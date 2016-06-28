Keystone Insurers Group adds Bullis & Sundberg in Illinois

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (June 28, 2016) – Keystone Insurers Group announced its newest franchise partner in Illinois: Bullis & Sundberg, an independent insurance agency based in Galesburg, Knox County. The firm, entering its third generation of ownership, adds another major player to Keystone’s growing family of franchise partners in the state.
“Bullis & Sundberg exemplifies what Keystone is all about – bringing the best together,” explained Neal Williams, Keystone’s Illinois state vice president. “They are absolutely first class, and I am excited to be working with them.”
“Bullis & Sundberg is honored to join Keystone Insurers Group,” said Rick Sundberg, partner at Bullis & Sundberg. “Their resources and expertise will bring us to a whole new level of service while allowing our agency to remain locally owned and operated.”
About Bullis & Sundberg Insurance LLC – The agency was founded in 1922 when Grant L. Bullis moved to Galesburg to sell life insurance, and family members still operate within the agency today. Current owners include Jay Bullis, Rick Sundberg and Marcia Bullis. The agency focuses on homeowners associations, education, social services, manufacturing and rail transportation niches. To learn more visit www.bullisinsurance.com.
About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) – Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Northumberland, Pennsylvania, Keystone is owned by its franchise partners and employees in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Illinois. In addition, Keystone conducts business in Missouri. Each partner is an independent agency. With property/casualty premiums exceeding $2.6 billion, Keystone is ranked number two on Insurance Journal's 2015 list of Top 20 Privately Held Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.
CONTACT:
Lea Ann Hawk
(570) 473-4302
[email protected]
