum deposit is $10,000 for nonqualified annuities and $5,000 for qualified.
The general account is being managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, McCullum said. That firm has deep fixed income expertise and it runs the general accounts for several other insurance companies, he said.
Delaware Life president David Sams is predicting the product will appeal to “retirement-oriented investors looking for the peace of mind of guaranteed interest rates, tax-deferred growth and lifetime income options.”
Linda Koco, MBA, is a contributing editor to AnnuityNews, specializing in life insurance, annuities and income planning. Linda can be reached at [email protected].
© Entire contents copyright 2013 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
3 thoughts on “Delaware Life Debuts Its First Annuity”
How do I get ahold of Delaware Life My husband died October 25, 2015 . Do you have an address I could use to tell someone that the retirement. I have been on the phone 4 day for 32 minutes to over an hour. The recording keep tell me to say on the line. When you have lost someone you lover very much does set so well. It was SunLife.
I recommend contacting the insurance commissioner in the state where you live and they can assist you.
Delaware Life is by far the worst company I have ever worked with. After many months of trying to resolve an issue with them, It looks like they calculate their payments incorrectly. This looks like a system wide problem, and they may have underpaid many of their customers. Let’s hope that it was not a willful choice to increase their profits. Again, Delaware Life Insurance Company is horrible. Be very aware of how incompetent Delaware Life is!
More Than One Way To Fund Long-Term Care
Advisors To Increase Portfolio Allocations To Alternative Investments
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Virginia Widow Charges Advisor In $9M Fraud
- Advisor Sued For $9M By Widow
- Americans Optimistic About Making Money In The New Year
- ESG Investing in 2017: Three Things to Know
- Three Private Companies Hire Prudential Retirement To Manage DC Plans
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- ACA Enrollment Up As Uncertainty Looms
- 6 Minnesota Chiropractors Charged In $20M Fraud
- Small Group Employers Need Voluntary Products
- Some Doctors, Hospitals Say ‘Show Me The Money’
- Ohio National Debuts Its Newest DI Product
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies
- New Jersey Man Charged In $500K Life Insurance Fraud
Property and Casualty News
More Property and Casualty News
- New Insurance Verification System ID’s Uninsured Motorists In Tennessee
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Four Men Charged In $88K Car Crash Staging Scheme
- Rising Auto Claims Costs Put Upward Pressure On Insurance Prices
- Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew Cause $1.5B Damage In Florida